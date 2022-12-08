Read full article on original website
Donald Kimmel
Donald A. "Don" Kimmel, 93, of Willmar, died Sunday, December 11th at St. Therese Senior Living at St. Odilia in Shoreview. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 17th at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to the mass at the church. Interment with Military Honors will be 12:30 pm, Monday at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Cattle convention wraps up in Willmar
(Willmar, MN) -- The C-E-O of the Minnesota Beef Council says Checkoff dollars are hard at work. Kelly Schmidt says the goal is to grow demand for beef, but we've got a lot going on while we try to do that. Schmidt says they're trying to make beef the preference in households and other focuses are research and exports. The Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention wrapped up Saturday in Willmar.
Montevideo, St. Joseph among safest cities in Minnesota
(Montevideo MN-) SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. Coming in at number 10 - South Lake Minnetonka, followed by Dayton, St. Joseph, Montevideo, Minnetrista, Rosemount, Cold Spring/Richmond, Maple Plain/Independence, Elko New Market, and topping the list at number 1 -- Corcoran. The survey also found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American.
Toys distributed in Willmar Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
(Willmar MN-) Volunteers are distributing toys to needy kids today, tomorrow and Thursday at First Covenant Church in Willmar. Steve Gralish of Toys for Tots says they've gathered about 3600 toys for the event...a Stuff the Ambulance event put on by CentraCare Ambulance brought in many more,and The Willmar Salvation Army also has gift cards. The toy distribution goes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 3:30, and all the recipients have signed up ahead of time.
Katie Bonde
Catherine "Katie" M. Bonde, age 85 of the New London-Spicer community, passed away Friday, December 9, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Interment will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church or Rice Hospice are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Willmar passes 2023 budget...levy rises 26%
(Willmar MN-) The property tax levy for Willmar residents is going up just under 26% under the budget approved by The Willmar City Council last week. The budget for 2023 is 55.6 million dollars, compared to this year's budget of 49 million. But tax levy next year will be 9.18 million dollars, compared to this year's levy of 7.3. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the city is more than doubling it's budget for street improvements, from 323,000 this year to 700,000 dollars next year. And Valiant says the city has begun taking money out of the levy to pay for a future city hall...
Winter storm warning for local area Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties. ...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM CST Wednesday. ...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Civil trial regarding sale of land for new Kandiyohi County golf course slated to start Monday
(Willmar MN-) A civil jury trial begins Monday over the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed. The civil trial before Judge Stephen Wentzell is slated for December 12th and 13th, with backup trial dates of April 11th and 12th.
Wright County deputies "justified " in shooting Otsego man last summer
(Buffalo, MN) -- The Wright County attorney says sheriff's deputies were "completely justified" in fatally shooting a young man last summer who they say was threatening them with a knife in the Twin Cities far northwest suburb of Otsego. County Attorney Brian Lutes noted a Taser had no effect on 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen and the officers involved "clearly articulated with great specificity a threat of death or great bodily harm that was reasonably likely to occur." But Hansen's aunt told the Star Tribune that law enforcement was lax while in her home, missed opportunities to detain him and allowed him to get a hold of a knife.
Renville County Board to consider tax abatement for housing project
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Board will hold a hearing Tuesday for a tax abatement for a developer who wants to build 16 patio homes at the site of the old Olivia Hospital. Renville County Commissioner Greg Snow says Steve Elfering of Olivia Oasis LLC has already been granted an abatement from The City of Olivia and made a presentation last month in front of the Renville County Board. Snow says right now the land on the east side of Olivia is dormant and used for snow storage in the winter...
Clara City man hurt when truck hits deer
(Clara City MN-) A Clara City man was hurt when his pickup hit a deer northeast of Clara City Saturday morning. The state patrol says 20-year-old Bradon Swart was driving northbound on Highway 23 just before 11 a.m. Saturday when he hit the deer. Swart was taken to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Atwater man has court date Monday, accused of distracted driving in fatal garbage truck crash
(Willmar MN-) The driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash near Raymond this summer has a pre-trial conference slated for Monday. Bail for 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was set at $2000. Police say Gomez was distracted by a tablet computer when his truck collided with a minivan, killing the driver, 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez July 26th. The criminal complaint says Gomez was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with Bernabe-Lopez at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving.
Winter Storm Warning issued December 13 at 1:56AM CST until December 14 at 3:00AM CST by NWS
..WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Todd, Pope, Stearns and Kandiyohi Counties.
