Indiana State

People

Police Officer and His Wife Adopt Girl Who Was Dropped Off at an Indiana Baby Box When She Was 1 Day Old

"Myah was truly an answer to our prayer," Shelby Faltynski said of welcoming a daughter into her family after she was surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box months earlier An Indiana police officer and his wife are officially parents to an infant girl who was dropped off at a baby box when she was less than a day old. Bruce Faltynski, a Mishawaka police officer, and his wife Shelby Faltynski adopted their daughter Myah months after she was surrendered at a location in Lake County, according to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
truecrimedaily

Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
PHOENIX, AZ
People

Accused Delphi Killer 'Is Not the Only Actor Involved in This,' Says Prosecutor

Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and her best friend 13-year-old Abby Williams The man accused of killing two Indiana teen girls may not have acted alone, according to the prosecutor involved in the case. Richard Allen, 50, faces two counts of murder, in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty "Libby" German and her best friend, 13-year-old Abigail "Abby" Williams in Delphi, Ind., on Feb. 13, 2017. The girls were reported missing by family after failing...
DELPHI, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Best Swimming Holes In Indiana

Hoosiers are constantly seeking methods to stay cool outside because Indiana summers can be quite warm. Of course, among the most common methods to unwind and cool off is to go for a little swim. There are some very cool underappreciated swimming holes you can try out. This summer, beat...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Indiana suing TikTok over safety concerns

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Indiana's Attorney General says TikTok hurts users, and he's taking the Chinese-owned social media company to court.In the first of two lawsuits, Indiana accuses TikTok of luring children onto the site by claiming it's appropriate for young teens, and then exposing them to inappropriate content.The second lawsuit accuses TikTok of holding onto highly sensitive user data and personal information, leaving that data vulnerable to the Chinese government and communist party.
INDIANA STATE
stadiumjourney.com

Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs

Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
FRANKFORT, IN

