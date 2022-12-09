Read full article on original website
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
12newsnow.com
Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign
AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
tpr.org
The City of Austin has a dilemma: What to do with 32 fighting roosters
At the Austin Animal Center, crowding is the normal order of things. People from all over the region bring stray cats and dogs to the city — even if they’re not supposed to — because of its “no kill” animal policy. But the center recently got an influx of a different kind, leaving staff and volunteers with a conundrum.
City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
kut.org
Nearly 300 people died on Austin's streets last year. That's a record.
Two-hundred-ninety-six people experiencing homelessness died on Austin’s streets over the last year. Each one was remembered — even if they didn’t have names — with a single chime from a crystal vase Sunday morning on the shores of Lady Bird Lake. The nonprofit House the Homeless...
Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor
Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
fox4news.com
Paper Plates Problem: Texas lawmakers hear testimony on temporary tags as DMV rolls out new design
Law enforcement officers from departments across the state testified about the problem with fake paper plates. One cop said they busted a ring printing them off in a parking lot in Austin. The head of the Texas DMV believes his agency has come up with a solution, but the Grand Prairie police chief expressed his concerns.
Multiple People Injuries In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Round Rock on Saturday. The crash happened at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street at around 5 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Cedar Park police shut down traffic at Arrow Point and FM 1421 due to gas leak in area
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Traffic was shut down at Arrow Point and FM 1421 by Cedar Park police Monday afternoon due to a gas leak. At 4:44 p.m., Cedar Park police said they were on the scene of a gas leak at 1801 East Whitestone. Due to the leak, they shut down traffic at Arrow Point and FM 1421.
fox7austin.com
Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin near I-35 and Sandpiper Avenue. Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. police got a 911 call about a man bleeding heavily in front of AAA Limo, which shares a parking lot with a game room. Officers arrived about 5...
CBS Austin
Body found in Lady Bird Lake, APD investigating
A body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on South Pleasant Valley Road around 9:44 p.m. A 911 caller found the body east of downtown by Longhorn Dam. The deceased person was an adult, but there is no information yet regarding...
fox7austin.com
Body found in Lady Bird Lake: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A body was found in Lady Bird Lake late Saturday night. ATCEMS reported that an adult found in the lake by a 911 caller was pronounced dead around 9:44 p.m. on Dec. 10. The scene was turned over to law enforcement, says ATCEMS. No other information was...
APD: Man shot in southeast Austin
One man was shot near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and Burton Drive in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
Update from police — former TTU Coach Beard arrested on family assault charge in Austin
Former Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach, now with the University of Texas, Chris Beard was arrested Monday morning in Travis County for an assault charge.
fox7austin.com
Starting off humid, but getting chillier this week
We're starting the new work week a bit on the warm and humid side, but we're expected to see a drop thanks to some cold fronts on the way. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has more.
dailytrib.com
Cable cuts cause of 10-hour Vyve Broadband outage; service restored
Most Vyve Broadband customers in the Highland Lakes should have restored internet service Friday morning after an area-wide outage that began around 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Service was fully restored around midnight, according to a company spokesperson. Commercial fiber was restored at about 6 p.m. Thursday. All fiber-based customers...
Glitch Sticks Hundreds Of Texas Drivers With Toll Road Fees
Refunds could take several weeks.
Diners rank 2 Austin, 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
OpenTable reports they've analyzed over 13 million reviews from restaurants across the U.S. by verified diners, and the results showcase a selection of spots across America that leave a lasting impression.
Study: This brewery is the coolest brewery in Texas
If you are looking for a fun place to hang out with friends on a weekend night, look no further than the brewery
