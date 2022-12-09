Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Gov. Edwards: Louisiana lines up partners for $1.8 billion container terminal project in St. Bernard
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Mississippi River at his back, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday (Dec. 12) announced that two major players in the maritime industry are partnering with Louisiana and the Port of New Orleans to make sure a planned giant container terminal is built. Edwards called...
KTBS
Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government
Davante Lewis has defeated Lambert Bossier III in a Dec. 10, 2022, runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Lewis is the first openly LGBTQ candidate to win an election at the state level. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) With his upset win Saturday to the Public...
NOLA.com
The Road Home program shortchanged low-income homeowners in Louisiana. New data proves it.
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate and WWL-TV. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. The complaints started as soon as Louisiana launched its massive program to help homeowners...
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana, and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three. Voters approved the […]
fox8live.com
Newcomer unseats longtime public service comissioner; voters elect Hinkley in Plaquemines, approve amendments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day (Dec. 10) in Louisiana. Voters largely approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, requiring U.S. citizenship to register and vote in the state, Senate confirmation of gubernatorial appointees to the Civil Service Commission, and Senate confirmation of certain unelected members of the State Police Commission. All three amendments had more than 70% approval.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
WDSU
Louisiana Dec. 10 election results
The polls close at 8 p.m. for Louisiana's congressional general election. Don't see results? Tap here. The position of public service commissioner for District 3 will be decided in a runoff. Public service commissioners help regulate utilities. Commissioner Lambert C. Boissiere, III is seeking reelection in a runoff against Davante...
Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution
Louisiana voters gave their nod of approval to three amendments to the state constitution Saturday, including two that call for legislative scrutiny of the governor’s appointees to a pair of important review panels. The governor picks six of the seven members on both the State Civil Service Commission and the State Police Commission. Each handle […] The post Voters approve 3 amendments to Louisiana Constitution appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
bizmagsb.com
Report ranks Louisiana as a ‘judicial hellhole’
(The Center Square) — A new report on America’s “judicial hellholes” ranks Louisiana in seventh, citing coastal litigation, staged accidents, COVID-19 lawsuits and judicial misconduct as top concerns. The American Tort Reform Foundation recently released its annual Judicial Hellholes report to highlight “places where judges in...
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Runoff
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s election day in Louisiana, and people voted on some important races in their parishes. The polls closed at 8 p.m. Davante Lewis (D): 53,001 (59%) (I) Lambert C. Boissiere III (D): (36,098 (41%) 1ST CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL JUDGE - 2ND DIST., SUBDIST....
KSLA
Webster sheriff appointed to Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed Webster Parish’s sheriff to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Jason R. Parker, of Minden, joins 55 others on the panel made up of judges, district attorneys, sheriffs, police...
KTBS
3 amendments approved statewide
Voters across the state approved three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions. LA Amend 1- US Citizenship to Vote 3505 of 3937 Precincts...
Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana gets help to prepare for rising seas
While it’s unclear how the tribe may spend the $5 million, a 2020 report by the bureau highlighted several climate-related concerns and proposed projects at the Chitimacha reservation
KTBS
Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal
The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
NOLA.com
Man with medical emergency airlifted from oil rig off Louisiana's coast, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a man Monday from an oil rig off Louisiana's coast, authorities said. The 60-year-old worker was having stroke-like symptoms on a rig that's 189 miles south of Port Fourchon, according to a statement from the Coast Guard. They were called at 2:21 a.m. Monday to bring him to New Orleans.
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
lafourchegazette.com
Let it snow? Models show winter precipitation possible next week in Louisiana
It's warm outside today in southeast Louisiana. But have no fear – that's soon going to change. And long range computer models say it's possible that there could even be a little bit of snow in our forecast as soon as next week. A cold front will approach later...
Lack of Seatbelt Use and Speed Suspected as Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of a Coushatta Man
Lack of Seatbelt Use and Speed Suspected as Factors in Louisiana Crash that Claimed the Life of a Coushatta Man. Louisiana – A single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 371 in Louisiana resulted in the death of an unrestrained 57-year-old Coushatta man. The crash is under investigation, and speed is believed to have been a factor.
Louisiana men charged with stealing mail from post office
Two Louisiana men have been charged after using a postal key to steal mail from a post office.
Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative
Louisiana Man Indicted for Wire Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Over $300,000 from Incapacitated Relative. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Michael D. Hopwood Jr. was indicted for wire fraud after allegedly stealing over $300,000 from an incapacitated relative. He has pleaded not guilty. A federal grand jury recently delivered a four-count...
