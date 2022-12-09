Read full article on original website
Related
Police Officer and His Wife Adopt Girl Who Was Dropped Off at an Indiana Baby Box When She Was 1 Day Old
"Myah was truly an answer to our prayer," Shelby Faltynski said of welcoming a daughter into her family after she was surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box months earlier An Indiana police officer and his wife are officially parents to an infant girl who was dropped off at a baby box when she was less than a day old. Bruce Faltynski, a Mishawaka police officer, and his wife Shelby Faltynski adopted their daughter Myah months after she was surrendered at a location in Lake County, according to...
Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
Accused Delphi Killer 'Is Not the Only Actor Involved in This,' Says Prosecutor
Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and her best friend 13-year-old Abby Williams The man accused of killing two Indiana teen girls may not have acted alone, according to the prosecutor involved in the case. Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder, in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams in Delphi, Ind., on Feb. 13, 2017. The girls were reported missing by family after failing...
Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge
Police in Indiana said the man fired two shots at the alleged carjacker at a Marathon gas station.
Indianapolis man convicted of fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend’s mother 15 times
INDIANAPOLIS (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was convicted this week of killing his pregnant girlfriend’s mother after an argument about a Facebook post in 2020. Marion County Court records show the jury reached Antonio Lowery’s guilty verdict Tuesday, Dec. 6, for one count of murder. WXIN-TV reports he could spend 45 to 65 years in prison.
Ind. man accused of stabbing wife to death after allegedly catching her cheating
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man allegedly called police and admitted to fatally stabbing his 51-year-old wife earlier this week. According to WRTV-TV, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Anderson Police officers responded to the Williams home on 11th Street and found the victim deceased in the living room with a laceration wound.
How one unfired bullet allegedly links Richard Allen to the Delphi murders
One unfired bullet. For now, that’s all the evidence public is permitted to know about that links Richard Allen to the scene where the murdered bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German were found. There may be much more evidence that puts Allen at that spot, but the .40 round is all that’s mentioned in […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Man Was On Phone With His Sister When His Girlfriend Shot Him To Death
Family meant everything to Michael Agerter. He was a proud new father and close with his siblings — then, he was on the phone with one of them when he was murdered by the mother of his child. Michael Agerter was born in 1985 in Valparaiso, Indiana, the oldest...
Nearly two dozen animals taken from Madison County condemned home
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Six dogs and more than a dozen cats were taken from a home that was later condemned in Madison County. The sheriff's department responded to a complaint about a home in the 3000 block of 1100 North in Alexandria. Police claim there was a...
a-z-animals.com
Best Swimming Holes In Indiana
Hoosiers are constantly seeking methods to stay cool outside because Indiana summers can be quite warm. Of course, among the most common methods to unwind and cool off is to go for a little swim. There are some very cool underappreciated swimming holes you can try out. This summer, beat...
Indiana suing TikTok over safety concerns
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Indiana's Attorney General says TikTok hurts users, and he's taking the Chinese-owned social media company to court.In the first of two lawsuits, Indiana accuses TikTok of luring children onto the site by claiming it's appropriate for young teens, and then exposing them to inappropriate content.The second lawsuit accuses TikTok of holding onto highly sensitive user data and personal information, leaving that data vulnerable to the Chinese government and communist party.
stadiumjourney.com
Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs
Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
Comments / 1