Wrestling Scores and Summary from Thursday, December 8th
At Oskaloosa
Winterset 69, Oskaloosa 4
Winterset 40, Norwalk 29
Norwalk 66, Oskaloosa 7
At East Union
East Union 54, Moravia 30
East Union 59, Central Decatur 18
East Union 42, SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 18
Moravia 54, Central Decatur 21
Moravia 51, SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 24
SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas 30, Central Decatur 24
At Red Oak
Creston 45, Atlantic 25
Creston 67, Red Oak 9
Atlantic 72, Red Oak 11
At ADM
ADM 45, Gilbert 24
ADM 54, Greene County 24
Greene County 33, Gilbert 27
At Plattsmouth
Glenwood 45, Plattsmouth, NE 18
At Interstate-35
Interstate-35 59, ACGC 18
Interstate-35 72, Lenox 10
ACGC 42, Lenox 36
At Nodaway Valley
Nodaway Valley/O-M 42, Martensdale-St. Marys 37
Nodaway Valley/O-M 48, Wayne 18
Martensdale-St. Marys 48, Wayne 27
Summary
ACGC
In a 59-18 loss to Interstate-35 it was Charlie Christensen and Tegan Slaybaugh each winning by fall. Gavin Sloss and Payton Jacobe each won by decision
The Chargers beat Lenox 42-36 with pins from Payton Jacobe, and Brexton Schneider.
Nodaway Valley/O-M
Carmine Shaw, Ashton Honnold, and Bradley Gebbie won by fall in a 48-18 win vs Wayne.
The Wolverines beat Martensdale-St. Marys 42-37. Trenton Warner, Keyin Steeve, Eli Harris, Zackery Gebbie, and Bradley Gebbie all won by fall.
Comments / 0