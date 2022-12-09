ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Comments / 4

Sky Changes
3d ago

What a dud this place will be.. people gave up movie theaters long ago .. but now, they can barely afford groceries.. lmao! How the hell they gonna afford a movie.. I give it 6 months to a year before it’s shut down

Reply
2
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

Day Tripping: Celebrating Cranes At The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge In Decatur, Alabama

Over 14,000 Sandhill Cranes along with several pairs of Whooping Cranes spend the winter each year at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) in Decatur, Ala. In celebration of the winter migration of these long-legged and long-necked birds, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association hosts a three-day event offering a variety of indoor and outdoor activities appealing to people of all ages. The 2023 Festival of the Cranes will be held January 13-15 with activities at WNWR and in various venues within downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Rocket City Marathon Is Back

The Rocket City Marathon is back in Huntsville this weekend!. The Artemis I mission, an uncrewed test flight around the moon meant to pave the way for future astronaut missions, has come to an end, as NASA's Orion spacecraft made a successful splashdown in the pacific ocean. Rocket City Marathon...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy Dog

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. Huntsville Hospital Foundation Adding New Therapy …. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) will expand its Canines for Coping program next spring at Madison Hospital. HHF Seeking Donations. Here at home, efforts are underway...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — 3 holiday markets to attend in Alabama this month

Holiday markets are one of our favorite ways to get into the festive spirit. From celebrating traditional German markets in Cullman to country fun in Salem, you don’t want to miss these fun traditions. Support your local markets and businesses this holiday season across the state. The AlabamaWx Weather...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

The Rocket City Welcomes Orion back to Earth

The Artemis I mission, an uncrewed test flight around the moon meant to pave the way for future astronaut missions, has come to an end, as NASA's Orion spacecraft made a successful splashdown in the pacific ocean. The Rocket City Welcomes Orion back to Earth. The Artemis I mission, an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

All kinds of folks were out at this year's Huntsville Christmas Parade

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The highly anticipated 8th Annual Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Downtown Huntsville Christmas Parade featured over 80 quality floats, animals, and marching bands; ensuring that all different kinds of groups and people were out celebrating downtown... like local children's theatre group, Around the Curtain: "We're having a great time and we're just promoting the new theater company. It just started last year."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Sunday night. According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, someone at the Dollar General on Nance Rd. called the department around 9:12 saying they had been robbed. The suspect allegedly took off...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman student Mya Agnello’s designs featured in UA Senior Showcase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 20. The show featured 11 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophies and target markets.  Seniors whose work was featured during the showcase included:  Mya Agnello, Cullman  Aidan Clark, Montgomery  Hannah Dodson, Cape Girardeau, Missouri   Grace Federico, Cockeysville, Maryland  Anaya McCullum, Montgomery  Jayda Mullins, Hoover  Janiah Pickett, Birmingham  Piper Pochkowski, Austin, Texas   Caitlin Prario, Cohasset, Massachusetts  Jakobe Reed, Adamsville  Morgan Whicker, Winston-Salem, North Carolina   Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone experience that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching,...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Former workers accuse Huntsville doctor of not paying his employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy