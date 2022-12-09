ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Landing, CA

NBC Bay Area

Weekend Storm Brings Rain, Hail and Snow to the Bay Area

The weekend storm brought rain, flooding and even hail in the Bay Area. Some Bay Area roads were slick with rain coming down Sunday evening. Firefighters had to clear a fallen tree from Highway 9, in Saratoga. A picture of the incident was tweeted from Santa Clara County Fire. The...
SARATOGA, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA

Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
MONTE RIO, CA
NBC News

Ferocious storm sweeping west coast

Americans from California to Seattle are bracing for a massive system making its way across the west coast through the weekend. Snowfall and flash floods already reaching many places.Dec. 10, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain brings its share of problems

The relentless rain hitting the Bay Area has brought its share of problems, especially in the North Bay. They include downed trees and power lines.
CBS San Francisco

Wet storm presents Bay Area drivers with bumper car conditions

CONCORD -- Heavy rain was predicted for Saturday throughout the Bay Area and it did not disappoint. For a lot of people, driving in the wet conditions felt a bit like playing a vehicular version of Russian roulette.At mid-morning, rain was coming down hard in the Walnut Creek area. Up the road in Concord, Highway 242 slowed to a crawl. That's where Vuong Thanh stood stranded on the side of the road -- one of many waiting for a tow truck -- after rear-ending another car in the slick conditions."It's very smooth, too wet so I stop," he said....
oregontoday.net

Quake, Dec. 9

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, Dec. 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Team Up To Evaluate World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California

December 9, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) announced plans on Thursday to capture the world-famous mountain lion P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation. Following that evaluation, CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of the surrounding communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park

With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
californiaglobe.com

California High Speed Rail: Low Speed Fail

Curiouser and curiouser, said Alice as she grew taller and taller in Wonderland. Curiouser and curiouser, said everyone paying even the slightest attention as the high-speed rail fantasy grew bigger and more expensive and further behind schedule and more incomprehensible and more ludicrous and now, yes, even possibly taller and taller in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Murphy Road crossing closed due to flooding

Calif. — The Murphy Road crossing in north Monterey County, which crosses the Pajaro River, was closed Sunday afternoon. According to the county, the river flooded the crossing due to the storm. Due to the surge of water, the road was closed between Murphy Hill Road, near San...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

