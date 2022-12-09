ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

406mtsports.com

Butte Central boys fall to Lewistown at Western A Tip-off

FRENCHTOWN – One of the most intriguing matchup in the boys’ side of the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown was the matchup between the Butte Central Maroons and Lewistown Golden Eagles on Friday evening. It was the first time the teams have played one another since they met...
LEWISTOWN, MT
406mtsports.com

Dillon girls' basketball paces their way past Polson

FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers girls’ basketball team began their 2022-2023 campaign with a matchup against the Polson Pirates on Friday night. The Beavers used balanced scoring to shut down the Pirates, 43-17. Dillon led after eight minutes, 10-3, and at the half, 23-7. The Beavers continued their dominance...
POLSON, MT
406mtsports.com

RaeQuan Battle, Great Osobor help Montana State men overwhelm Omaha

BOZEMAN — RaeQuan Battle swatted the pass on the perimeter into the air, secured the ball around half court and raced the other way. He gathered the ball in the lane and elevated for a thunderous dunk. The play was reminiscent of his game-winning steal and ensuing three-point play...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Dillon boys motor past Polson

FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers and Polson Pirates opened their seasons at the Western A Tip-Off Tournament in Frenchtown on Friday. The Beavers scored 25 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 78-42 victory over the Pirates. Dillon led by 16 points after eight minutes and opened up...
POLSON, MT
406mtsports.com

Curt's Replays: Capital High football's state championships, Part II

HELENA – This segment on Capital’s 12 football championships recaps the program’s last half-dozen victories in the chipper. In the battle for the state crown at Vigilante Stadium, CHS fell behind the Rustlers 21-7 early in the third quarter, their score coming on a Narles Layne plunge. The Bruins (13-0) then stormed back with 21 unanswered points to garner coach Mark Samson’s third undefeated crown in four years.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

'Football on hardwood': Helena Capital beats Bozeman in physical state title rematch

You've probably heard of basketball on grass. On Saturday, Helena Capital and Bozeman showed the exact opposite of that in a state championship rematch. "Football on the hardwood" is what Capital head coach guy Almquist termed it as the Bruins rebounded, defended and muscled in just enough buckets to rally from a 12-point deficit past Bozeman 55-52 in the Bears Den Saturday.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Jaxan Lieberg's 26 points spark Helena High's season-opening win over Belgrade

HELENA — Jaxan Lieberg, in his first varsity start, introduced himself to Class AA on Saturday afternoon, scoring 21 first-half points in Helena High’s 62-42 season-opening victory over Belgrade. “It’s been a while since we’ve been in the 60s,” Bengals head coach Brandon Day said. “One thing I...
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Kalispell Flathead defeats Billings West to win Mining City Duals

BUTTE – The intensity level seemed to go up a few notches for the second day of the Mining City Duals. With pool play completed on Friday, the top 12 teams advanced to the championship bracket to compete for first place. When the mats cleared after two long days...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Notebook: Montana State wins 20th straight home game, prepares for No. 1 South Dakota State

BOZEMAN — For the second consecutive season, the Montana State football team finished undefeated at Bobcat Stadium. “Our crowd and our elevation should lend itself to having a good record at home,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “And being able to maintain an undefeated record two years in a row, I think that's definitely where we want to be.”
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Day One of the Mining City Duals brings excitement for a new season

BUTTE – Wrestling fans, rejoice. Teams from all across the state opened their season on Friday at the 34th annual Mining City Duals Jim Street Classic. There was a palpable energy in the gymnasium of Butte High School as the lead up to the season is finally over. “The...
BUTTE, MT
herosports.com

2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape

No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
BROOKINGS, SD
406mtsports.com

South Dakota State sets up another FCS semifinal game with Montana State

BOZEMAN — For the second straight season, Montana State and South Dakota State will meet in the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Top-seeded SDSU (12-1) rallied past eighth-seeded Holy Cross (12-1) for a 42-21 win in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will host the Bobcats (12-1) almost exactly one year after they lost to MSU 31-17 in an FCS semifinal game at Bobcat Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
mtpr.org

Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith

My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
BUTTE, MT

