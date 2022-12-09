Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Access to Alzheimer's drug
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
Ferris wheel rides discontinued following concerns from community, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg City officials said the Ferris wheel attraction in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued following concerns from community members. Spartanburg officials said on Saturday, Dec. 10, community members voiced their concerns regarding the Ferris Wheel that was installed in downtown Spartanburg. Officials said they contacted...
FOX Carolina
Money Matters: Investing during inflation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
Two fired after ‘troubling and serious’ allegations at Greenville assisted living facility
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An assisting living facility in Greenville said two employees have been terminated after an internal investigation into allegations about the mistreatment of a resident. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer on Berkmans Lane said they were presented with “troubling and serious” allegations about an employee...
2 employees at Upstate assisted living facility fired following internal investigation
Two employees were fired from an Upstate assisted living facility following an internal investigation.
FOX Carolina
Poinsettia history in the Upstate
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
National Poinsettia Day: A look at the plant’s Upstate roots
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - National Poinsettia Day falls on December 12 each year. Here in the Upstate, the plant has some deep roots. The very first poinsettia in the United States was actually brought right here to Greenville. “It’s probably one of the most ubiquitous holiday decorations for hotels,...
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina coat drive in full force
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Senior Living Investigation
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community.
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. woman accused of stealing over $300,000 from assisted living patient
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Oconee County woman was recently charged for allegedly stealing from an assisted living patient. Wilson said the suspect, 43-year-old Chanda L. Sargent, was charged with eleven counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count...
69 single-family homes planned for Simpsonville
The new owner of an 83-acre lot on E. Georgia Road in Simpsonville plans to build a subdivision of 69 single-family homes, according to a press release from the developer.
Upstate teacher passes away after cancer battle
An Upstate school district is mourning the loss of an elementary school teacher.
Police: 6 vehicles broken into in Upstate parking garage
Police said six vehicles were broken into Sunday evening in a downtown Spartanburg parking garage.
FOX Carolina
House total loss following fire in Taylors
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
Former South Carolina city's mayor, Clerk of Court, dies
ANDERSON, S.C. — Funeral services are scheduled Sunday for a man who leaves a legacy of service, helping to shape a city in the northwest corner of South Carolina for many years in various roles. Anderson County Clerk of Court Richard Shirley, who also served as a council member...
Prominent figure for Upstate law enforcement officers retires
George Ducworth has had a hand in the arena of law for a long time, and now he's hanging up his hat after a 45-year career.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond after tractor trails catch fire at Spartanburg business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duncan Fire Department said multiple crews responded to Benore Logistics in Spartanburg County on Saturday after several tractor-trailers caught on fire. Officials said they responded to Benore Logistics after someone reported the fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found several tractor trails...
FOX Carolina
BHP 2022 cheer state champs
The Ferris Wheel ride in downtown Spartanburg has been discontinued. Ride operators say that the Ferris Wheel did not meet standards expected for the community. WWE returns to Greenville on February 3rd at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday. A link to buy them is on the Fox Carolina website.
Comments / 0