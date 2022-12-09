Move over, terrible twos—according to a survey of parents, this is the most difficult age. Every stage of parenting comes with its own challenges. But if you’re breathing a sigh of relief after making it past the patience-testing days of parenting a two-, three-, or four-year-old, you might want to stop reading now. A survey of parents found that those famously tough ages aren’t actually the worst. More parents actually said that eight-year-olds are the most difficult kids to parent.

6 DAYS AGO