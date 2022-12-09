ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Dillon boys motor past Polson

FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers and Polson Pirates opened their seasons at the Western A Tip-Off Tournament in Frenchtown on Friday. The Beavers scored 25 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 78-42 victory over the Pirates. Dillon led by 16 points after eight minutes and opened up...
POLSON, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Central boys fall to Lewistown at Western A Tip-off

FRENCHTOWN – One of the most intriguing matchup in the boys’ side of the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown was the matchup between the Butte Central Maroons and Lewistown Golden Eagles on Friday evening. It was the first time the teams have played one another since they met...
LEWISTOWN, MT
406mtsports.com

Kalispell Flathead defeats Billings West to win Mining City Duals

BUTTE – The intensity level seemed to go up a few notches for the second day of the Mining City Duals. With pool play completed on Friday, the top 12 teams advanced to the championship bracket to compete for first place. When the mats cleared after two long days...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Curt's Replays: Capital High football's state championships, Part II

HELENA – This segment on Capital’s 12 football championships recaps the program’s last half-dozen victories in the chipper. In the battle for the state crown at Vigilante Stadium, CHS fell behind the Rustlers 21-7 early in the third quarter, their score coming on a Narles Layne plunge. The Bruins (13-0) then stormed back with 21 unanswered points to garner coach Mark Samson’s third undefeated crown in four years.
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Central, Hellgate leave with wins on busy basketball Saturday

BILLINGS--Senior hosted Hellgate and Billings Central hosted Havre in a busy basketball weekend around the state. The Havre offense got off to a hot start, both teams relying heavily on three-point shooting early in the game. The Blue Ponies led most of the first half, but the Ram offense had...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Day One of the Mining City Duals brings excitement for a new season

BUTTE – Wrestling fans, rejoice. Teams from all across the state opened their season on Friday at the 34th annual Mining City Duals Jim Street Classic. There was a palpable energy in the gymnasium of Butte High School as the lead up to the season is finally over. “The...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

'Football on hardwood': Helena Capital beats Bozeman in physical state title rematch

You've probably heard of basketball on grass. On Saturday, Helena Capital and Bozeman showed the exact opposite of that in a state championship rematch. "Football on the hardwood" is what Capital head coach guy Almquist termed it as the Bruins rebounded, defended and muscled in just enough buckets to rally from a 12-point deficit past Bozeman 55-52 in the Bears Den Saturday.
BOZEMAN, MT
mtpr.org

Granite Beauties: The History of the Boulder Batholith

My wife and I were driving from our home in Wisconsin toward Missoula to see our daughter and family. Near Butte, Montana we found ourselves traveling through a boulder field. It was a wonder to behold! Seeing these boulders for the first time I had to ask myself, "What happened here?" I got my wife to look up from her Kindle - it had been a long day on the road - and she was equally taken aback by their varied shapes: a community of vertical and bulbous, fractured granite sculptures!
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz look to pick up first road win versus South Dakota

MISSOULA — Saddled by four-game losing streaks, the Montana and South Dakota women's basketball teams will try turn things around Sunday when they battle at 11 a.m. in Vermillion, South Dakota. The Coyotes (4-5), like UM, have shown signs of their potential over the past two weeks. It just...
VERMILLION, SD
yourbigsky.com

What it takes to have a snow day in Montana

It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missing woman from Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police Friday are searching for a missing woman, Suzanne Koehn, who was last seen in Butte.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy