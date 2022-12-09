Read full article on original website
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
ASU football transfer list: 2021 team sack leader B.J. Green enters portal
The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. ASU defensive lineman B.J. Green II announced on Monday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and thanked Sun Devil nation following two seasons in which he led the team in sacks as a true freshman with 5.0 in 2021.
Former USC WR Jake Smith joins ASU football incoming transfers
The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
Kenny Dillingham’s contract as ASU head coach starts at $3.9 million
The Arizona Board of Regents will vote Tuesday to approve the contract for new Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham, as well as an extension for Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch. A board book of the executive session posted to the ABOR website details the specifics...
247Sports
USC football adds Arizona State transfer punter, All-Pac-12 selection Eddie Czaplicki
USC football picked up its first NCAA Transfer Portal pickup of the portal window in All-Pac-12 Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki on Saturday. It was a quick turnaround for Czaplicki, who entered the portal on Dec. 7. Czaplicki won the starting job as a true freshman and averaged 43.4 yards...
Arizona moves up in AP rankings, ASU 3 spots out of top-25
The Arizona Wildcats’ win over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday nudged the 8-1 team up one spot, to ninth, in The Associated Press rankings for men’s basketball. Meanwhile in the poll updated on Monday, the Arizona State Sun Devils earned 39 points, putting them three spots outside the top-25.
ESPN gives Arizona State football B+ grade for hiring of head coach Kenny Dillingham
ESPN has given Arizona State’s decision to hire Kenny Dillingham as its new head football coach a B+ grade in its analysis of recent coaching hires in NCAA football. “Dillingham will inject energy into the program and fan base,” Adam Rittenberg wrote in the ESPN+ article published this week.
Cardinals’ Lecitus Smith grateful for adversity he’s faced in Year 1
PHOENIX — This season has been a roller coaster ride full of twists, dips and turns for the Arizona Cardinals. On top of the team not meeting the high expectations it set out to achieve, Arizona has seen a player tragically die, two coaches depart over off-the-field issues and too many key injuries to list in this space.
Cardinals expect to close State Farm Stadium roof vs. Patriots
The Arizona Cardinals said that they expect the State Farm Stadium roof to be closed for the team’s Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. As of Monday morning, the weather forecast calls for evening showers to begin about the same time as the 6:15 p.m. kickoff.
fox10phoenix.com
Person's finger tip bit off during fight at Coyotes vs. Bruins game, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - A Phoenix Police officer was injured while trying to break up a fight in the stands at the Arizona Coyotes game in Tempe on Dec. 9. Arizona State University Police say five people were cited for disorderly conduct and one person was arrested for aggravated assault in connection to the fight.
sports360az.com
Higley Secures its First Football Championship
After adding a late touchdown to solidify a 35-o run, Higley knew a state title was inbound. Head Coach Eddy Zubey has been building towards this for 12 years with the Knights. As the final seconds were ticking down, Zubey stared at the field in awe as his players behind him lined up with Gatorade bottles full of ice and water.
Suns guard Devin Booker questionable vs. Pelicans with hamstring tightness
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker has been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for Sunday’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans. Head coach Monty Williams said on Saturday that the is dealing with hamstring tightness and is considered day-to-day, according to azcentral’s Duane Rankin.
Phoenix Suns show much better fight, still fall to Pelicans in OT
The Phoenix Suns had their two best quarters in a while on Sunday, an encouraging development after playing their worst quality of basketball this season across three losses. But that and a scrappy effort to force overtime still weren’t enough to get a win in a 129-124 final against the New Orleans Pelicans.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates
History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
proclaimerscv.com
Man in Arizona Was Fatally Shot After He Dropping Off A Birthday Gift For His Daughter
A man in Arizona was shot multiple times and was hit in the head just moments after he dropped off a gift for her daughter’s birthday. Police authorities confirmed that an Arizona man was fatally shot and killed just moments after he dropped his gift for her daughter’s birthday. An investigation was immediately conducted after the incident. However, they did not name the victim.
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
