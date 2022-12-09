Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WKYC
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. earns spot on AP All-America team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of three wide receivers to be selected to The Associated Press All-America team on Monday. Harrison was the lone Buckeye to make the first team, leading Ohio State with 72 receptions, 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is also the first Buckeye since 2011 to be named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year.
WKYC
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud finishes third in Heisman Trophy voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes...
Ohio State Reportedly Makes Significant Coaching Decision After Losing Key Assistant
Earlier this week, Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson left Columbus to take a head coaching job with Tulsa. The Buckeyes have replaced one of Wilson's positions with an internal promotion, bumping Keenan Bailey up to tight ends coach. Bailey was serving as senior advisor to the head...
Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama
Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
Shooting on I-70 near Downtown Columbus leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old man is hospitalized and an eastbound swath of Interstate 70 was closed for hours Friday after a shooting near Downtown. Just after noon, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired on I-70 eastbound near the exit ramps to Bexley and Main Street, according to police dispatchers. A detective […]
Two dead after being shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
WKYC
Upper Arlington community concerned about mail delays ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Residents in Upper Arlington claim they have been left without mail for days, some since last Thursday. Many are facing long waits for important documents like photo IDs, bills and medications. "We've now gone a whole week without any mail. And the excuse they have is...
WKYC
Prosecutor's Office: Man convicted of 2 counts of rape in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of two counts of rape of a juvenile in court Thursday. Kristopher Collins, 29, was found guilty of incidents in 2013 and 2015, according to a release from the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office. He now faces mandatory sentencing of 10 years to life for each count of rape.
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
WKYC
'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man loses drugs in Chillicothe gas station parking lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 760 North Bridge Street, on Saturday, after an employee called and said a customer had found narcotics in a brown pouch in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and spoke...
Comments / 0