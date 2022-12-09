Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Travis Central Appraisal District returns to full operations following ransomware attack
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.
Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
Austin aims to expand MetroBike program to underserved communities using state funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin residents could soon see more bicycles in the area as the city council looks to expand the MetroBike system. At the Austin City Council's regular meeting on Thursday, council members approved a measure to apply for a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to expand MetroBike. That's the city's docked, bike-share system maintained and operated by Capital Metro.
KVUE
Voters to cast ballots in runoff election for Austin mayor, 3 city council districts
Kirk Watson and Celia Israel are both running to be Austin's next mayor. Meanwhile, candidates are vying to represent Austin City Council districts 3, 5 and 9.
City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
Austin company offering new way to shop sustainably
AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas is just around the corner and, with the holiday, clothes, toys and more are top of mind as gift ideas. Now, one Austin woman, with the help of her team, is working to make sure people are shopping smart by hosting sustainable clothing swaps. "Sustainable...
Austin City Council approves ordinance to lower speed limit on section of Barton Springs Road
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council met on Thursday to go over 99 items that were slated on the agenda, including changing the speed limit for a section of Barton Spring Road. During the meeting, interim transportation director Richard Mendoza discussed the idea of lowering the speed limit...
KVUE
Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign
AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
Safety improvements coming soon to William Cannon Drive
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a construction contract paving the way for mobility and safety improvements for William Cannon Drive between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway. The decision authorizes the City of Austin's Corridor Program Office (CPO) to execute a contract with...
KVUE
Texas drought impacting Austin swimming holes
We continue to see drought conditions in Central Texas. KVUE's Pamela Comme digs into how this drought is impacting Deep Eddy Pool.
With Austin's rapid growth, how does the airport plan to keep up?
AUSTIN, Texas — Holiday travel is set to ramp up again as Christmas and New Year's approach. And, as Austin grows, our city's airport is trying to keep up. This year, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has set and broken multiple passenger records, and staff say they're seeing no signs of a slowdown.
Leander ISD starting to plan renovations for LHS
LEANDER, Texas — One of the fastest-growing school districts in the area is planning on renovating its original high school built in 1984, nearly 40 years ago. During a regular school board meeting on Thursday night, Leander ISD released a timeline for renovating the high school. They said the full planning period itself will take about six months.
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been
AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen. "Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going...
Austin-based influencer hosts fundraiser for Austin Animal Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center on Saturday teamed up with a social media influencer seeking to raise money and awareness for the shelter. After a year that saw overcrowding in shelters all over, including right here in Central Texas, Kennedy Eurich stepped in to help. "So, I...
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
KVUE
Tuesday cold front brings scattered showers and storms
AUSTIN, Texas — Get ready for a pretty big shakeup in the weather pattern here in Central Texas, and it all starts with our next cold front on Tuesday. This front brings a chance for scattered showers and storms and a modest cooldown for midweek, then a much stronger push of cold air moves in for late week.
48 people moved from northeast Austin encampment as part of HEAL initiative
AUSTIN, Texas — In an update on Tuesday, the City of Austin said it helped a total of 48 individuals move from homeless encampments to temporary bridge shelters as part of the 11th Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) initiative. HEAL carries out closures of Austin encampments that pose the...
Free teacher supply store priced out; nonprofit hopes for donated space to operate
KYLE, Texas — After getting priced out, a teacher supply nonprofit is hoping to get a new operation location donated. The Teacher Reuse gives supplies to teachers for free. Right now, all of those supplies are sitting in storage. "We make sure that we get these in the hands...
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0