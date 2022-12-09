ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

RadarOnline

Colorado Nightclub Shooter Suspect's Grandfather Identified As MAGA Republican Lawmaker Who Celebrated January 6 Capitol Riots

The grandfather of the man accused of opening fire and killing five people at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend has been identified as a Republican lawmaker who praised the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.Randy Voepel, the grandfather of shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, was until recently a MAGA Republican lawmaker who compared the attacks on the U.S. Capitol building to the Revolutionary War.Voepel previously served in the California State Assembly before losing his position to GOP challenger Marie Waldron in August during his district’s Republican primary election.“This is Lexington and Concord. First...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
News Breaking LIVE

Top U.S. Congressman Dies

Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday. The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said. Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Bahamas would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the U.S. once the indictment is unsealed and U.S. authorities make a formal request. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has largely remained in his Bahamian luxury compound in Nassau since the company’s failure.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Sam Bankman-Fried arrest latest: FTX founder arrested in Bahamas as US debates fraud case

Disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government, officials said.Prosecutors in New York City announced on Monday evening that Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had been arrested by local authorites on the basis of a sealed indictment from their office.The attorney general of The Bahamas confirmed that in a letter, saying it was expecting a US extradiction request and would consider it in accordance with Bahamian law.Fortune reported last week that US prosecutors were mulling fraud charges against Mr Bankman-Fried, and examining the financial transfers he made as FTX tipped into insolvency.It comes after six weeks of financial chaos that took down the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange and humbled its colourful 30-year-old founder, known as SBF. Read More FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried to testify before US House over bankrupt crypto exchangeFTX founder insists he ‘didn’t try to commit fraud’ in first comments since collapse’Tis the season for giving: What does the FTX collapse mean for ‘effective altruism’?
102.5 The Bone

McCarthy, McConnell snubbed by Capitol police and their families at medal ceremony

After being awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a Tuesday ceremony at the U.S. Capitol for their heroism during the Jan. 6 riot staged by supporters of former President Donald Trump, police officers and their family members pointedly refused to shake hands with the two highest ranking Republican lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hailed as heroes, the law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals and praised for securing democracy when they fought off a brutal and bloody attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the emotional ceremony, tensions still raw in the stately Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day when Trump supporters battled police, broke into the building and stormed the halls trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election. “January 6 was a day of horror and heartbreak; it is also a moment of extraordinary heroism —staring down deadly violence and despicable bigotry,” Pelosi said. In bestowing Congress’ highest honor, Pelosi praised the heroes for “courageously answering the call to defend our democracy in one of the nation’s darkest hours.”
WASHINGTON STATE
WUSA

Officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody

LONDON, UK — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday. The...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC12

Who will fill McEachin’s 4th District seat?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The seat is open following the death of Donald McEachin in November. NBC12 will provide updates below when announcements are made. There is currently no information on...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS News

House January 6 committee winds down its investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says it will release its findings in a lengthy report before the new Congress takes over. The report is expected to cover former President Donald Trump's involvement in inciting the violence and recommendations to prevent future incidents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more details.

