This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights
During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
SNL Hilariously Pokes Fun Of Snow In Buffalo [WATCH]
A Saturday Night Live sketch that aired over the weekend has Western New Yorkers rolling on the floor laughing. Lately, the writers of Saturday Night Live have had their eyes on Buffalo, New York. A few weeks ago, SNL made Western New Yorkers crack up during an NFL-themed sketch about how poorly Jets fans treat Bills fans on their home turf. This past Saturday night, the legendary late-night show put Buffalo in the spotlight once again, this time focusing on our record snowfall.
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
North Tonawanda holds candle light ceremony for children who have died
North Tonawanda participates in world wide candle light ceremony for children who have died far too soon
commUNITY spotlight: Model Anyiang Yak
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyiang Yak was in the Walden Galleria, like many teens, but she was noticed for her looks. "I got scouted in a mall," she said. The person told her, "You should do this like modeling thing, and I was like 'OK.' " Yak entered a competition...
Code Blue 32 in effect Dec. 11-12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been put into effect for Sunday night and during the daytime on Monday for Southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo, meaning shelters will be open in anticipation of cold weather. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night: During the daytime on Monday, […]
Wake Up! Wags: Nugget
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is finding dogs their forever homes. On Saturday, News 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Nugget. You can watch the full segment above. For more on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
Following massive blaze, Jamestown has a $1 million problem
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Just shy of a month after a fire of a still undetermined origin consumed the former Crawford Furniture Factory on Allen Street, what remains at the site resembles Dresden after World War II. "The problem is the cost of demolishing a building like that is astronomical,"...
Legendary R&B Band Jodeci Will Hit The Stage Live In Buffalo Area
Legendary R&B group Jodeci will bring baby-making music to the Buffalo area. The crooners will perform their smash hits in the 716 right in time for Valentine's Day. Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center in Niagara Falls, NY. 310 4th Street. Niagara Falls, NY 14303. 1-877-873-6322. Tickets will cost...
White Christmas Looking Likely For Buffalo and Western New York
It's hard to even fathom that we're just over two weeks away from Christmas Day. It feels like 2022 has flown by and the holidays are going in the blink of an eye. Most of Western New York is lit up in Christmas lights and holiday decorations. The snow is gone from the lake effect snowstorm from November, but that hasn't put a damper on the festivities like company parties and holiday shopping.
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
ubmd.com
Six UBMD physicians named 2022 Unsung Heroes
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP Unsung Heroes for their dedicated patient care. Nominated by their colleagues, those named as Unsung Heroes embody what it means to be an emergency physician. The impact...
Famous Hollywood Director Says He Wants to Get a Home in Buffalo
We all know the famous movie-making cities in the United States. New York City has to be number one, with others like Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and even ones like New Orleans and Minneapolis being in contention. However, Buffalo is slowly but surely becoming a popular city to film movies...
Diocese suspends Allegany County priest
The Diocese of Buffalo has placed Father F. Patrick Melfi on administrative leave, as they investigate a complaint that claims Father Melfi was having a sexual relationship with a woman. Read more here:
wesb.com
Olean FD Battles Home Blaze on Green Street.
UPDATE: 4:15 PM 12-12 with details and report of second fire. There were no injuries reported in a pair of house fires in Olean Sunday night. Firefighters were called out shortly after 6 PM to a home on Green Street, and arrived to see fire from the front-right side apartment of the building. The occupants were able to get out of the home and no injuries were reported.
wnypapers.com
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave
The Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday that Father F. Patrick Melfi has been placed on administrative leave.
FruitBelt Coalition holds Christmas in the City event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the 10th time, the FruitBelt Coalition held its Christmas in the City event. The FruitBelt Coalition is something the late Kat Massey was passionate about. She was one of the 10 people who died in the Tops mass shooting on May 14. Children were brought...
New York Lottery top-prize winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Tops on Union Road in Buffalo.
