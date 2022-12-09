Read full article on original website
Man who helped steal Nancy Pelosi's laptop while storming the Capitol with his mother pleads guilty
Rafael Rondon faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for breaking into the Capitol on January 6 and stealing Pelosi's laptop.
A former officer who was attacked during Capitol riot says Trump should be charged and he wants to be the one to arrest him: 'I hope he resists'
Michael Fanone, a former DC police officer, said in a recent interview that Trump should be "indicted" and "tried" in connection to the riot.
Woman who stormed Pelosi's office during Capitol assault found guilty
A Pennsylvania woman who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has been found guilty of felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the insurrection attempt.
Independence man who entered Speaker Pelosi's office sentenced in Jan. 6 case
An Independence man who was among the Jan. 6, 2021 riots who entered the U.S. Capitol and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office was sentenced Friday.
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Colorado Nightclub Shooter Suspect's Grandfather Identified As MAGA Republican Lawmaker Who Celebrated January 6 Capitol Riots
The grandfather of the man accused of opening fire and killing five people at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend has been identified as a Republican lawmaker who praised the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.Randy Voepel, the grandfather of shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, was until recently a MAGA Republican lawmaker who compared the attacks on the U.S. Capitol building to the Revolutionary War.Voepel previously served in the California State Assembly before losing his position to GOP challenger Marie Waldron in August during his district’s Republican primary election.“This is Lexington and Concord. First...
Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor
Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
Capitol rioter who said he wanted Trump's 'approval' gets three years in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump fan who was convicted on all counts after telling jurors that he thought he was "following presidential orders" when he stole a liquor bottle and a coat rack from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was sentenced to three years in federal prison on Friday.
Top U.S. Congressman Dies
Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA) died Monday after a battle with cancer, according to Mediaite. He was 61. In a statement posted to social media, McEachin's Chief of Staff Tara Rountree said, "we are all devasted at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first.
Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies
Donald Trump aimed to stomp out the democratic election process last year and enter the U.S. Capitol like Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his fascist blackshirts took over Rome, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Thursday. Raskin revealed what he suspects Trump envisioned that day following testimony before the Jan. 6...
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday. The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said. Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Bahamas would “promptly” extradite Bankman-Fried to the U.S. once the indictment is unsealed and U.S. authorities make a formal request. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has largely remained in his Bahamian luxury compound in Nassau since the company’s failure.
Sam Bankman-Fried arrest latest: FTX founder arrested in Bahamas as US debates fraud case
Disgraced cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in The Bahamas on behalf of the US government, officials said.Prosecutors in New York City announced on Monday evening that Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, had been arrested by local authorites on the basis of a sealed indictment from their office.The attorney general of The Bahamas confirmed that in a letter, saying it was expecting a US extradiction request and would consider it in accordance with Bahamian law.Fortune reported last week that US prosecutors were mulling fraud charges against Mr Bankman-Fried, and examining the financial transfers he made as FTX tipped into insolvency.It comes after six weeks of financial chaos that took down the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency exchange and humbled its colourful 30-year-old founder, known as SBF. Read More FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried to testify before US House over bankrupt crypto exchangeFTX founder insists he ‘didn’t try to commit fraud’ in first comments since collapse’Tis the season for giving: What does the FTX collapse mean for ‘effective altruism’?
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
McCarthy, McConnell snubbed by Capitol police and their families at medal ceremony
After being awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a Tuesday ceremony at the U.S. Capitol for their heroism during the Jan. 6 riot staged by supporters of former President Donald Trump, police officers and their family members pointedly refused to shake hands with the two highest ranking Republican lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hailed as heroes, the law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals and praised for securing democracy when they fought off a brutal and bloody attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the emotional ceremony, tensions still raw in the stately Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day when Trump supporters battled police, broke into the building and stormed the halls trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election. “January 6 was a day of horror and heartbreak; it is also a moment of extraordinary heroism —staring down deadly violence and despicable bigotry,” Pelosi said. In bestowing Congress’ highest honor, Pelosi praised the heroes for “courageously answering the call to defend our democracy in one of the nation’s darkest hours.”
WUSA
Officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody
LONDON, UK — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday. The...
He's going to be a member of Congress. He got denied for an apartment in Washington, D.C.
Maxwell Frost made history as the first member of Gen Z to be elected to Congress. That didn’t help him get an apartment in the nation’s capital.
NBC12
Who will fill McEachin’s 4th District seat?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several names are swirling around for who will fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The seat is open following the death of Donald McEachin in November. NBC12 will provide updates below when announcements are made. There is currently no information on...
House January 6 committee winds down its investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says it will release its findings in a lengthy report before the new Congress takes over. The report is expected to cover former President Donald Trump's involvement in inciting the violence and recommendations to prevent future incidents. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins us with more details.
Fmr West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans, convicted in Jan 6 Capitol protest, considers run for Congress
Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate who served a federal prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, is considering running for Congress.
