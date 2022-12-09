ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday

Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana Dec. 10 election results

The polls close at 8 p.m. for Louisiana's congressional general election. Don't see results? Tap here. The position of public service commissioner for District 3 will be decided in a runoff. Public service commissioners help regulate utilities. Commissioner Lambert C. Boissiere, III is seeking reelection in a runoff against Davante...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution

Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels. The governor picks six of the seven members on both the State Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission. Each handle […] The post Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Report ranks Louisiana as a ‘judicial hellhole’

(The Center Square) — A new report on America’s “judicial hellholes” ranks Louisiana in seventh, citing coastal litigation, staged accidents, COVID-19 lawsuits and judicial misconduct as top concerns. The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual Judicial Hellholes report to highlight “places where judges in...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s election day in Louisiana, and people voted on some important races in their parishes. The polls closed at 8 p.m. Davante Lewis (D): 53,001 (59%) (I) Lambert C. Boissiere III (D): (36,098 (41%) 1ST CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL JUDGE - 2ND DIST., SUBDIST....
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

3 amendments approved statewide

Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative

Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Michael D. Hopwood Jr. was indicted for wire fraud after allegedly stealing over $300,000 from an incapacitated relative. He has pleaded not guilty. A federal grand jury recently delivered a four-count...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy