Butte Central boys fall to Lewistown at Western A Tip-off
FRENCHTOWN – One of the most intriguing matchup in the boys’ side of the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown was the matchup between the Butte Central Maroons and Lewistown Golden Eagles on Friday evening. It was the first time the teams have played one another since they met...
Brendan Temple comes up clutch in No. 23 Carroll's OT victory over Corban; MSU-Northern downs Bushnell
HELENA — Carroll’s underclassmen made plays all throughout the second half of the Saints’ 82-75 win over Corban on Saturday night, but it was the team’s two seniors who stepped up when the spotlight shined brightest to lift Carroll to 7-2 on the season. “Brendan stepped...
Dillon girls' basketball paces their way past Polson
FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers girls’ basketball team began their 2022-2023 campaign with a matchup against the Polson Pirates on Friday night. The Beavers used balanced scoring to shut down the Pirates, 43-17. Dillon led after eight minutes, 10-3, and at the half, 23-7. The Beavers continued their dominance...
RaeQuan Battle, Great Osobor help Montana State men overwhelm Omaha
BOZEMAN — RaeQuan Battle swatted the pass on the perimeter into the air, secured the ball around half court and raced the other way. He gathered the ball in the lane and elevated for a thunderous dunk. The play was reminiscent of his game-winning steal and ensuing three-point play...
Dillon boys motor past Polson
FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers and Polson Pirates opened their seasons at the Western A Tip-Off Tournament in Frenchtown on Friday. The Beavers scored 25 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 78-42 victory over the Pirates. Dillon led by 16 points after eight minutes and opened up...
Curt's Replays: Capital High football's state championships, Part II
HELENA – This segment on Capital’s 12 football championships recaps the program’s last half-dozen victories in the chipper. In the battle for the state crown at Vigilante Stadium, CHS fell behind the Rustlers 21-7 early in the third quarter, their score coming on a Narles Layne plunge. The Bruins (13-0) then stormed back with 21 unanswered points to garner coach Mark Samson’s third undefeated crown in four years.
Polson earns first win as former MSU player Brandie Buckless leads Pirates into new era
FRENCHTOWN — The Polson girls basketball locker room erupted so loud that the cheers inside could be heard though a closed door as other teams were warming up for their game Saturday. The Pirates had just posted their first win under new head coach Brandie Buckless. That alone was...
'Football on hardwood': Helena Capital beats Bozeman in physical state title rematch
You've probably heard of basketball on grass. On Saturday, Helena Capital and Bozeman showed the exact opposite of that in a state championship rematch. "Football on the hardwood" is what Capital head coach guy Almquist termed it as the Bruins rebounded, defended and muscled in just enough buckets to rally from a 12-point deficit past Bozeman 55-52 in the Bears Den Saturday.
Jaxan Lieberg's 26 points spark Helena High's season-opening win over Belgrade
HELENA — Jaxan Lieberg, in his first varsity start, introduced himself to Class AA on Saturday afternoon, scoring 21 first-half points in Helena High’s 62-42 season-opening victory over Belgrade. “It’s been a while since we’ve been in the 60s,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “One thing I...
No. 23 Carroll bolts past Bushnell behind Isaiah Moore's 21 points; MSU-Northern falls to Corban
HELENA — An up-tempo Carroll offense, partially spurred by Bushnell’s own run-and-gun style, yielded a season-high in points and the Saints’ sixth victory of the season Friday night. Carroll downed the Beacons 99-82 while shooting a season-best 59.4 percent (38-for-64) from the field and attempting the second-most...
Kalispell Flathead defeats Billings West to win Mining City Duals
BUTTE – The intensity level seemed to go up a few notches for the second day of the Mining City Duals. With pool play completed on Friday, the top 12 teams advanced to the championship bracket to compete for first place. When the mats cleared after two long days...
Notebook: Montana State wins 20th straight home game, prepares for No. 1 South Dakota State
BOZEMAN — For the second consecutive season, the Montana State football team finished undefeated at Bobcat Stadium. “Our crowd and our elevation should lend itself to having a good record at home,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “And being able to maintain an undefeated record two years in a row, I think that's definitely where we want to be.”
Day One of the Mining City Duals brings excitement for a new season
BUTTE – Wrestling fans, rejoice. Teams from all across the state opened their season on Friday at the 34th annual Mining City Duals Jim Street Classic. There was a palpable energy in the gymnasium of Butte High School as the lead up to the season is finally over. “The...
Week 15: Fourth-seeded Montana State Bobcats race past William & Mary in FCS quarterfinals
The fourth-seeded Montana State Bobcats (12-1) set multiple records in dispatching William & Mary (11-2) in Bozeman to advance to the FCS semifinals for the third year in a row. alert top story breaking. Montana State advances to FCS semifinals with historically dominant win over William & Mary. BRADEN SHAW...
Montana State advances to FCS semifinals with historically dominant win over William & Mary
BOZEMAN — On second down, the Montana State football team trotted out one of its more dangerous offensive formations: Tommy Mellott at quarterback, Sean Chambers to Mellott’s left and Isaiah Ifanse to Mellott’s right. Tight ends Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell on either ends of the offensive line.
2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape
No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
South Dakota State sets up another FCS semifinal game with Montana State
BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Montana State and South Dakota State will meet in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Top-seeded SDSU (12-1) rallied past eighth-seeded Holy Cross (12-1) for a 42-21 win in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will host the Bobcats (12-1) almost exactly one year after they lost to MSU 31-17 in an FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium.
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Road hazards: Chains required on Homestake Pass, severe drifting in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several road hazards impacting morning travel in western Montana. Montana Department of Transportation reports that chains are required on I-90 on Homestake Pass. Overnight, the Madison County Sheriff's Office warned of severe drifting and increasingly dangerous driving situations in the Madison Valley. The Ennis...
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
