Manor, TX

fox7austin.com

Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin near I-35 and Sandpiper Avenue. Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. police got a 911 call about a man bleeding heavily in front of AAA Limo, which shares a parking lot with a game room. Officers arrived about 5...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating

A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Crash on I-35 reveals woman had been stabbed: Temple police

TEMPLE, Texas – A woman who crashed in her vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 302 had been stabbed multiple times, Temple police said. Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, police said. No suspects have been identified. The crash remains...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning. Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street, where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Car crashes into Round Rock restaurant, injures 8

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after they say a car crashed into a local business Saturday evening. RRPD says police and fire units responded to the crash at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street just after 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Two people have...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in Lady Bird Lake: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in Lady Bird Lake late Saturday night. ATCEMS reported that an adult found in the lake by a 911 caller was pronounced dead around 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 10. The scene was turned over to law enforcement, says ATCEMS. No other information was...
AUSTIN, TX

