Read full article on original website
Related
Double dipping, lawsuit and federal charges: MetroHealth controversies back 3 decades: The Wake Up for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. How does a volunteer board oversee the massive MetroHealth System?. The ousting of CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, accused of giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses, isn’t the first time that the...
State panel recommends year suspension for Cuyahoga County Judge Daniel Gaul due to misconduct
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The longest-serving Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge is facing possible suspension after a recommendation by the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct (OBPC). In a filing submitted to the Ohio Supreme Court on Friday, the OBPC recommended that Judge Daniel Gaul be suspended from practicing...
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
City of Akron accepting applications for new firefighters
AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron announced on Monday that it is currently accepting applications for new firefighters and medics. Applications are due by January 20, 2023, with the exam taking place in mid-February. The list of candidates who apply during the current application period will be valid for hire for the next two years.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
Akron Public Schools propose safety equipment upgrades after recent violent incidents
AKRON, Ohio — After weeks of school violence inside Akron Public Schools, district officials are now proposing to add nearly $3 million in security equipment. Since the beginning of November, there have been at least four reported violent incidents in the district, including stabbings and loaded weapons on campus.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for capture of East Cleveland murder suspect
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and East Cleveland police are looking for the man wanted for a recent murder. According to East Cleveland police, Michael Sheppard is responsible for a murder in the 1800 block of Garfield St. Sheppard, 43, was last known to...
Deadly shooting at an Akron skate park, cocaine bust on the Ohio Turnpike, breaking down game 2 for Deshaun Watson, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, December 12, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about a deadly shooting at a skate park in Akron where the 19-year-old victim was...
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
police1.com
$2.2M for hiring bonuses, mental health services for Cleveland first responders, dispatchers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland City Council has approved $2.2 million in spending on two projects to provide benefits to dispatchers and first responders. The money, which is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, includes $1.9 million to provide $3,000 signing bonuses for new police officers, firefighters, EMS employees and 911 dispatchers, according to city documents. The goal is to provide bonuses for 550 first responders, at a cost of $1.7 million, with the rest of the money to pay for travel for career development, a marketing firm to assemble a marketing strategy, and for advertising.
MetroHealth board members should all resign
Another observation relative to Dr. Akram Boutros’ firing as MetroHealth CEO: A recent Plain Dealer editorial asked, “Who was asleep at the switch?” regarding Boutros’ bonuses (”How did $1.9M in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar?” Dec 4). That is too mild of a characterization.
signalcleveland.org
Mayor Justin Bibb and outgoing Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon discuss future of education and dismiss any suggestion of friction between them
Mayor Justin Bibb said in a friendly joint appearance with outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon that the next school chief will build on Gordon’s legacy. Gordon highlighted education policies and programs that he believes the mayor and the next chief should continue to champion to maintain...
Ohio pledges $25M in lawsuit settlement money to help remove Gorge Dam on Cuyahoga River
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The state of Ohio will use $25 million in settlement money from Monsanto to help pay to remove the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the announcement is a “key step” – though not the final one...
Cuyahoga County flu hospitalizations higher than past 12 years combined
Flu hospitalizations are on the rise, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
cleveland19.com
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who previously escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday have been captured, according to the U.S. Marshals office. Brooks was arrested at the Red Roof in Springfield Township, and Carpenter was arrested by Wadsworth police in Wadsworth. The U.S. Marshals said they...
newsnet5
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
signalcleveland.org
Vending machines filled with overdose-reversal medications installed in five Cleveland locations
Five vending machines filled with naloxone — a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — are now installed and ready to use in medical clinics across Cleveland. Their use is part of an effort to increase public access to supplies to reduce drug deaths. The news comes a...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 2