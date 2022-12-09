Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow
The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Storm Brings Rain, Hail and Snow to the Bay Area
The weekend storm brought rain, flooding and even hail in the Bay Area. Some Bay Area roads were slick with rain coming down Sunday evening. Firefighters had to clear a fallen tree from Highway 9, in Saratoga. A picture of the incident was tweeted from Santa Clara County Fire. The...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
NBC News
Ferocious storm sweeping west coast
Americans from California to Seattle are bracing for a massive system making its way across the west coast through the weekend. Snowfall and flash floods already reaching many places.Dec. 10, 2022.
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
KSBW.com
High winds, down trees, and cars flipped on the peninsula during Saturday's storm
MONTEREY, Calif. — High winds, down trees, and pouring rain. The storm hit the Peninsula, Saturday. “Actually, there's a couple trees down in my neighborhood and I'm just hoping they don't hit my house,” said Michael, a resident from Carmel. One Carmel resident told KSBW they’ve never seen...
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Round 2 of weekend storm will go until Monday; Long-term dry winter still in forecast
It's the third storm this month, but not enough to impact the current drought. However, fire officials say a wet winter does help with the dry fuels.
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
More rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the Bay Area, while light snowfall has been visible at some of the region's highest elevations.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain brings its share of problems
The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
Wet storm presents Bay Area drivers with bumper car conditions
CONCORD -- Heavy rain was predicted for Saturday throughout the Bay Area and it did not disappoint. For a lot of people, driving in the wet conditions felt a bit like playing a vehicular version of Russian roulette.At mid-morning, rain was coming down hard in the Walnut Creek area. Up the road in Concord, Highway 242 slowed to a crawl. That's where Vuong Thanh stood stranded on the side of the road -- one of many waiting for a tow truck -- after rear-ending another car in the slick conditions."It's very smooth, too wet so I stop," he said....
Weekend storm pummels Santa Cruz County
A major winter storm left thousands without power across Santa Cruz County on Saturday. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.
KSBW.com
KSBW, Central Coast ABC and Estrella TV Costa Central celebrate success of 36th annual Share Your Holiday fundraiser
SALINAS, Calif. — December 12, 2022– KSBW 8, Central Coast ABC, and Estrella TV Costa Central, together with the Salvation Army, are celebrating the success of the 36th annual KSBW Share Your Holiday. The broadcast and online fundraiser held Friday, December 9, raised $185,854 in total cash donations.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Dec. 9
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, Dec. 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
goldrushcam.com
California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Team Up To Evaluate World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California
December 9, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) announced plans on Thursday to capture the world-famous mountain lion P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation. Following that evaluation, CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of the surrounding communities.
activenorcal.com
Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park
With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
californiaglobe.com
California High Speed Rail: Low Speed Fail
Curiouser and curiouser, said Alice as she grew taller and taller in Wonderland. Curiouser and curiouser, said everyone paying even the slightest attention as the high-speed rail fantasy grew bigger and more expensive and further behind schedule and more incomprehensible and more ludicrous and now, yes, even possibly taller and taller in California.
KSBW.com
Murphy Road crossing closed due to flooding
Calif. — The Murphy Road crossing in north Monterey County, which crosses the Pajaro River, was closed Sunday afternoon. According to the county, the river flooded the crossing due to the storm. Due to the surge of water, the road was closed between Murphy Hill Road, near San...
Comments / 0