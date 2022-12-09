ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clint Chambers
3d ago

I am totally lost as to how she humiliated a nation bringing an illegal substance into a foreign country, even if it is decriminalized here, there is no way she should not face charges here as well.

New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
People

Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison

"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
The Comeback

New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
People

See the Joyful Moment Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Learned the WNBA Star Was Coming Home

Brittney and Cherelle have since had their reunion, nearly 10 months after her arrest, in San Antonio, Texas New video from the White House captures the special moment Cherelle Griner found out her wife, Brittney Griner, was on a plane back to the United States "She's on the ground," President Joe Biden told Cherelle. The WNBA star's wife said was in disbelief at first, before Biden confirmed, "Yep, she's on the ground," as the two hugged. "It's just such a great day," Cherelle told Biden, Vice President Kamala...
NBC News

‘I want to talk’: Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
