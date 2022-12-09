Read full article on original website
Sky Changes
3d ago
What a dud this place will be.. people gave up movie theaters long ago .. but now, they can barely afford groceries.. lmao! How the hell they gonna afford a movie.. I give it 6 months to a year before it’s shut down
Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama
Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
Rocket City Marathon Is Back
The Rocket City Marathon is back in Huntsville this weekend!. The Artemis I mission, an uncrewed test flight around the moon meant to pave the way for future astronaut missions, has come to an end, as NASA's Orion spacecraft made a successful splashdown in the pacific ocean. Rocket City Marathon...
Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy Dog
The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy …. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. HHF Seeking Donations. Here at home, efforts are underway...
Madison County Sheriff, other organizations take children shopping with a hero
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) and several other local organizations took part in "Shop with a Hero" Saturday.
Alabama NewsCenter — 3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month
Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit. From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions. Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state. The AlabamaWx Weather...
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
‘Christmas in a Bag’ to be delivered Saturday
Landers McLarty Subaru is teaming up with Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen for a donation drive.
New traffic signal to be built at Huntsville intersection
The City of Huntsville announced on Monday that the new signal will be installed at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Monroe Road at Beaver Dam Road on Wednesday, December 14.
The Rocket City Welcomes Orion back to Earth
The Artemis I mission, an uncrewed test flight around the moon meant to pave the way for future astronaut missions, has come to an end, as NASA's Orion spacecraft made a successful splashdown in the pacific ocean. The Rocket City Welcomes Orion back to Earth. The Artemis I mission, an...
All kinds of folks were out at this year's Huntsville Christmas Parade
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The highly anticipated 8th Annual Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Downtown Huntsville Christmas Parade featured over 80 quality floats, animals, and marching bands; ensuring that all different kinds of groups and people were out celebrating downtown... like local children's theatre group, Around the Curtain: "We're having a great time and we're just promoting the new theater company. It just started last year."
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Local Organizations team up to bring Christmas joy in a bag
Landers McLarty Subaru and the Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen have partnered together to bring some holiday cheer to some families in Huntsville.
HPD searching for armed robbery suspect
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets. Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included: Mya Agnello, Cullman Aidan Clark, Montgomery Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland Anaya McCullum, Montgomery Jayda Mullins, Hoover Janiah Pickett, Birmingham Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts Jakobe Reed, Adamsville Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'
A Huntsville doctor has a history of not paying his employees, as WHNT News 19 investigates his past after one employee from his Hartselle practice came forward about not getting paid for 150 hours of work. He has a history of closing practices and opening new ones leaving employees unpaid for their work.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Huntsville recycling company updates efforts to get back on schedule after major November delays
Delayed recycling collections left many residents in the Rocket City wondering what’s going on with the curbside collection recently. The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama says thanks to sanitation crews with the city of Huntsville and Madison County, they are caught back up — for now. The laundry...
Say hello to Halo Blue, the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ new uniform for 2023
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be saying 'halo' to a new blue jersey and cap for the 2023 season.
