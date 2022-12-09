Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez: I Truly Believe Tank-Ryan Garcia Is A 50-50 Fight; Great For Sport Of Boxing
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can make cases for either Gervonta Davis or Ryan Garcia winning if those contemporaries finally fight on an undetermined date in the spring. More than anything, though, Lopez applauded Davis and Garcia for overcoming obstacles on the business side to make what would...
Avanesyan: One-Hundred Percent, Terence Crawford Will Be My Seventh Knockout In A Row
The official pre-fight weigh-in on Friday will mark five years to the day of the last time David Avanesyan saw a fight go to the scorecards. Seven straight fights have ended in the distance—a stoppage loss to then-unbeaten Egidijus Kavaliauskas followed by a six-fight knockout streak. Avanesyan vows to continue that run through the biggest fight of his career, on the road versus WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska (Saturday, BLK Prime Pay-Per-View/PPV.com, $39.99).
Terence Crawford Knocks David Avanesyan Out Cold in Sixth Round
It wasn’t the fight that boxing fans wanted but Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford delivered the finish that everyone has come to expect. An aggressive challenge by David Avanesyan was turned away by the three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist, who scored a highlight-reel sixth-round knockout. Avanesyan was put flat on his back courtesy of a combination by Crawford, prompting referee Sparkle Lee to end the fight without issuing a count in the main event of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening in front of a raucous crowd of 14,630 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Avanesyan: After I Knock Out Terence Crawford, I Will Be Happy To Fight Errol Spence Next
There are a lot of people in the sport still reeling from the fact that an undisputed welterweight championship is not taking place next. Included among those who fully expected that fight to have landed on the calendar is David Avanesyan, the fighter against whom Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford will instead defend his WBO welterweight title.
Teofimo Lopez Questions Himself After Tough Fight With Sandor Martin; Do I Still Got It?
NEW YORK – Teofimo Lopez criticized Sandor Martin for “running” during their closely contested, 10-round fight Saturday night. Lopez himself didn’t run from the burning question that at least temporarily crept into his mind after he fended off Martin by split decision in their main event at Madison Square Garden.
Petchyindee Boxing Promotions Wins Purse Bid For Thammanoon Niyomtrong-Erick Rosa WBA Title Fight
A strawweight title fight that was once agreed to was instead resolved through a purse bid hearing. Petchyindee Boxing Promotions claimed promotional rights to the WBA strawweight title consolidation fight between ‘Super’ champ Thammanoon Niyomtrong and secondary titlist Erick ‘Mini Pacman’ Rosa. The Bangkok-headquartered outfit submitted $140,000, outpacing Shuan Boxing who offered $122,000 as the lone other bidder during a purse bid hearing held during the WBA Centennial Convention on Monday in Orlando, Florida.
Broner-Redkach, Farmer-Bey Set For February BLK Prime Boxing Event In Atlanta
Adrien Broner will revisit old business on a new platform. The former four-division titlist is set to make his BLK Prime debut, which will come versus Ivan Redkach. The oft-postponed welterweight battle has once again made its way to the schedule, due to take place February 18 in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will also feature another bout that has been stuck in limbo. Former titleholders Tevin Farmer and Mickey Bey will collide in a ten-round lightweight battle in the evening’s co-feature.
MMA Legend Cris Cyborg Drops, Soundly Outpoints Gabby Holloway in Pro Boxing Debut
One of the greatest female mixed martial artists in history is now unbeaten in the ring. Former multi-time MMA champion Cris Cyborg enjoyed a successful pro boxing debut with a four-round, unanimous decision win over Gabby Holloway. Scores were 40-35, 39-36 and 40-34 in favor of Cyborg in the co-feature of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
Leo Santa Cruz Vacates WBA 'Super' Featherweight Title; Leigh Wood Now Full Titleholder
Leigh Wood is free to pursue any fight he wants as a recognized full titlist. The year-long ordeal in waiting out the status of an ordered WBA featherweight title consolidation bout ended with Leo Santa Cruz relinquishing his ‘Super’ title. The decision was revealed Monday during the WBA Centennial Convention in Orlando, Florida, coming hours before a now-canceled purse bid that was scheduled to have determined promotional rights for the overdue fight.
Pacquiao 'Eager To Fight' Spence and Crawford, Wants to Test Them To See 'If They're Really a Champion'
Manny Pacquiao isn’t talking like a fighter satisfied with retirement. The 43-year-old eight-division champion from the Philippines hung up his gloves last year following a loss to Yordenis Ugas, a move that allowed him to then make a bid for his country’s presidency; Pacquiao ended up conceding defeat.
