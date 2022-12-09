ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
KYLE, TX
12newsnow.com

Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters

At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor

Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin near I-35 and Sandpiper Avenue. Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. police got a 911 call about a man bleeding heavily in front of AAA Limo, which shares a parking lot with a game room. Officers arrived about 5...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating

A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in Lady Bird Lake: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in Lady Bird Lake late Saturday night. ATCEMS reported that an adult found in the lake by a 911 caller was pronounced dead around 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 10. The scene was turned over to law enforcement, says ATCEMS. No other information was...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Cable cuts cause of 10-hour Vyve Broadband outage; service restored

Most Vyve Broadband customers in the Highland Lakes should have restored internet service Friday morning after an area-wide outage that began around 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Service was fully restored around midnight, according to a company spokesperson. Commercial fiber was restored at about 6 p.m. Thursday. All fiber-based customers...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

