ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Crash Bandicoot Returns in All-new Team Based, Four vs. Four, Competitive Showdown, Crash Team Rumble™

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRCUv_0jcaNMcJ00

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

Get ready to team up and throw down, because Crash and his friends (and foes) are back, and this time there will be some unexpected, fur-ocious competition! In development by the talented team at Toys for Bob who brought fans the acclaimed Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time™, Crash Team Rumble is an all-new 4v4, team-based online multiplayer video game set in Crash Bandicoot’s vibrant and zany universe. Published by Activision Publishing, Inc., Crash Team Rumble will release on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X/S and Xbox One® in 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005292/en/

Crash Team Rumble Gameplay Screenshot (Photo: Business Wire)

In Crash Team Rumble , fans can play as Crash, Dingodile, and a host of other friends and frenemies, each of which has their own distinct power, personality, and playstyle, as they compete across wild and varied arenas in 4v4 team-based online multiplayer action. To lead their squad to victory, players will slide, smash, bump and bash as a team to be the “fur-st” to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone, while simultaneously defending the opponent team’s drop zone. Featuring cross-platform play, Crash Team Rumble will feature tons of strategic gameplay elements that will be sure to turn the tide of scoring in hilarious ways.

“We’re so excited to unveil our fresh new take on multiplayer in the Crash universe with Crash Team Rumble ,” said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys For Bob. “ Crash Team Rumble has something for everyone – easy pick-up and play for those who just want to jump in, while also providing skilled gamers the opportunity to leverage and master their hero’s unique abilities.”

For more information, head to the official Crash Bandicoot site, and be sure to follow @CrashBandicoot on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok for more news and information about Crash Team Rumble . Checkout the reveal trailer here.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment connecting hundreds of millions of players around the world through the joy, fun and thrill of competition enabled by epic entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website at www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, functionality, gameplay and pricing for Crash Team Rumble , are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2022 Activision Publishing Inc. ACTIVISION, CRASH, CRASH BANDICOOT, and CRASH TEAM RUMBLE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005292/en/

CONTACT: Marisa Benveniste

Activision

Marisa.Benveniste@activision.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS COMMUNICATIONS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT WOMEN ONLINE RETAIL TEENS MEN DEPARTMENT STORES LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) ELECTRONIC GAMES ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER

SOURCE: Activision Publishing Inc.

PUB: 12/08/2022 10:30 PM/DISC: 12/08/2022 10:32 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Crash Bandicoot returns in new multiplayer action game, Crash Team Rumble

Crash Bandicoot’s next game takes things in a new direction. Rather than a traditional Crash 3D platformer, developer Toys for Bob’s next game in the 26-year-old franchise is a team-based, four-on-four action game called Crash Team Rumble. The console game’s debut trailer was revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday.
The Associated Press

Ascendant Studios Joins Forces With EA Originals for Groundbreaking Single-Player, First-Person Magic Shooter – Immortals of Aveum™

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Ascendant Studios, an independent team of veteran developers with BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning experience, has partnered with Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EA Originals Label to release the studio’s debut title, Immortals of Aveum™. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006109/en/ Sigil from Immortals of Aveum. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Polygon

Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty

The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
msn.com

Where to find Atlas Eruption in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has some amazing runic abilities and attacks for Kratos to utilize in different enemy encounters across the Nine Realms. These are extremely useful in combat and can help him swing the momentum in his favor. One of these is Atlas Eruption, a heavy runic attack for the iconic Blades of Chaos. It’s a devastating attack to use against all kinds of enemies, especially the bosses. So, here is how you can find the Atlas Eruption heavy runic attack in God of War Ragnarok.
SlashGear

Epic Games Launches 'Cabined' Accounts To Protect Younger Fortnite, Rocket League, And Fall Guys Players

Epic Games has just severely limited the range of features that are available to younger gamers. To do so, it's now introducing "Cabined Accounts," which is an interesting name for a set of strong parental controls. Seeing as Epic Games owns titles like "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," it's probably not a bad idea to look out for the children and young teens who love these games. Here's what's changing with this new update.
ComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Casts Doubt on Xbox's Call of Duty Plans for Nintendo Consoles

PlayStation has reportedly cast some doubt on Xbox's ability to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and it routinely rakes in billions of dollars every single year. It's massive and it has done that without the assistance of one of the major platforms: Nintendo. Call of Duty used to be featured prominently on Nintendo hardware with ports for the Nintendo DS, Wii, and Wii U. However, the last one was Call of Duty: Ghosts for Wii U in 2013. This entry also marked the franchise's transition to Xbox One and PS4, where the series started to get much bigger in scope and scale. Many have hoped to see the series on Nintendo Switch, but it hasn't happened.
game-news24.com

Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gameplay Trailer Content

At the 2022 Game Awards today, Bungie released the latest trailer for Destiny 2. Lightfall, the upcoming expansion, which will be released on February 28th 2023. The trailer introduces the brand new Focus Strang, the neon-numbernan Neptunian metropolis of Neomuna, and so much more. Destiny 2 has been nominated for...
The Associated Press

Ghost Story Games Reveals Judas, an All-New Single-Player Narrative First-Person Shooter

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Ghost Story Games, the development studio led by game creator Ken Levine, today announced that Judas, an all-new single-player, narrative first-person shooter is in development for the PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system, Xbox Series X|S console systems, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The new project was revealed at The Game Awards 2022 as a world premiere unveiled by Geoff Keighley. In conjunction with the project reveal, Ghost Story Games has launched the official pages for Judas on Steam and the Epic Games Store where fans can now add the game to their Wishlist....
game-news24.com

The Witcher-inspired card came Gwent and was abandoned by devs

Gwent: The Witcher Card game will not receive a second support in 2024, a CD project-named version released today today said. The new video posted on the official YouTube channel of the games shows it up. The roadmap for Gwent: Witcher Card Game, which was released in October of 2023, also states that the game will receive three new expansions expected in April, July, and September next year. In total, the three sets will have 72 new cards.
Polygon

Diablo 4 launches June 2023, Blizzard confirms

Diablo 4 launches June 6, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Those who pre-order the long-awaited sequel to 2012’s Diablo 3 will get early access to the game; Diablo 4 will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
IGN

Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Is a Slap in the Face to Players

It's a bad sign when there were more Muppets at The Game Awards than Xbox world premieres. As someone who's been playing and covering Xbox for 20 years, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more baffled by the console-maker’s decision-making. I tweeted my frustration as soon as the industry's glitziest event of the year came to its awkward end, and if the hundreds of responses to that tweet told me anything, it's that this was no hot take. How could it be? Microsoft literally showed nothing for the year to come, despite promising us a huge 2023 at last summer's Xbox Showcase.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy