Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
Porch piracy ranks high in 2 Connecticut cities
Porch piracy ranks high in two Connecticut cities, with delivery thefts in New Haven and Hartford ranking forth worst in the entire country.
CVS, Walgreens agree to pay state $127 million in opioid case settlement
HARTFORD, Conn. — CVS and Walgreens agreed to pay out $10.7 billion nationwide Monday as part of a nationwide settlement regarding their role in distributing the drugs over the years. Connecticut will receive $127 million. This comes on the heels of a settlement with Walmart for $35 million, for...
Snow brings out the plows across the state and causes messy commute
LITCHFIELD, Conn. — Monday was the first real snowfall of the season across Connecticut. For crews around the state, it's muscle memory. Plow drivers worked all night to keep the roads as clear as possible and it certainly paid off for commuters Monday morning. More than 200 schools across...
Connecticut family remembers son after Pan Am Flight 103 suspect faces U.S. judge
OLD LYME, Conn. — A Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 appeared in federal court in Washington on Monday. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was extradited to the U.S., and he faces charged of international terrorism.
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Connecticut
I spent this past weekend at a family wedding in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and we were introduced as "The cousins from Connecticut". It's funny what people say when they find out you live here. Being in Allentown, obviously I had Billy Joel in my brain, yet I didn't ask anyone if...
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
School closings/delays for Dec. 12
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Several schools in Connecticut are announcing delays as snow continues to move across the state Monday morning. A full list of closings and delays can be found here. A list of parking bans is available here. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on the storm. 📲 Download the News […]
Towns, schools prepare for snowfall in Conn.
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and schools are preparing for the first snow of the month on Sunday. Parts of Connecticut are expected to get an anywhere from an inch to 3 inches of snow. In the northern part of the state, residents can get up to 5 inches of snow.
A Retail Giant From The Past May Return to Connecticut in 2023
I have hope that the in-store shopping experience will survive. Damn those promised drone deliveries, I need my instant gratification. Nearly all of the old department store chains have been destroyed over the past few decades. Well in-store retail shopping fans, a former Connecticut-based discount store giant is reawakening this year, and may be returning to it's home state.
Here are the new CT laws going into effect Jan. 1: From cannabis to salary increases
When the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, ringing in the start of the new year, more than a dozen new laws will take effect in Connecticut from the erasure of thousands of cannabis convictions to a new highway use tax on heavy trucks and pay raises for state lawmakers.
Newtown church offers musical way to relax ahead of Sandy Hook anniversary
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Wednesday will mark 10 years since 26 people were killed in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. 20 students and 6 staff members lost their lives that day. It's been a day that will always feel like yesterday for Monsignor Robert Weiss...
2 shot, 1 fatally, near New Haven/Hamden town line
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that killed a Pennsylvania man and injured a New Haven man Friday. Officers were called to Shepard Street, between Read Street and the Hamden Townline, just before 2 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found...
Conn. drivers ranked best in the nation: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — Out of all 50 states, Connecticut took the prize for the best-ranked drivers, according to a new study. The study, conducted by QuoteWizard, found that Connecticut drivers ranked the best in the nation — and it wasn’t a close call. The Nutmeg state took the top spot by a wide margin, ranking […]
Winter is coming. Don’t just complain about it
The state Department of Transportation, our bus companies and commuter railroads are getting ready for winter. But there are challenges ahead.
Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?
Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
Reddit Post Blows up With Suggestions on How to Make Enemies in CT
It was a simple, and intriguing question. On Monday December 5th, 2022, a Reddit user called evilestcake posted the following question to the CT Reddit page: "How to make enemies in Connecticut?" The thread lit up right away and just kept going, these are a few of my favorites:. mtnscout:
Here's Where Connecticut Ranks Among States With Best Public School Systems, Forbes Says
Connecticut's public school system is among the best in the country, according to a report by Forbes. The state ranks as having the third-best public school systems nationwide, behind only Massachusetts and New Jersey, the news outlet reports. Connecticut's strong schools help contribute …
Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut to begin January 10: Officials
CONNECTICUT, USA — Recreational sales of cannabis in Connecticut will begin on Jan. 10, 2023. The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) announced Friday they let hybrid retailers know they can begin sales no earlier than 10 a.m. that day to adults over the age of 21. DCP said...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Vacant Connecticut Ghost Town
In a state like Connecticut, it is relatively rare to come across a ghost town but that is what makes this particular community fascinating. The village of Johnsonville can be found within East Haddam in eastern Connecticut. It is a 52-acre town that was once a thriving community filled with twine mills.
