Lafayette Police find two people dead inside Woodrow Street apartment

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) Two people were found dead inside an apartment home Thursday by Lafayette Police who responded to a call for a welfare check.

Officers located the bodies of a man and woman inside the apartment in the 200 block of Woodrow Street.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m.

Driver in critical condition after striking unoccupied vehicle on I-10 in Lafayette

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said officers were called to the area by someone concerned about the couple.

She said when they arrived, both victims were located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Their manner of death has not yet been determined, Green said.

She did not say if any weapons or other evidence was recovered.

