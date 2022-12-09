Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
UVA shares gratitude for donors' families
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia School of Medicine hosted a night of gratitude to pay its respect to the families of people who donated their bodies to science. Many families had no idea where the bodies of their loved ones went until this event. A few...
cbs19news
Brady's Toy Drive donated hundreds of toys to UVA Children's Hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the fourth annual Operation Brady Strong M&M Christmas Toy Drive dropped off hundreds of toys at the University of Virginia Children's Hospital. Giving hope to the families and the children during the holiday season is the goal of the toy drive. Ryan Kier,...
cbs19news
Holiday market features female-run businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Women’s Center put on a holiday market Monday. All of the businesses that participated were local and female-run. The vendors offered a variety of products, selling everything from candles to pasta sauce to massages. Fourth-year Anjeli Shanker is an intern...
cbs19news
Professional catchers round-up cow that got into doctor's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men are credited with rescuing a cow that got into an Orange County doctor’s office last week. Timmy Lamb of 3L roughstock and Sam Crawford of Diamond C Cattle Company responded to a call for assistance at Orange Family Physicians. WRIC in...
cbs19news
UVA football, Kroger donate hundreds of turkeys to BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Every year, a grocery chain donates turkeys for every touchdown the University of Virginia football team makes, but in the wake of this year's shooting, it's even more poignant. “This program has been in place, Touchdowns for Turkeys, for several years now. No year has...
cbs19news
Annual Brew and Buddy Run getting people in holiday spirit
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There are only a couple of weeks left until Christmas, and people from all over the Commonwealth are getting into the holiday spirit. Virginians grabbed their holiday gear and headed to the sixth annual Brew and Buddy Run, which took place at the Downtown Mall.
'Amazing' Envigo beagle reunion brings 'over-the-top excitement'
Some of the beagles rescued from horrific conditions at a Cumberland County dog breeding facility were reunited with their littermates in Richmond Saturday.
cbs19news
Utrain selected by UVA Darden School of Business Accelerator Program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Darden School of Business selected Utrain for its Accelerator Program. This will help the company grow its app, which connects basketball trainers to basketball athletes across the nation. Daniel Ginsberg, the CEO and Co-founder of Utrain, explains this partnership with Darden...
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
cbs19news
Toy Lift is still in the works
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Toy Lift started on Dec. 2 when it began accepting donations. Throughout this week, volunteers have been getting items that weren’t originally donated. The Toy Lift was about 3,000 stuffed animals short last Friday but thanks to the help of the surrounding communities,...
WDBJ7.com
Community comes together for the 75th Annual Rockbridge Christmas Baskets
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of volunteers came together for the Rockbridge Christmas Baskets. The 75th annual packing was held at the Virginia Horse Center. Over 1,800 boxes of nutritious food were put together to service roughly 3,300 residents. It will go to residents from Rockbridge Country, and the cities...
cbs19news
Dairy Market hosts new beer festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The first Dairy Market Beer Fest took place Saturday and it was a time full of community. Located at the Dairy Market, the festival featured more than just beer, as it also had wine, snacks and cider from the Charlottesville Ale Trail. Eleanor Vonachen, the...
cbs19news
Staunton has opening season of Santa Express
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A town that prides themselves on being very festive during the holiday season says they have welcomed more people than usual. Staunton is currently in their opening season of the Santa express. They typically see visitors in the warmer seasons, but this winter they have...
cbs19news
UVA lands Northwestern transfer Malik Washington
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- A successful recruiting weekend continued for Tony Elliott and Virginia with a commitment from Northwestern receiver Malik Washington. Washington announced he was transferring to UVA on Twitter Monday following a visit to this past weekend. "To Northwestern, thank you," Washington wrote on social media, "To...
cbs19news
All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson enters transfer portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson has been a consistent cog in the Virginia defense for the last three seasons, but could line up for a different team next year after entering the transfer portal. Jackson confirmed with CBS19 Sports on Monday he entered the transfer portal....
cbs19news
Local housing foundation received donation and large grant
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A grassroots housing foundation that has been helping families for more than 30 years received a $3,000 check from Fulton Bank on Monday, to help continue its efforts to make a difference. The Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation provides several programs to the community. One program provides...
Augusta Free Press
TikTok trend? Waynesboro Police respond to report of unprovoked punches
A social media post making the rounds this weekend led people in Waynesboro to believe that citizens were being randomly attacked by strangers. The good news, according to Waynesboro Police: there isn’t a trend of this happening. A look at recent police reports show only one incidence of a crime meeting this description.
Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department advises thinking “fire-smart” this Christmas
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many homes in the valley are all decked out for Christmas, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds you that Christmas trees are just as flammable as they are festive. Most tree fires happen based on how they are taken care of. Classic safety tips like keeping...
Comments / 0