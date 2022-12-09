Read full article on original website
Related
Dad who lost three children to cancer in four years is battling disease himself
A father who lost three children to cancer in less than five years has opened up about his own cancer battle. Régis Feitosa, 52, lost his youngest daughter, Beatriz, in 2018. She was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia the previous year at the age of nine and underwent a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately the cancer returned and she died on 24 June 2018 at the age of 10.
Phillies, neighbors surprise ‘Mighty Aaron,’ 4-year-old battling brain tumor, with night of his life
A 4-year-old boy from South Jersey is undergoing intensive treatment to beat a malignant tumor. Thursday night, he was surprised with a parade of support, replete with the Philadelphia Phillies and Paw Patrol.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death
A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Police Officer and Wife, Parents of 2 Boys, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer Weeks Apart: 'It's Devastating'
Mike and Laura Tomelloso were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other earlier this year Earlier this year, the lives of one California family were turned upside down. In February, Laura Tomelloso, a retired Department of Justice officer, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer after undergoing a colonoscopy, according to KNBC. Within weeks, Temelloso's husband Michael also received life-changing news when doctors told the longtime LAPD Central Traffic Division officer that he had Stage 4 throat cancer, KABC reports. "It's devastating, and for [Laura] — going through...
A woman was told a tiny mark on her cheek was a clogged oil gland. Doctors later discovered it was a cancerous tumor.
Angiosarcoma on the skin can appear as a raised, swollen bump that looks like a bruise and grows over time.
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other records
Alena Analeigh Wicker (born in 2008 or 2009) became the youngest black person in U.S. history to get admitted into medical school at the age of 13. The news of Alena's history-making record only broke out in July 2022 but she also holds two other records in addition to this major accomplishment.
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer
A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
A pediatrician suspected my son had leukemia. Turns out he was just drinking way too much cow's milk.
The author says her youngest was drinking so much milk that he had severe anemia and a heart murmur and needed iron transfusions.
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated
A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die
A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
Mom thought son needed glasses, but his headaches were a symptom of something worse: “mother’s worst fear”
A mother called her son's shocking diagnosis a "mother's worst fear." Sophie Hunt's five-year-old son began experiencing headaches, and she suspected he needed glasses.
Doctors dismissed a woman's back pain as pregnancy-related, but she really had stage 4 cancer, her family says
A London mom was in such pain she sometimes couldn't leave her bed. Two weeks postpartum, she was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
Woman shares warning after mark on face diagnosed as cancerous tumor
Alison O'Neill said she first noticed the tiny mark on her face in 2017.
curetoday.com
I’m Sometimes Grateful for My Chemo Brain and Multiple Jobs During Cancer
I’ve realized that my forgetfulness and business of working multiple jobs through cancer might have actually helped my mental health. “You shouldn’t be working that hard with cancer; please take time for yourself.”. “How can you remember everything?How do you even hold down a job?”. “Why are you...
TODAY.com
TODAY pays tribute to beloved staffer who died of cancer
Mark Traub, a longtime senior stage manager for TODAY, passed away Tuesday at 64-years-old after an 18-month battle with leukemia. The TODAY anchors look back on a few of their favorite memories with their beloved colleague.Dec. 7, 2022.
A baby’s unexpected premature birth helped to save her mother’s life
A woman’s life was saved when her baby was born 12 weeks premature, allowing doctors to discover a cancerous tumor. According to the doctors, if the baby had arrived on her due date, it would have been too late to save the mother.
allnurses.com
Uterine Cancer in the Early 1900s: An Era Gone By
Specializes in Gastrointestinal Nursing. Has 30 years experience. Bending over to pick up the spoon she had dropped, Sally felt dizzy, her head spun, and she almost toppled over. Sitting down on the dining room chair, she braced herself between it and the table. The metal of the table felt warm and sticky under her fingers, and her legs felt slippery from the sweat building up between them and the plastic of the chair.
Comments / 0