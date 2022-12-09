ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Pittsburgh 2, Dallas 1

First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 12 (Lundkvist), 0:19. 2, Pittsburgh, Joseph 1 (Zucker, Kapanen), 13:14 (pp). Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Malkin 9 (Zucker, Rust), 19:25. Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-7-8_27. Pittsburgh 11-9-6_26. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 11-4-3 (26 shots-24 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 13-3-3 (27-26). A_17,147 (18,387)....
PITTSBURGH, PA
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 13 (Siegenthaler), 3:05. 2, New Jersey, Mercer 8, 4:46. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 14 (Vesey, Trocheck), 18:25. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Hughes 15 (Mercer, Hamilton), 11:05. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Trocheck 10 (Zibanejad, Fox), 13:58 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 6 (Miller, Chytil), 14:05. Third Period_None.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wheeler, Rittich lead Jets past Blackhawks 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored and defenseman Josh Morrissey had two assists to help the Jets win for the seventh time in eight games to move back into first place in the Central Division ahead of idle Dallas. “‘Ritter’ made some big saves when it was 2-0, 2-1,” Lowry said of the Jets’ backup goalie. “We’re going to look for that to continue.” Morrissey regained the team scoring lead with 30 points as the Jets outskated the Blackhawks to a majority of loose pucks, contributing to their 32-23 advantage in shots.
CHICAGO, IL
Suzuki, Dach star as Canadiens rally past Flames 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens rallied to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday. Josh Anderson tied the game for Montreal (14-12-2) in the third period, forcing overtime. Jake Allen made 34 saves and denied Nazem...