Josh Warrington vs. Luis Alberto Lopez - LIVE Results From Leeds
JJ Metcalf continued his fine recent run as he beat Courtney Pennington in six rounds of their super-welterweight ten-rounder on the Washington-Lopez bill in Leeds. Metcalf, the former Commonwealth champion, suffered a crushing loss in what was supposed to be his breakthrough fight against Ted Cheeseman last year before losing to Kieron Conway, but his career is back on an upward swing now, having beaten big-punching Spaniard Kerman Lejarraga in Bilbao in May.
Anthony Yarde: I'm Going Into Beterbiev Fight With A lot of Confidence
Anthony Yarde says he has no fear going into his world light-heavyweight title shot against Artur Beterbiev in January and says he would rather be facing a dangerous fighter like Beterbiev rather than an easy match for a vacant belt. Yarde, 31, will get a second world-title shot when he...
Jared Anderson Bombards Jerry Forrest With Power Punches, Stops Durable Veteran In 2nd
NEW YORK – Jerry Forrest came to test Jared Anderson and painfully paid the price Saturday night. Anderson withstood Forrest’s fast start, bombarded him with punishing punches for most of the first round and stopped the durable veteran heavyweight early in the second round of their heavyweight fight on the Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin undercard at Madison Square Garden. Referee David Fields stopped their scheduled 10-round bout 1:34 into the second round, after Anderson’s right hand to the top of Forrest’s head seemed to leave Forrest all but out on his feet.
Sandor Martin: I Hope Lopez Takes Me As An Authentic Threat; Not An Easy Walk In The Park
Teofimo Lopez beat the most accomplished, skillful southpaw the former lightweight champion could’ve fought in recent years. A confident Sandor Martin promised that he’ll do something Saturday night, however, that Vasiliy Lomachenko couldn’t accomplish when he opposed Lopez in October 2020. The Spanish southpaw predicted during an interview with BoxingScene.com that he’ll pull off another upset on short notice when he boxes Lopez in their 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden in New York (ESPN; 9 p.m. ET).
Euro News: Osleys Iglesias, Christophe Canclaux, Hampus Henriksson, More
Cuban super middleweight contender Osleys Iglesias (8-0) outclassed Andrii Velikovsky (21-3-2) in Gliwice, Poland. Finally, it was stopped in the tenth round with Velikovsky trailing 90-81 on the three scorecards. The vacant IBO title was at stake. .......................... French paper L'Equipe reports the death of former French and EU champ...
Jared Anderson: I Got My Money On Fury Over Usyk; Will Be Great Fight Until 7th, 8th Round
NEW YORK – Jared Anderson has spent many rounds in the ring with Tyson Fury. The emerging knockout artist was Fury’s primary sparring partner for Fury’s second and third fights with Deontay Wilder. Based on his intimate knowledge of Fury and what he has seen of Oleksandr Usyk, Anderson anticipates an interesting fight if the undefeated champions meet next for all of boxing’s heavyweight titles, but a bout that Fury eventually will take over in its second half.
Stanionis-Ortiz: Golden Boy Promotions ($2,300,000) Secures Rights To WBA 'Regular' Welterweight Title Fight
Golden Boy Promotions has secured the rights to one of the most attractive welterweight fights currently in play. The ordered Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title fight has landed in Golden Boy’s possession after posting $2,300,000 during a purse bid hearing Monday afternoon. The bid outpaced TGB Promotions, who submitted an offer of $2,100,100 as the lone other participant during the session which took place as part of the WBA Centennial Convention at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.
Sandor Martin Doesn't Believe Teofimo Lopez Is In The Same League As Mikey Garcia
With two losses saddled to his record, Sandor Martin did his best to turn around what appeared to be a middling career. On October 16th, 2021, the Spaniard was given an opportunity to do just that. On the night, Mikey Garcia, a former four-division world champion and pound-for-pound luminary, attempted to use Martin as a stepping stone before heading into bigger and more mouthwatering bouts.
Sandor Martin On Teofimo Lopez’s Future At 140 Pounds: Regis Prograis Will Kill Him!
NEW YORK – The 10 rounds he just spent in the ring with Teofimo Lopez convinced Sandor Martin that the next southpaw Lopez might fight will tear through him. The Spanish contender predicted that WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis will handle Lopez easily if they eventually fight for Prograis’ 140-pound title. Lopez moved closer to a shot at Prograis’ crown when he edged Martin by split decision in their WBC elimination match Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
