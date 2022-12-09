ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

cleveland19.com

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

City of Akron accepting applications for new firefighters

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron announced on Monday that it is currently accepting applications for new firefighters and medics. Applications are due by January 20, 2023, with the exam taking place in mid-February. The list of candidates who apply during the current application period will be valid for hire for the next two years.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts ex-boyfriend for murder of Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 32-year-old man for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November. Cleveland police said Princess Cole, 32, was shot and killed inside their apartment in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Rd. on Nov. 16.
CLEVELAND, OH
police1.com

$2.2M for hiring bonuses, mental health services for Cleveland first responders, dispatchers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland City Council has approved $2.2 million in spending on two projects to provide benefits to dispatchers and first responders. The money, which is provided by the American Rescue Plan Act, includes $1.9 million to provide $3,000 signing bonuses for new police officers, firefighters, EMS employees and 911 dispatchers, according to city documents. The goal is to provide bonuses for 550 first responders, at a cost of $1.7 million, with the rest of the money to pay for travel for career development, a marketing firm to assemble a marketing strategy, and for advertising.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

MetroHealth board members should all resign

Another observation relative to Dr. Akram Boutros’ firing as MetroHealth CEO: A recent Plain Dealer editorial asked, “Who was asleep at the switch?” regarding Boutros’ bonuses (”How did $1.9M in self-awarded bonuses fly under the radar?” Dec 4). That is too mild of a characterization.
SOLON, OH
signalcleveland.org

Mayor Justin Bibb and outgoing Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon discuss future of education and dismiss any suggestion of friction between them

Mayor Justin Bibb said in a friendly joint appearance with outgoing Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon that the next school chief will build on Gordon’s legacy. Gordon highlighted education policies and programs that he believes the mayor and the next chief should continue to champion to maintain...
CLEVELAND, OH
