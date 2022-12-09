Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Lakers News: Fourth Quarter Rally Singled Out By Russell Westbrook As Proof Of Team's Heart
The Lakers guard shares what this hard-fought game reveals about the team.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Former Milwaukee Buck is the only guy to outscore Michael Jordan in a playoff series
Terry Cumming is the only player in history that can brag about outscoring MJ in the playoffs.
Stephen Curry Finally Reveals How Long He'll Play In The NBA
Steph Curry drops truth bomb on his NBA longevity.
Nia Long Calls Boston Celtics 'Hurtful' For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Long split from longtime partner Udoka after the NBA franchise suspended the head coach for allegedly having an affair with a staffer.
Popculture
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend
Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
“I'm gonna kick his ass one day” — when Michael Jordan trolled a teammate so bad he wanted to fight the NBA legend
MJ was not just an amazing player, but also a master of mind games. Find out about the trolling that almost drove his teammate Stacey King to fighting him.
Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but […] The post Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Wizards explain what went wrong in final moments of Clippers loss
WASHINGTON -- With half their rotation missing due to injuries and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Wizards had a small margin for error as they hosted the L.A. Clippers on Saturday night. So, it was frustrating for them how things transpired in the final minute, as they let a winnable game slip through their fingers, amounting to their sixth consecutive loss.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
RUMOR: Lakers add Evan Fournier to shooting trade target list with Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish
The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly in dire need of outside shooting, and they are rumored to be looking to address that major issue via trades. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers have already expressed their interests in the likes of Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons and the pair of Cam […] The post RUMOR: Lakers add Evan Fournier to shooting trade target list with Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cade Cunningham injury leads to Pistons fans dreaming of Victor Wembanyama
While Cade Cunningham’s decision to undergo a season-ending surgery is quite the brutal blow to the Detroit Pistons, some fans are looking at the bright side of the development. For many, it only means the team can tank further to fight for the no. 1 pick and the chance to take Victor Wembanyama. Sure enough, […] The post Cade Cunningham injury leads to Pistons fans dreaming of Victor Wembanyama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 12/12/2022
The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (14-12) on Monday. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Blazers prediction and pick. Minnesota has won two of their last three games but still sits in tenth in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are 10-16 against […] The post NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 12/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oklahoma City's Looming Home Stretch Will Help Determine Season's Direction
A quick streak of either wins or losses could spur Thunder management into making midseason changes.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals driving force behind MVP start to 2022-23 campaign
Jayson Tatum proved last year that he can lead the Boston Celtics deep into the playoffs, and this year he’s trying to prove that he can help the Green Team win the whole thing. While the start of the playoffs are months away, the 24-year-old has played at an elite level during the 2022-23 campaign, even earning the top spot on the league’s most recent MVP Ladder.
3 Raptors who must be traded to salvage 2022-23 season
The Toronto Raptors’ 2022-23 season has not gone according to plan. After their first-round appearance last season, many expected this team to continue their upward trajectory. Their core of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Fred VanVleet seemed to be solid at worst, and their roster experiment was an early success. 27 games into the 2022-23 […] The post 3 Raptors who must be traded to salvage 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Celtics
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at Crypto Dot Com Monday night. The Clippers got superstar forward Kawhi Leonard back this season after he missed the entire 2021-22 season rehabbing his torn right ACL. As the season continues and Leonard is closely monitored, it leads to one to wonder: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Celtics?
ClutchPoints
