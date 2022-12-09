ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellers hits winning 3, No. 20 Maryland women beat Purdue

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Shyanne Sellers made her first 3-pointer of the game just before the final buzzer and No. 20 Maryland beat Purdue 77-74 for coach Brenda Frese’s 600th win.

Sellers was long on a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left but she got another chance after Purdue turned it over for the 22nd time.

Sellers inbounded it to Abby Meyers, who drove into the lane to draw defenders and passed it out to her wide-open teammate for a game-winning 3.

It was Maryland’s second buzzer-beating win in a week after Diamond Miller sank a jumper to top then-No. 7 Notre Dame 74-72 last Thursday.

