Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Chloe Sevigny lead MoMA tribute to filmmaker Guillermo del Toro

The stars were out in force to celebrate the career of the acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro on Thursday evening.

Jessica Chastain , West Side Story star Ariana DeBose and Chloë Sevigny were among the stars supporting the writer and director for the Museum of Modern Art's film benefit, which featured a tribute to him.

The benefit and tribute coincides with the opening of a new exhibit at the Manhattan-based museum, Guillermo del Toro: Crafting Pinocchio, which is dedicated to his new stop-motion animated adaptation of Pinocchio.

Jessica, who starred in del Toro's gothic horror–romance Crimson Peak , looked effortlessly elegant as she hit the red carpet in a silvery purple off-the-shoulder dress.

Jessica's outfit featured a plunging neckline highlighting her cleavage, and the bodice was covered with intricate lace swirls and floral designs.

The dress featured a skirt that reached all the way to the ground, covering up her footwear, and it was enlivened with small mirrored cubes for extra luster.

The Oscar winner wore her long red locks parted down the middle and styled pin-straight so that they were draped down her back elegantly.

She showed off a splash of crimson on her lips and appeared to arrive without any accessories.

Ariana showed off an entrancing smile for the photographers while turning around to show off her colorful dress.

The red halter-top dress highlighted her toned arms and was decorated with black-and-white checkered flag designs. The item, which included a tiered skirt, was belted around her waist with a slim black strip of fabric.

Chloë looked too cool for school in a sleeveless blouse decorated with midnight blue sequins and flower-like purple, blue and silver flourishes over her chest.

The Zodiac actress paired her top with a black skirt that hung down at an angle, and she elevated her 5ft8in stature with a set of black heels.

The blond beauty completed her ensemble with a small black handbag.

Girls star Jemima Kirke looked reserved yet stylish in a white blouse with frills over her chest and long sleeves, along with sleek high-waisted pants and black shoes.

The actress and filmmaker Zoe Lister-Jones wore an intriguing dress that paired white fabric decorated with pink flowers with sheer black sleeves and a matching skirt. She also appeared to wearing stocking in the same floral-print design, which she wore with black open-toe heels.

Sofia Boutella rocked a chic pixie cut with a lacy white double-breasted blazer and matching skirt, along with a white Chanel handbag and bracelet.

The legendary supermodel Helena Christensen flaunted her trim figure in a lovely textured sheer white dress that was tied around her waist with pink ribbon.

The outfit exposed her shoulders and arms, and she accessorized with a clam-shaped mother of pearl clutch.

Oscar Isaac stood out on the red carpet with his striking lavender double-breasted suit, which he paired with a silky pink shirt and chunky black shoes.

His wife, the Danish filmmaker Elvira Lind, rocked a black zip-up dress with a fanned-out white collar and a high slit.

The actor Michael Shannon, who appeared in del Toro's Best Picture winner The Shape Of Water, looked dashing in a black suit with peaked lapels, along with a dark blue shirt and tie and eye-catching pink sneakers.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, who voices one of the characters in del Toro's new version of Pinocchio, stood out in a stylish black studded velvet suit with matching boots and a tie-free shirt.

The man of the hour, Guillermo del Toro, wore a classy black three-piece suit and a slim black tie while sporting his usual thick salt-and-pepper beard.

He was joined on the red carpet by his wife, the film historian and critic Kim Morgan, who wore a lovely sheer black dress.