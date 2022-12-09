ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

UVA shares gratitude for donors' families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia School of Medicine hosted a night of gratitude to pay its respect to the families of people who donated their bodies to science. Many families had no idea where the bodies of their loved ones went until this event. A few...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Holiday market features female-run businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Women’s Center put on a holiday market Monday. All of the businesses that participated were local and female-run. The vendors offered a variety of products, selling everything from candles to pasta sauce to massages. Fourth-year Anjeli Shanker is an intern...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA football, Kroger donate hundreds of turkeys to BRAFB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Every year, a grocery chain donates turkeys for every touchdown the University of Virginia football team makes, but in the wake of this year's shooting, it's even more poignant. “This program has been in place, Touchdowns for Turkeys, for several years now. No year has...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Annual Brew and Buddy Run getting people in holiday spirit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, and people from all over the Commonwealth are getting into the holiday spirit. Virginians grabbed their holiday gear and headed to the sixth annual Brew and Buddy Run, which took place at the Downtown Mall.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Utrain selected by UVA Darden School of Business Accelerator Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Darden School of Business selected Utrain for its Accelerator Program. This will help the company grow its app, which connects basketball trainers to basketball athletes across the nation. Daniel Ginsberg, the CEO and Co-founder of Utrain, explains this partnership with Darden...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Incident at The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Toy Lift is still in the works

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Toy Lift started on Dec. 2 when it began accepting donations. Throughout this week, volunteers have been getting items that weren’t originally donated. The Toy Lift was about 3,000 stuffed animals short last Friday but thanks to the help of the surrounding communities,...
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community comes together for the 75th Annual Rockbridge Christmas Baskets

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of volunteers came together for the Rockbridge Christmas Baskets. The 75th annual packing was held at the Virginia Horse Center. Over 1,800 boxes of nutritious food were put together to service roughly 3,300 residents. It will go to residents from Rockbridge Country, and the cities...
LEXINGTON, VA
cbs19news

Dairy Market hosts new beer festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The first Dairy Market Beer Fest took place Saturday and it was a time full of community. Located at the Dairy Market, the festival featured more than just beer, as it also had wine, snacks and cider from the Charlottesville Ale Trail. Eleanor Vonachen, the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Staunton has opening season of Santa Express

STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A town that prides themselves on being very festive during the holiday season says they have welcomed more people than usual. Staunton is currently in their opening season of the Santa express. They typically see visitors in the warmer seasons, but this winter they have...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

UVA lands Northwestern transfer Malik Washington

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A successful recruiting weekend continued for Tony Elliott and Virginia with a commitment from Northwestern receiver Malik Washington. Washington announced he was transferring to UVA on Twitter Monday following a visit to this past weekend. "To Northwestern, thank you," Washington wrote on social media, "To...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson enters transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson has been a consistent cog in the Virginia defense for the last three seasons, but could line up for a different team next year after entering the transfer portal. Jackson confirmed with CBS19 Sports on Monday he entered the transfer portal....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local housing foundation received donation and large grant

LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A grassroots housing foundation that has been helping families for more than 30 years received a $3,000 check from Fulton Bank on Monday, to help continue its efforts to make a difference. The Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation provides several programs to the community. One program provides...
LOUISA, VA
Augusta Free Press

TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches

A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
WAYNESBORO, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA

