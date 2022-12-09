Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Dillon boys motor past Polson
FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers and Polson Pirates opened their seasons at the Western A Tip-Off Tournament in Frenchtown on Friday. The Beavers scored 25 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 78-42 victory over the Pirates. Dillon led by 16 points after eight minutes and opened up...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central boys fall to Lewistown at Western A Tip-off
FRENCHTOWN – One of the most intriguing matchup in the boys’ side of the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown was the matchup between the Butte Central Maroons and Lewistown Golden Eagles on Friday evening. It was the first time the teams have played one another since they met...
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Billings Skyview girls route Missoula Big Sky
Defending Class AA girls basketball state champion Billings Skyview looks formidable again. The Falcons blew out Missoula Big Sky on Saturday afternoon at home. Watch the highlights in the video above.
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Flathead defeats Billings West to win Mining City Duals
BUTTE – The intensity level seemed to go up a few notches for the second day of the Mining City Duals. With pool play completed on Friday, the top 12 teams advanced to the championship bracket to compete for first place. When the mats cleared after two long days...
406mtsports.com
Curt's Replays: Capital High football's state championships, Part II
HELENA – This segment on Capital’s 12 football championships recaps the program’s last half-dozen victories in the chipper. In the battle for the state crown at Vigilante Stadium, CHS fell behind the Rustlers 21-7 early in the third quarter, their score coming on a Narles Layne plunge. The Bruins (13-0) then stormed back with 21 unanswered points to garner coach Mark Samson’s third undefeated crown in four years.
KULR8
Central, Hellgate leave with wins on busy basketball Saturday
BILLINGS--Senior hosted Hellgate and Billings Central hosted Havre in a busy basketball weekend around the state. The Havre offense got off to a hot start, both teams relying heavily on three-point shooting early in the game. The Blue Ponies led most of the first half, but the Ram offense had...
Frenchtown, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Frenchtown. The Whitefish High School basketball team will have a game with Frenchtown High School on December 10, 2022, 18:30:00. The Butte Central High School basketball team will have a game with Bigfork High School on December 10, 2022, 19:00:00.
406mtsports.com
Day One of the Mining City Duals brings excitement for a new season
BUTTE – Wrestling fans, rejoice. Teams from all across the state opened their season on Friday at the 34th annual Mining City Duals Jim Street Classic. There was a palpable energy in the gymnasium of Butte High School as the lead up to the season is finally over. “The...
406mtsports.com
Polson earns first win as former MSU player Brandie Buckless leads Pirates into new era
FRENCHTOWN — The Polson girls basketball locker room erupted so loud that the cheers inside could be heard though a closed door as other teams were warming up for their game Saturday. The Pirates had just posted their first win under new head coach Brandie Buckless. That alone was...
406mtsports.com
'Football on hardwood': Helena Capital beats Bozeman in physical state title rematch
You've probably heard of basketball on grass. On Saturday, Helena Capital and Bozeman showed the exact opposite of that in a state championship rematch. "Football on the hardwood" is what Capital head coach guy Almquist termed it as the Bruins rebounded, defended and muscled in just enough buckets to rally from a 12-point deficit past Bozeman 55-52 in the Bears Den Saturday.
406mtsports.com
No. 23 Carroll bolts past Bushnell behind Isaiah Moore's 21 points; MSU-Northern falls to Corban
HELENA — An up-tempo Carroll offense, partially spurred by Bushnell’s own run-and-gun style, yielded a season-high in points and the Saints’ sixth victory of the season Friday night. Carroll downed the Beacons 99-82 while shooting a season-best 59.4 percent (38-for-64) from the field and attempting the second-most...
montanasports.com
Helena Capital's Opitz, Michelotti lead Bruins in tight win over Bozeman Hawks
HELENA — The defending Class AA state champions, the Helena Capital Bruins won in close fashion in Saturday afternoon's season opener against the reigning Eastern AA division champions, the Bozeman Hawks. The first quarter was a tight one resulting in a 20-17 score. But the Hawks quickly asserted their...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz use big second quarter against South Dakota to snap 4-game skid
Libby Stump started the second quarter by hitting a 3-pointer, draining a jumper after Sammy Fatkin’s free throws and knocking down another triple after Haley Huard’s shot from beyond the arc Sunday against South Dakota. Just like that, Montana opened the frame on a 13-0 run after trailing...
mtpr.org
Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith
My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
406mtsports.com
Montana overcomes foul trouble to beat North Dakota State, earn first road win
Montana coach Travis DeCuire had a decision to make with 13:31 to play Saturday: put All-Big Sky forward Josh Bannan back in the game with three fouls or keep him on the bench a while longer against North Dakota State. DeCuire subbed in Bannan, who came up clutch as the...
KULR8
Wrapping up 2022: Griz head coach Bobby Hauck makes final comments on the season
MISSOULA – Every head football coach would tell you the same thing - they want to win every game. Actually, everyone involved with a football program in any capacity hopes for that, and the Montana Grizzlies are no exception. “I don’t really have any (expectations) before the season,” head...
406mtsports.com
Montana Lady Griz look to pick up first road win versus South Dakota
MISSOULA — Saddled by four-game losing streaks, the Montana and South Dakota women's basketball teams will try turn things around Sunday when they battle at 11 a.m. in Vermillion, South Dakota. The Coyotes (4-5), like UM, have shown signs of their potential over the past two weeks. It just...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Fairfield Sun Times
Missing woman from Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
Comments / 0