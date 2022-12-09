ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WKYC

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. earns spot on AP All-America team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of three wide receivers to be selected to The Associated Press All-America team on Monday. Harrison was the lone Buckeye to make the first team, leading Ohio State with 72 receptions, 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is also the first Buckeye since 2011 to be named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud finishes third in Heisman Trophy voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud, Desmond Howard Drama

Did C.J. Stroud intentionally walk past Desmond Howard without shaking his hand last night?. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback caused a bit of a stir on Saturday evening, when he didn't shake Howard's hand as he walked onto the stage. Now, Stroud only shook hands with two men, but Howard...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after being shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening. Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
GAHANNA, OH
WKYC

'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man loses drugs in Chillicothe gas station parking lot

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 760 North Bridge Street, on Saturday, after an employee called and said a customer had found narcotics in a brown pouch in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and spoke...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

