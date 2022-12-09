ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMBIA 57, LAFAYETTE 45

Percentages: FG .392, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (B.Thompson 2-4, De La Rosa 1-1, Brown 1-3, McLean 1-3, Noland 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Bedri 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (B.Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Brown 4, B.Thompson 3, Bedri 3, McLean 3, De La Rosa, Odunowo). Steals:...
LAFAYETTE, CA
STONY BROOK 71, SACRED HEART 64

Percentages: FG .365, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Solomon 5-9, Galette 3-8, Espinal-Guzman 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Carpenter 1-5, Thomas 0-1, Mello 0-2, Reilly 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Galette, Solomon, Thomas). Turnovers: 14 (Carpenter 3, Galette 3, Solomon 3, Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman).
STONY BROOK, NY
Miami 87, Indiana 82

Percentages: FG .386, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Strus 3-12, Herro 2-7, Lowry 2-8, Martin 1-3, Oladipo 1-3, Butler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Herro). Turnovers: 13 (Adebayo 4, Herro 2, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, Martin, Strus). Steals: 7 (Adebayo 2, Butler...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
SOUTH ALABAMA 78, ALABAMA A&M 71

Percentages: FG .517, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Franklin 5-7, Parham 5-7, White 2-11, Moore 1-1, Jones 1-3, Shirley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Moore 2, Samuel 2, White). Turnovers: 11 (Moore 5, Parham 2, White 2, Franklin, Jones). Steals: 4 (Parham 2, Moore,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 12 (Lundkvist), 0:19. 2, Pittsburgh, Joseph 1 (Zucker, Kapanen), 13:14 (pp). Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Zucker, Rust), 19:25. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-7-8_27. Pittsburgh 11-9-6_26. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 11-4-3 (26 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 13-3-3 (27-26). A_17,147 (18,387)....
PITTSBURGH, PA
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 13 (Siegenthaler), 3:05. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 8, 4:46. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 14 (Vesey, Trocheck), 18:25. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Hughes 15 (Mercer, Hamilton), 11:05. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Trocheck 10 (Zibanejad, Fox), 13:58 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 6 (Miller, Chytil), 14:05. Third Period_None.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bitter End | Pittsburg Football, Coach Victor Galli Denied Hollywood Finish

Liberty-Bakersfield Tops Pittsburg Football In The CIF 1-A State Bowl As The Sun Officially Sets On Coach Galli’s Excellent 21-Year Career. Sometimes the storybook ending isn’t a happy one. Sometimes the final chapter delivers a cruel twist. And that’s the ending the Pittsburg football team was dealt on Saturday evening in Mission Viejo.
