An Airbnb host has shared footage of a guest covering a doorbell camera — and it has divided TikTok.The video shows someone reaching around the doorframe to place a tea towel over the doorbell as on-screen text reads: “That time an Airbnb guest thought it was a good idea to put a towel over the Ring camera.”The host referred to them as “bonehead guests” in the caption, and used the hashtag “idiot squad”.The clip certainly seems to have piqued his audience’s curiosity as it has received 3.6 million views since it was uploaded in October 2021. ...

13 DAYS AGO