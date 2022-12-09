ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FOX 61

Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut

New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

School closings/delays for Dec. 12

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several schools in Connecticut are announcing delays as snow continues to move across the state Monday morning. A full list of closings and delays can be found here. A list of parking bans is available here. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on the storm. 📲 Download the News […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and schools are preparing for the first snow of the month on Sunday. Parts of Connecticut are expected to get an anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of snow. In the northern part of the state, residents can get up to 5 inches of snow.
VERNON, CT
i95 ROCK

A Retail Giant From The Past May Return to Connecticut in 2023

I have hope that the in-store shopping experience will survive. Damn those promised drone deliveries, I need my instant gratification. Nearly all of the old department store chains have been destroyed over the past few decades. Well in-store retail shopping fans, a former Connecticut-based discount store giant is reawakening this year, and may be returning to it's home state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

2 shot, 1 fatally, near New Haven/Hamden town line

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that killed a Pennsylvania man and injured a New Haven man Friday. Officers were called to Shepard Street, between Read Street and the Hamden Townline, just before 2 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Conn. drivers ranked best in the nation: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Out of all 50 states, Connecticut took the prize for the best-ranked drivers, according to a new study. The study, conducted by QuoteWizard, found that Connecticut drivers ranked the best in the nation — and it wasn’t a close call. The Nutmeg state took the top spot by a wide margin, ranking […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
