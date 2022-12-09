ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Robert Anae Leaving Syracuse for Offensive Coordinator Position at NC State

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SACjL_0jcaLRr800

Syracuse football lost defensive coordinator Tony White Thursday afternoon. Thursday night the hits kept coming as offensive coordinator Robert Anae is leaving the Orange to take the same position with NC State, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel .

Anae joined Syracuse this past offseason after the Orange parted ways with Sterlin Gilbert after multiple subpar offensive seasons. Anae had been extremely successful as an offensive coordinator at both BYU and Virginia under Bronco Mendenhall. When Mendenhall abruptly retired from the Virginia head coaching position, Anae became available and Syracuse moved quickly to bring him aboard.

He paired with Jason Beck, quarterbacks coach, to bring life to the Syracuse offense. Beck had been with Anae at both previous stops and continued his successful development of signal callers this season. Garrett Shrader showed tremendous growth under Beck.

After one season, however, Anae is headed elsewhere. Not just anywhere, but to an ACC rival.

More from Anae's bio on Cuse.com:

The architect of the unit that ranked third in the FBS in total offense last season at Virginia, Robert Anae was hired as Syracuse’s offensive coordinator in December of 2021. He brings nearly 40 years of experience develiping some of the nation’s top offenses to ‘Cuse for the 2022 season.

“Coach Anae has proven to lead a number of successful offenses in his career, including in the ACC,” said head coach Dino Babers when Anae was hired in December. “We’re excited to welcome him and his family to Syracuse and look forward to him getting started with our team.”

Anae joins the Syracuse staff having spent 15 seasons as an FBS offensive coordinator, including the last six in the ACC at Virginia and nine at BYU, with additional stops at Arizona, Texas Tech, UNLV, Boise State, Ricks College and Hawaii in his coaching tenure.

“I want to thank Dino Babers for this opportunity,” Anae said at the time of his hiring. “He’s a friend I’ve known for many years and look forward to working alongside a great offensive mind that as an offensive staff we can use at our disposal.”

A three-time nominee for the Frank Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach, Anae’s offense has finished in the top-25 of 10 different NCAA offensive statistical categories a total of 56 times in his 15-year tenure as an OC, including 21 top-10 rankings.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Judah Mintz Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Syracuse freshman guard Judah Mintz was named ACC Rookie of the Week on Monday. It was the first time this season an Orange player was honored by the conference for its weekly awards. It was also the first time Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski did receive the honors. Last week, Mintz led Syracuse to a ...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Football: 5-star quarterback with Orange offer discloses his top 8

Elite 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren from Baltimore, who is rated five stars by ESPN and holds a Syracuse football scholarship offer, has released his top eight, according to numerous media reports. An article from Rivals.com national analyst Adam Friedman does note that Van Buren is leaving his recruitment open,...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Chad Schuster Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse freshman offensive lineman Chad Schuster has entered the transfer portal. Schuster came to the Orange out of Franklin High School in Wisconsin as part of the 2022 recruiting class. He did not appear in any games this past season.  Schuster is the eighth Syracuse player overall to ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Vincent Carroll-Jackson Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football continues to be hot on the recruiting trail. The Orange landed a commitment coveted 2023 Harrisburg (PA) Central Dauphin East offensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson who officially visited over the weekend. Carroll-Jackson picked the Orange over offers from Colorado, Florida, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Pulls Away From Monmouth in Second Half

Syracuse trailed Monmouth for most of the first half and for moments in the second, but pulled away in the second half to earn its fourth straight victory with an 86-71 triumph. With the win, the Orange improves to 7-4 (1-0) on the season while the Mountain Hawks drop to 1-10. Next up for Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jesse Edwards Highlights vs Georgetown

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards had 20 points on 10-14 shooting, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked five shots in a dominant performance in the Orange's 83-64 win over Georgetown. Highlights of his outing are in the video above.  GAME RECAP Syracuse used an 18-4 run towards the end of the first ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNCT

East Duplin wins 2-A football title, first in school history

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been a long time coming, but East Duplin is finally a state champion in high school football. The Panthers won their first state championship on Saturday after holding off Reidsville, 24-21 in the Class 2-A title game played at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. East Duplin (15-1) has a […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
cnycentral.com

2 people killed in deadly Camaro crash in Clay after missing curve in road

CLAY, N.Y. — State police say a woman from Penfield is dead after crashing a Camaro on Caughdenoy Road Thursday night. Investigators say the crash happened at 11:35 PM. They say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was driving south on Caughdenoy Road at a fast speed when she missed a curve in the road and hit an embankment, crossing over Black Creek Road before hitting a utility pole, flipping, and landing in a yard.
CLAY, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy