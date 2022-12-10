Gang member with prior record jailed after drug bust

A felon police say is a gang member was jailed without bond on drug and firearms charges after officers executed a search warrant at a motel in the northern part of the city and confiscated heroin, crack cocaine, a firearm and money.

Lamont Williams, 31, is charged with trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said in a news release Thursday night.

Specifically, the search warrant resulted in the confiscation of 15 bricks or 750 dosage units of heroin, Jackson said.

Additionally, Williams is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the use, storage or sale of a controlled substance, Jackson said.

According to Jackson, members of the police department’s Narcotics Unit, Violent Crime and Gang Task Force Unit and Special Response Team executed the search warrant Thursday at NorthGate Suites in the 2300 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard.

Williams was on the scene as the search warrant was being executed and he was arrested and charged, Jackson said.

The firearm was reported stolen out of Smithfield, Jackson said.

Williams was taken to the Nash County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond because he violated probation, Jackson said.

State records said Williams was convicted on Feb. 15 in Nash County for carrying a concealed weapon.

The records also said Williams was convicted in May 2021 in Edgecombe County for maintaining a place for the use, storage or sale of a controlled substance.

He also was convicted in 2009 in Nash County for possessing stolen goods, the records said.