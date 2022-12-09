Read full article on original website
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. Marshals
Women's Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite Eight
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie Day
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce Munro
Shooting in North Austin near Interstate 35 leaves one person dead; no threat to public
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting early Monday morning near Interstate 35 in North Austin left one person dead. At 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 12, a man was shot at 11902 North I-35 according to the Austin Police Department (APD). Officers were called out to the parking lot of AAA Limousine, where they discovered a man that was bleeding heavily.
Multiple People Injuries In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Round Rock on Saturday. The crash happened at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street at around 5 p.m.
Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating
A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
APD: Man shot in southeast Austin
One man was shot near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and Burton Drive in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Outdoor Christmas decorations stolen in Austin neighborhood
People in an east Austin neighborhood are frustrated right now after several homes got items stolen from them.
Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder of 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning. Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street, where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.
Teen injured after being hit by vehicle at William Cannon Drive, West Gate Boulevard
A teenager was transported to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the intersection of W. William Canyon Dr. and West Gate Blvd.
Search for missing person at Lake Travis to resume Sunday morning
The search and rescue teams used boats and thermal-imaging drones in their efforts.
Another deadly 6th Street shooting, what’s next for the safety initiative meant to curb crime?
"We saw another tragic death this week, and it's just another reminder there's still a significant amount of work to do," said Council Member Kathie Tovo.
Street in Rockdale renamed in honor of beloved Central Texas 104-year-old
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A special unveiling ceremony was held Saturday in honor of East Third Avenue in Rockdale being renamed after 104-year-old Gertharine Green. A pillar of the community, Green is a beloved mother of 13, grandmother to countless others, and a friend to all. “As a little girl...
Surveillance video shows teen overdosing on fentanyl in Hays CISD parking lot
The moment a teenage boy overdosed on fentanyl outside a Hays CISD campus was all caught on camera.
