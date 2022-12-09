ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Travis Central Appraisal District returns to full operations following ransomware attack

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Austin aims to expand MetroBike program to underserved communities using state funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin residents could soon see more bicycles in the area as the city council looks to expand the MetroBike system. At the Austin City Council's regular meeting on Thursday, council members approved a measure to apply for a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to expand MetroBike. That's the city's docked, bike-share system maintained and operated by Capital Metro.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin company offering new way to shop sustainably

AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas is just around the corner and, with the holiday, clothes, toys and more are top of mind as gift ideas. Now, one Austin woman, with the help of her team, is working to make sure people are shopping smart by hosting sustainable clothing swaps. "Sustainable...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Safety improvements coming soon to William Cannon Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a construction contract paving the way for mobility and safety improvements for William Cannon Drive between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway. The decision authorizes the City of Austin's Corridor Program Office (CPO) to execute a contract with...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

With Austin's rapid growth, how does the airport plan to keep up?

AUSTIN, Texas — Holiday travel is set to ramp up again as Christmas and New Year's approach. And, as Austin grows, our city's airport is trying to keep up. This year, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has set and broken multiple passenger records, and staff say they're seeing no signs of a slowdown.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Leander ISD starting to plan renovations for LHS

LEANDER, Texas — One of the fastest-growing school districts in the area is planning on renovating its original high school built in 1984, nearly 40 years ago. During a regular school board meeting on Thursday night, Leander ISD released a timeline for renovating the high school. They said the full planning period itself will take about six months.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tuesday cold front brings scattered showers and storms

AUSTIN, Texas — Get ready for a pretty big shakeup in the weather pattern here in Central Texas, and it all starts with our next cold front on Tuesday. This front brings a chance for scattered showers and storms and a modest cooldown for midweek, then a much stronger push of cold air moves in for late week.
AUSTIN, TX
