New Jersey State

Tyla

Dad who lost three children to cancer in four years is battling disease himself

A father who lost three children to cancer in less than five years has opened up about his own cancer battle. Régis Feitosa, 52, lost his youngest daughter, Beatriz, in 2018. She was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukaemia the previous year at the age of nine and underwent a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately the cancer returned and she died on 24 June 2018 at the age of 10.
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
People

Police Officer and Wife, Parents of 2 Boys, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer Weeks Apart: 'It's Devastating'

Mike and Laura Tomelloso were diagnosed with cancer within weeks of each other earlier this year Earlier this year, the lives of one California family were turned upside down. In February, Laura Tomelloso, a retired Department of Justice officer, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer after undergoing a colonoscopy, according to KNBC. Within weeks, Temelloso's husband Michael also received life-changing news when doctors told the longtime LAPD Central Traffic Division officer that he had Stage 4 throat cancer, KABC reports. "It's devastating, and for [Laura] — going through...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom

A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
The Independent

Newlywed who thought she’d been stabbed at concert is diagnosed with rare form of cancer

A woman who thought she was having a heart attack during a music festival was stunned to be diagnosed with a rare form of cancer just four hours later.Errin Shaw, 30, was enjoying Snow Patrol at TRNSMT in Glasgow when she was gripped by crippling pain – and even asked her husband if she had been stabbed.She was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and just four hours later was told she had grey zone lymphoma, a rare form of the disease that affects the immune system.Errin, from Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, had been experiencing itchy skin for months before being diagnosed...
People

21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain

“I know there’s something else wrong with my body,” Jessie Sanders, 21, told doctors after her abdominal pain was continuously dismissed as period cramps Jessie Sanders was 15 when she first started experiencing sharp abdominal pain, and after six years of being dismissed by doctors, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The San Diego State University student, now 21, opened up to Today about her years of pain before the diagnosis. When the pain began, Sanders said her OB-GYN told her to try birth control and that her body was simply going...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated

A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
DURHAM, NC
Daily Mail

First responder left traumatised after she ran to horror crash scene involving five kids where she held a toddler’s hand and prayed she wouldn’t die

A first responder was left traumatised after rushing to a horror crash scene involving five kids, including a two-year-old toddler whose hand she held and prayed for her life before ambulances arrived. The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 9.45pm on December 11 at the Alexander Drive and Beach Road intersection...
curetoday.com

I’m Sometimes Grateful for My Chemo Brain and Multiple Jobs During Cancer

I’ve realized that my forgetfulness and business of working multiple jobs through cancer might have actually helped my mental health. “You shouldn’t be working that hard with cancer; please take time for yourself.”. “How can you remember everything?How do you even hold down a job?”. “Why are you...
TODAY.com

TODAY pays tribute to beloved staffer who died of cancer

Mark Traub, a longtime senior stage manager for TODAY, passed away Tuesday at 64-years-old after an 18-month battle with leukemia. The TODAY anchors look back on a few of their favorite memories with their beloved colleague.Dec. 7, 2022.
allnurses.com

Uterine Cancer in the Early 1900s: An Era Gone By

Specializes in Gastrointestinal Nursing. Has 30 years experience. Bending over to pick up the spoon she had dropped, Sally felt dizzy, her head spun, and she almost toppled over. Sitting down on the dining room chair, she braced herself between it and the table. The metal of the table felt warm and sticky under her fingers, and her legs felt slippery from the sweat building up between them and the plastic of the chair.

