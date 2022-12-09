Hang onto your dragon eggs, "Game of Thrones" fans! Author George R.R. Martin has just dropped an update on his next "Song of Ice and Fire" installment, the highly (understatement) anticipated, "The Winds of Winter," and with it, came some advice from another well-know author. Martin appeared on an episode of the Comedy Central series, "Tooning Out the News," where he spoke about his work in progress... which is now eleven years overdue. The humorous back-and-forth between the animated host and the brilliant writer — who penned the novels which were, of course, adapted into the HBO series "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" — led not only to the update, but also interesting bits of advice from author James Patterson.

4 DAYS AGO