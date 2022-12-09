ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling Scores and Summary from Thursday, December 8th

By Bennett Blake
 3 days ago
At Oskaloosa

Winterset 69, Oskaloosa 4

Winterset 40, Norwalk 29

Norwalk 66, Oskaloosa 7

At East Union

East Union 54, Moravia 30

East Union 59, Central Decatur 18

East Union 42, SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 18

Moravia 54, Central Decatur 21

Moravia 51, SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 24

SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 30, Central Decatur 24

At Red Oak

Creston 45, Atlantic 25

Creston 67, Red Oak 9

Atlantic 72, Red Oak 11

At ADM

ADM 45, Gilbert 24

ADM 54, Greene County 24

Greene County 33, Gilbert 27

At Plattsmouth

Glenwood 45, Plattsmouth, NE 18

At Interstate-35

Interstate-35 59, ACGC 18

Interstate-35 72, Lenox 10

ACGC 42, Lenox 36

At Nodaway Valley

Nodaway Valley/O-M 42, Martensdale-St. Marys 37

Nodaway Valley/O-M 48, Wayne 18

Martensdale-St. Marys 48, Wayne 27

Summary

ACGC

In a 59-18 loss to Interstate-35 it was Charlie Christensen and Tegan Slaybaugh each winning by fall. Gavin Sloss and Payton Jacobe each won by decision

The Chargers beat Lenox 42-36 with pins from Payton Jacobe, and Brexton Schneider.

Nodaway Valley/O-M

Carmine Shaw, Ashton Honnold, and Bradley Gebbie won by fall in a 48-18 win vs Wayne.

The Wolverines beat Martensdale-St. Marys 42-37. Trenton Warner, Keyin Steeve, Eli Harris, Zackery Gebbie, and Bradley Gebbie all won by fall.

