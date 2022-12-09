AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO