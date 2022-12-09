TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Goodytwos Toffee Company recently opened its doors in the heart of downtown Tulsa, offering toffee flavors to Oklahomans just in time for the holidays. Goodytwos began in 2004 as a mother-daughter-owned shop in Arizona. When the pair decided to close the business to pursue other ventures, long-time customers Melinda and Joel Stinnett purchased the business and relocated it to their hometown, Tulsa.

