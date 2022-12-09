Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Holiday food and gift baskets given to Girl Scouts with incarcerated parents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma partnered with Food on the Move to make the holiday season a little bright for some girl scouts this winter. Monday afternoon, gifts and food baskets were given to caregivers and families of Girl Scouts whose parents are incarcerated at the Girl Scouts' Hardesty Leadership Center. Community partner Helmerich & Payne provided the gifts.
KTUL
Thousands of motorcyclists ride through Tulsa for 43rd Annual Toy Run
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 8,000 motorcyclists convened at the Expo Square in Tulsa to ride together for a cause Sunday. The 43rd Annual ABATE of Tulsa Toy Run is a fundraising event with the United States Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" campaign. Over the past 30-plus years, the...
KTUL
Final design for Center of the Universe Plaza to be unveiled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Downtown Tulsa Partnership will unveil the final conceptual designs for the Center of the Universe Plaza redesign. After several community meetings where Tulsans could give feedback on designs for the plaza and vote for their favorite versions, a final design will be revealed at a community meeting Monday night.
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo asks public to vote on name for penguin chick
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is inviting the public to help name the newest addition to the African penguin colony. Born in early November to parents Ireland and Dassen, a penguin chick has been thriving and growing up ever since. “This is a timely celebration because this...
KTUL
YES Tulsa, crisis center for children opens facility
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I’m just so excited to hear that something is being done like this in our city," said parent Karen Sullivan, happy to hear about the opening of YES Tulsa, a 24/7 walk-in facility aimed at helping youth ages 5 to 17 experiencing a mental health crisis.
KTUL
Toffee store opens in Tulsa's Deco District
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Goodytwos Toffee Company recently opened its doors in the heart of downtown Tulsa, offering toffee flavors to Oklahomans just in time for the holidays. Goodytwos began in 2004 as a mother-daughter-owned shop in Arizona. When the pair decided to close the business to pursue other ventures, long-time customers Melinda and Joel Stinnett purchased the business and relocated it to their hometown, Tulsa.
KTUL
Mothers Against Injustice, Black Panthers march in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mothers Against Injustice and The Original Black Panther Party took to the streets of Tulsa Saturday to protest. The groups were marching to protest what they say is a wrongful conviction against a 17-year-old Tulsa boy found guilty of rape. They are working to...
KTUL
Volunteers surprise grieving family with hope for the holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Green Country hero gave his life in October to rescue his family. His wife and children were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. But Saturday, a community came together to bring the family a Christmas they'll never forget. Two months ago,...
KTUL
Hominy police warn of mountain lion sightings near town
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hominy Police Department is warning the public to stay away after a mountain lion was sighted in the area. Hominy police say it has received several reports over the past few weeks of a woman heard screaming near Skiatook Lake. After investigating, officers learned...
KTUL
Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates two-year anniversary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center this month. This is a no-cost resource for Tulsans seeking financial counseling. During its two years, Tulsa FEC has served 568 clients, conducted 1,531 sessions, reduced $210,654 in debt amongst...
KTUL
Local organizations come together for coat drive to give Tulsans warmth this winter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first day of Metropolitan Baptist Church's "Share the Warmth Coat Drive" was Saturday, Dec. 10. The church has partnered with $tack Profit 3ntertainment, Tulsa Dream Center, Beheard Movement, Transformation Church, Victory Church, Dehoney's Cleaners, Brookside Cleaners, Town Apparel University, For the Rare Inc., ABK Record Label, and the Association of Black Collegians at Northeastern State University.
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KTUL
Tulsa church celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — St. Francis Xavier Church celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Saturday with a parade and festival. Folks were dancing through the streets near Admiral and Lewis. The procession followed a giant image of the Virgin Mary from the church to the University of Tulsa and...
KTUL
Broken Arrow Public Schools mourns loss of lead bus driver
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools is mourning the death of former lead bus driver Karen Hughart. According to a BAPS Facebook post, Hughart had recently lost her battle with cancer. The school says she was a beloved member of the transportation team and was honored on...
KTUL
Tulsans face COVID, flu, RSV 'tridemic' this holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are facing a “tridemic” this holiday season. COVID-19, flu, and RSV numbers are on the rise – and so are hospitalizations. Winter is typically flu season. Holiday gatherings help spread illness around. But this year, Oklahomans have three viruses to worry about, and the post-Thanksgiving numbers don’t look good.
KTUL
Tulsa police investigating south Tulsa apartment shooting, suspect at large
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a south Tulsa shooting. Police said one person was shot at an apartment complex near Riverside Parkway and East 81st Street on Monday evening. TPD says they are still searching for the suspect. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify business burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's burglary detectives are trying to identify the man seen in the attached video. TPD says this man is suspected of a recent burglary. On Nov. 3, this man allegedly broke into a storage building near West 61st Street and 33rd West...
KTUL
American Legion Post 1 hosts breakfast with Santa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Every year the Auxiliary and the S.A.L of the American Legion Post 1 host a breakfast with Santa for children of members, veterans, and the community. This year the breakfast was held on Sunday, Dec. 11. Children 16 and younger were given a breakfast of...
KTUL
Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Tulsa man with memory conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Tulsa Police Department for 69-year-old Sylvester Eugene Gay. Police say Gay is a missing and endangered person with memory conditions. Gay is a Black man approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and...
Comments / 0