wbiw.com
No lie! Norman bombs power BNL to streak-busting victory over Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG – The film doesn’t lie. Ball don’t lie. Karsyn Norman, annoyed by what she considered a recent shooting slump, clicked on a video – probably titled “Norman’s Greatest Hits” – and watched clips of her jumpers raining destruction. If those highlights fix what ails a shooter, she should market it.
wbiw.com
BNL’s first win? Thank Godlevske, as Stars shoot past Columbus East 59-48
COLUMBUS – Thank goodness for Godlevske. The new kid on the block introduced himself to the basketball world, rescuing a struggling offense with a sensational shooting performance when Bedford North Lawrence needed it most. Noah Godlevske, a son of a coach, was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time with one purpose. And he delivered.
wbiw.com
Stars split meets with Bulldogs
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence split dual meets with New Albany during high school swimming action on Saturday. The Star took the boys win by a 113-72 count, while the Bulldogs prevailed in the girls meet 98-83. In the boys meet, Cole Baker and Hayden Puckett were double winners...
wbiw.com
Strong first half not enough to push Bluejackets over Salem
Saturday’s matchup on the road against Salem High School was all too familiar a situation for Mitchell High School. For the fourth time this season in six games, The Bluejackets entered halftime with a comfortable lead, before finding themselves fighting in a one possession game near the final buzzer.
wbiw.com
Bluejackets handled by Hart, No. 16 ranked Linton-Stockton
Mitchell High School welcomed undefeated Indiana Basketball Coaches Association No. 16 ranked Linton-Stockton to The Hive on Friday, in what would prove to be a difficult matchup for the Bluejackets, as they were ultimately defeated 71-34. Heading into what was perhaps the most difficult matchup of their season on paper,...
WTHI
Knox county high school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a special night for one Knox county high school senior on Friday. Audrey Parish is a student at South Knox High School. Her favorite classes are art and food science. She enjoys spending time with her best friend, Taylor, and playing buddy ball each...
Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker
In our Indiana football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Hoosiers that have entered the transfer portal, declared for the NFL Draft, exhausted their collegiate eligibility and players that are transferring to Indiana for the 2023 season. We will frequently update this list throughout the offseason.
stadiumjourney.com
Case Arena - Frankfort Hot Dogs
Frankfort, Indiana is a small town of 18,000 residents located roughly 50 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Like most small towns in Indiana, Frankfort has a downtown square complete with a town hall and a passion for the game of basketball. The history of the game in Frankfort can be traced back to the earliest part of the 20th century, and like with so many other communities in the state, a magnificent arena was constructed to house the hysteria that is on display in the Hoosier state during the fall and winter months of basketball season.
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
Ball State senior takes Miss America stage
MUNCIE, Ind. — The quest to crown a new Miss America is underway, and one Ball State University student is in the running. Elizabeth Hallal is Miss Indiana 2022. Originally from Georgetown, Indiana, Hallal is a senior at Ball State studying musical theater. "The Miss America organization is so...
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 75-53 Loss at Florida State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and forward Mike James said after their loss to the Seminoles:
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
hammerandrails.com
Micah Carter Flips to Louisville
As expected, some recruits are following Jeff Brohm from Purdue to Louisville. Today, 3-star DL, Micah Carter announced that he has decommitted from Purdue and will commit to Louisville. Carter attends St. Xavier in Louisville, so he will be close to home for his college career. As for Purdue football, don’t be shocked if more players take the route of Micah and follow Jeff Brohm to Louisville, as it is usually standard practice for coaching changes.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ruth E. Guarneri
Ruth E. Guarneri, 84 of Springville passed away at her home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 3:02 p.m. She was born in Keyser, West Virginia on January 17, 1938, to William D. Hamilton, Sr., and Martha A. (Herman) Hamilton. Ruth married Joseph P. Guarneri, Sr. in 1956 and he preceded her in death in 2000. Ruth was a cook at K-Mart Restaurant in Bedford, she retired from MCL Cafeteria in 2000 as a Line Supervisor. Ruth was a member of the Harrodsburg Assembly of God Church, she loved to cook, garden, sew, and do ceramics.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
witzamfm.com
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
