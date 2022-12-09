Read full article on original website
fox29.com
South Jersey Christmas tree farm selling $20 trees as owner battles incurable disease
MULLICA TWP, N.J. - A South Jersey Christmas tree farm is selling its trees at a discount this holiday season as its owner battles an incurable disease. Lanza's Farm in Mullica Township is run by Richard Lanza, a third generation tree farmer. For years, Richard has helped his customers choose from various tree types that cover the 20 acre property.
fox29.com
Despite cooling US housing market, Florida still top spot for Americans looking to move: study
Nearly 25% of U.S. homebuyers are looking to move out of their current metro areas, with many people turning their attention to cities in Florida as their next place to call home, according to a new study. "The U.S. housing market has cooled significantly during the second half of 2022...
fox29.com
Spectacular wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains
BIG HORN, Wyoming - Some spectacular cloud formations in Wyoming were so inviting you could almost surf them. In Big Horn earlier this month, Rachel Gordon captured photos of the breaking ocean waves known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two...
fox29.com
B-2 'stealth' bomber damaged after emergency landing at Missouri base
WHITEMAN AFB, Mo. - One of the U.S. Air Force’s few stealth bombers caught fire after an emergency landing at its home base in Missouri over the weekend, the military announced Monday. According to a brief statement by the 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at Whiteman Air Force...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Midweek costal storm could bring first flakes to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley will enjoy a sunny start to the week, but a churning storm threatens to bring rain and snow to parts of the region in the coming days. Monday night conditions will remain dry and cold, with temperatures in most places dipping into the mid-to-low 20s.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Cloudy Sunday night lingers into cloudy, seasonable Monday
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs managed to see just rain, while a few inches of snow fell in the Poconos Sunday. Overnight into Monday, temperatures won’t fall far, dipping into the 30s, with cloudy skies. Monday will be a cloudy day and temperatures won’t climb out of...
