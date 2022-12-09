ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

South Jersey Christmas tree farm selling $20 trees as owner battles incurable disease

MULLICA TWP, N.J. - A South Jersey Christmas tree farm is selling its trees at a discount this holiday season as its owner battles an incurable disease. Lanza's Farm in Mullica Township is run by Richard Lanza, a third generation tree farmer. For years, Richard has helped his customers choose from various tree types that cover the 20 acre property.
Spectacular wave-like clouds form over Wyoming mountains

BIG HORN, Wyoming - Some spectacular cloud formations in Wyoming were so inviting you could almost surf them. In Big Horn earlier this month, Rachel Gordon captured photos of the breaking ocean waves known as Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds. The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two...
