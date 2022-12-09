Read full article on original website
Clint Chambers
3d ago
I am totally lost as to how she humiliated a nation bringing an illegal substance into a foreign country, even if it is decriminalized here, there is no way she should not face charges here as well.
Reply(5)
2
Related
Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home
Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deebo Samuel Issues Official Apology For Controversial Move On Sunday
San Francisco 49ers' do-everything star Deebo Samuel found his way into the end zone Sunday, helping his team put up 35 points in a rout of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel then found himself the subject of some criticism for what happened right after he scored on a 13-yard run in the ...
Legendary Journalist Suddenly Dies; Brother Suspects Foul Play
Legendary American sports journalist Grant Wahl has died suddenly while in Qatar covering the World Cup, according to NPR. “NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl). He died while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal.”
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Wife's Admission
Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, is thrilled to get her loved one home safe from Russia, but she still feels bad for those left overseas. Paul Whelan, the American Marine in jail in Russia, was left in prison, while Brittney Griner got to come home. Following Griner's arrival in the...
Vince Carter on playing a pickup game in Abu Dhabi with Isiah Thomas and Martin Lawrence
Carter says that he and Lawrence dipped away from an event they were at to get some shots up, and ended up playing a pickup game with Isiah Thomas
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Brittney Griner shows gratitude to flight crew on trip home to U.S.
Brittney Griner was excited to socialize after 10 months spent in a Russian prison, quickly taking to the flight crew bringing her home to the United States.
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Nia Long Calls Boston Celtics 'Hurtful' For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Long split from longtime partner Udoka after the NBA franchise suspended the head coach for allegedly having an affair with a staffer.
See the Joyful Moment Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Learned the WNBA Star Was Coming Home
Brittney and Cherelle have since had their reunion, nearly 10 months after her arrest, in San Antonio, Texas New video from the White House captures the special moment Cherelle Griner found out her wife, Brittney Griner, was on a plane back to the United States "She's on the ground," President Joe Biden told Cherelle. The WNBA star's wife said was in disbelief at first, before Biden confirmed, "Yep, she's on the ground," as the two hugged. "It's just such a great day," Cherelle told Biden, Vice President Kamala...
‘I want to talk’: Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home
WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
Comments / 12