WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
inkfreenews.com
Great Turnout For Leesburg Candelaria
The Leesburg Candelaria and Christmas party were quite a success this year, with more than 30 people anxiously awaiting Santa’s arrival right at 6 p.m. at the old Leesburg firehouse. Volunteers from Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club and one of the local Boy Scout troops took the time to...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Miss Daisy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Miss Daisy! She is a 9-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever mix, and she is an absolute sweetheart!
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 10800 block North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. Jeffrey S. Yoder reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 3:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 10100 block West Old Road 30, Etna Green. Officers investigated an animal...
inkfreenews.com
Santa Makes A Visit To Atwood
ATWOOD — Santa and Mrs. Claus made a stop Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at Atwood Fire Station. Young and old alike not only had the chance to visit with the Clauses, but take a look at the fire trucks, enjoy cookies and doughnuts, hot chocolate and create ornaments to put on the Christmas Tree with special pens and cutouts. Special plastic fireman’s hats were available as well for the youngsters.
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Community Public Library — Cookbook Club To Make Christmas Cookies
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. Cookbook Club, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. This month’s theme is Christmas cookies. Come...
inkfreenews.com
Celebrate Dewey Decimal System Day With WCPL
Have you wondered why the non-fiction books in the Warsaw Community Public Library, and in most public libraries, are arranged on the shelves? What do all those numbers on the books’ spines mean? The answers lie with an information processing technology that was first developed by American librarian and educator Mevil Dewey.
inkfreenews.com
Historic Culinary Treasure Awaits in Leesburg
LEESBURG — Platted in 1835 by Levi Lee, Leesburg has been known to some as the gateway to the lakes. Downtown Leesburg is nestled just off SR 15 between Milford and Warsaw and is known for its brick streets. With an estimated population of just over 500, the town and local community supports a number of businesses like Maple Leaf Duck Farm’s headquarters and the increasingly popular HopLore microbrewery in the Old Leesburg Mill Mercantile. However, standing alone over the ages is Stacy’s Restaurant and Family Dining.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, North CR 300E, south of East Bowser Road, Syracuse. Driver: Atilano A. Avelar, 42, East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Avelar was traveling north on North CR 300E when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $25,000.
abc57.com
Vehicle allegedly leads deputies on brief pursuit, arrested on multiple charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind, -- Officials attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Saturday around 2:15 a.m. after witnessing a black 2012 Ford F150 run a red light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. The vehicle allegedly continued west on Jefferson Street,...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for resisting, intoxication, unruly behavior
An arrest of the executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry is coming to light. It was back on Oct. 29 when officials were called to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive in Bremen on the report of an inebriated man trashing a residence. When first responders arrived, they...
wfft.com
Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
inkfreenews.com
Evelyn A. Mackaben — UPDATED
Evelyn A. Mackaben, 98, Winona Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. Evelyn was born May 11, 1924. She married Louis W. Mackaben on July 2, 1949. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Ed), Warsaw; son, Dan (Valerie), Georgia; three grandchildren; and three...
inkfreenews.com
‘Welcome Back’ To Warsaw Big Lots
WARSAW — “Welcome back” has been a consistent comment from customers at the new Big Lots, 2806 Frontage Road, Warsaw. The store opened its doors for business about a month ago. Keith Jacobsen, district manager, noted the soft opening allowed kinks to be worked out. “Welcome back has been a constant comment from customers.” Big Lots was located for a number of years west of Warsaw on Lake Street, before closing.
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
inkfreenews.com
Bell Memorial Public Library To Host Free Christmas Movie Showing
MENTONE — Bell Memorial Public Library will be showing “The Polar Express” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in their large conference room. This is a free event. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided. Please contact Pat Lancet at [email protected], Natalie Salazar at [email protected] or call (574) 893-3200.
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
inkfreenews.com
Robert J. Sears Jr. — PENDING
Robert Sears Jr., 68, Warsaw, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Roberts Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges
WARSAW — A Pierceton woman was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs. Angel Michelle Roberts, 23, 406 S. Washington St., Pierceton, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, both level 4 felonies; possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of paraphernalia with a sentence enhancement, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Julie Ann Varab — PENDING
Julie Ann (Wilson) Varab, 52, died at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Region Medical Center, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
