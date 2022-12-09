COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of three wide receivers to be selected to The Associated Press All-America team on Monday. Harrison was the lone Buckeye to make the first team, leading Ohio State with 72 receptions, 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is also the first Buckeye since 2011 to be named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year.

