ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Kansas women race past No. 12 Arizona 77-50

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler Prater made all 13 of her free throws and scored 19 points, Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin had double-doubles and Kansas blitzed No. 12 Arizona 77-50 on Thursday night.

The Wildcats (7-1) led by as many as seven in the first quarter, but Mia Vuksic had back-to-back 3-pointers to close the second quarter to give the Jayhawks (8-0) at 28-22 lead at halftime.

Then Kansas outscored Arizona 26-11 in the third quarter as Prader scored 12, 10 from the line. The Jayhawks kept pouring it on to match their largest win ever over a ranked team.

Jackson also had 19 points plus 15 rebounds and three blocks as the Jayhawks beat a ranked opponent outside the Big 12 Conference for the first time in eight years. Franklin had 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Arizona, which was averaging 88 points a game and never trailed at halftime, got 14 points from Cate Reese and 13 from Jade Loville. A team that was shooting 40% behind the arc was 4 of 21, and for the first time the Wildcats did not force 20 turnovers.

After making 7 of their first 10 shots, Arizona missed 13 straight and was 9 of 15 before closing 5 of 8 to finish 21 of 68 (31%).

The Wildcats were not attacking, going 4 of 9 from the foul line while KU was 16 of 18 with a 51-13 rebounding advantage.

Kansas is home against Wichita State on Sunday. Arizona is home against Texas Southern on Wednesday before playing No. 19 Baylor on the 18h.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25, Kansas cracks poll

Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years after a huge win while South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team. The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road to break into the AP Top 25 released Monday. The top five teams remained the same with the Gamecocks followed by Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame in voting by a 28-member national media panel. Virginia Tech was sixth and will host the Fighting Irish on Sunday. Fellow ACC schools North Carolina and N.C. State were seventh and eighth.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Associated Press

Broncos revel in small gains as they careen toward basement

DENVER (AP) — Linebacker Josey Jewell hesitated for a second after picking off Patrick Mahomes with the Denver Broncos trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 27-0 on Sunday. Should he race for the end zone so he and his teammates could preen for the cameras in celebration? Surely that would be a bad look for a team down by four scores and one whose plummet toward the NFL basement will only benefit the Seattle Seahawks, who stand to get the second overall pick in the 2023 draft as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to Denver. Or should he trot to the sideline and act as if he’d done this before — he hadn’t. This was the fifth-year pro’s first career interception, and by game’s end, he’d have a pair of them.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy