KTUL

Holiday food and gift baskets given to Girl Scouts with incarcerated parents

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma partnered with Food on the Move to make the holiday season a little bright for some girl scouts this winter. Monday afternoon, gifts and food baskets were given to caregivers and families of Girl Scouts whose parents are incarcerated at the Girl Scouts' Hardesty Leadership Center. Community partner Helmerich & Payne provided the gifts.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Thousands of motorcyclists ride through Tulsa for 43rd Annual Toy Run

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 8,000 motorcyclists convened at the Expo Square in Tulsa to ride together for a cause Sunday. The 43rd Annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run is a fundraising event with the United States Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" campaign. Over the past 30-plus years, the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Final design for Center of the Universe Plaza to be unveiled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership will unveil the final conceptual designs for the Center of the Universe Plaza redesign. After several community meetings where Tulsans could give feedback on designs for the plaza and vote for their favorite versions, a final design will be revealed at a community meeting Monday night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo asks public to vote on name for penguin chick

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is inviting the public to help name the newest addition to the African penguin colony. Born in early November to parents Ireland and Dassen, a penguin chick has been thriving and growing up ever since. “This is a timely celebration because this...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

YES Tulsa, crisis center for children opens facility

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I’m just so excited to hear that something is being done like this in our city," said parent Karen Sullivan, happy to hear about the opening of YES Tulsa, a 24/7 walk-in facility aimed at helping youth ages 5 to 17 experiencing a mental health crisis.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Toffee store opens in Tulsa's Deco District

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Goodytwos Toffee Company recently opened its doors in the heart of downtown Tulsa, offering toffee flavors to Oklahomans just in time for the holidays. Goodytwos began in 2004 as a mother-daughter-owned shop in Arizona. When the pair decided to close the business to pursue other ventures, long-time customers Melinda and Joel Stinnett purchased the business and relocated it to their hometown, Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Volunteers surprise grieving family with hope for the holidays

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Green Country hero gave his life in October to rescue his family. His wife and children were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. But Saturday, a community came together to bring the family a Christmas they'll never forget. Two months ago,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hominy police warn of mountain lion sightings near town

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department is warning the public to stay away after a mountain lion was sighted in the area. Hominy police say it has received several reports over the past few weeks of a woman heard screaming near Skiatook Lake. After investigating, officers learned...
HOMINY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Local organizations come together for coat drive to give Tulsans warmth this winter

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first day of Metropolitan Baptist Church's "Share the Warmth Coat Drive" was Saturday, Dec. 10. The church has partnered with $tack Profit 3ntertainment, Tulsa Dream Center, Beheard Movement, Transformation Church, Victory Church, Dehoney's Cleaners, Brookside Cleaners, Town Apparel University, For the Rare Inc., ABK Record Label, and the Association of Black Collegians at Northeastern State University.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of lead bus driver

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools is mourning the death of former lead bus driver Karen Hughart. According to a BAPS Facebook post, Hughart had recently lost her battle with cancer. The school says she was a beloved member of the transportation team and was honored on...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsans face COVID, flu, RSV 'tridemic' this holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are facing a “tridemic” this holiday season. COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers are on the rise – and so are hospitalizations. Winter is typically flu season. Holiday gatherings help spread illness around. But this year, Oklahomans have three viruses to worry about, and the post-Thanksgiving numbers don’t look good.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to identify business burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's burglary detectives are trying to identify the man seen in the attached video. TPD says this man is suspected of a recent burglary. On Nov. 3, this man allegedly broke into a storage building near West 61st Street and 33rd West...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

American Legion Post 1 hosts breakfast with Santa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Every year the Auxiliary and the S.A.L of the American Legion Post 1 host a breakfast with Santa for children of members, veterans, and the community. This year the breakfast was held on Sunday, Dec. 11. Children 16 and younger were given a breakfast of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Tulsa man with memory conditions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay. Police say Gay is a missing and endangered person with memory conditions. Gay is a Black man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
TULSA, OK

