Robert Anae Leaving Syracuse for Offensive Coordinator Position at NC State

Syracuse football lost defensive coordinator Tony White Thursday afternoon. Thursday night the hits kept coming as offensive coordinator Robert Anae is leaving the Orange to take the same position with NC State, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel .

Anae joined Syracuse this past offseason after the Orange parted ways with Sterlin Gilbert after multiple subpar offensive seasons. Anae had been extremely successful as an offensive coordinator at both BYU and Virginia under Bronco Mendenhall. When Mendenhall abruptly retired from the Virginia head coaching position, Anae became available and Syracuse moved quickly to bring him aboard.

He paired with Jason Beck, quarterbacks coach, to bring life to the Syracuse offense. Beck had been with Anae at both previous stops and continued his successful development of signal callers this season. Garrett Shrader showed tremendous growth under Beck.

After one season, however, Anae is headed elsewhere. Not just anywhere, but to an ACC rival.

More from Anae's bio on Cuse.com:

The architect of the unit that ranked third in the FBS in total offense last season at Virginia, Robert Anae was hired as Syracuse’s offensive coordinator in December of 2021. He brings nearly 40 years of experience develiping some of the nation’s top offenses to ‘Cuse for the 2022 season.



“Coach Anae has proven to lead a number of successful offenses in his career, including in the ACC,” said head coach Dino Babers when Anae was hired in December. “We’re excited to welcome him and his family to Syracuse and look forward to him getting started with our team.”



Anae joins the Syracuse staff having spent 15 seasons as an FBS offensive coordinator, including the last six in the ACC at Virginia and nine at BYU, with additional stops at Arizona, Texas Tech, UNLV, Boise State, Ricks College and Hawaii in his coaching tenure.



“I want to thank Dino Babers for this opportunity,” Anae said at the time of his hiring. “He’s a friend I’ve known for many years and look forward to working alongside a great offensive mind that as an offensive staff we can use at our disposal.”



A three-time nominee for the Frank Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach, Anae’s offense has finished in the top-25 of 10 different NCAA offensive statistical categories a total of 56 times in his 15-year tenure as an OC, including 21 top-10 rankings.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF