neareport.com
Sunday shooting at gas station in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – Authorities in Jonesboro responded to a shooting Sunday just down the road from the police station. The Jonesboro Police Department said in a release they were working a shooting around 3 PM at the Exxon Station, 1325 Caraway Road (at the Nettleton intersection). A male victim...
whiterivernow.com
Man ‘looking for pecans’ arrested after drugs allegedly found
A Jackson County man was arrested over the weekend after authorities say meth and other illegal drugs were allegedly discovered in his vehicle. According to the arrest affidavit for Timothy Claude Cagle, 60, of Newport, Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy Hutton Grace came upon Cagle sitting alone in a vehicle on the side of Freeze Bend Road while on patrol around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
Kait 8
First responders are on the scene of a crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The crash is at the intersection of HWY 49 and School Street and took place around 6:30 p.m. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed. Glass and debris are covering the road with police and fire firefighters on the scene.
Kait 8
Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding two suspects officers believe were behind an expensive theft. According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H Systems on Krueger Drive about the theft that had already occurred. It was said...
Kait 8
Body recovered after trench collapses on workers
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker who was buried when a trench collapsed. According to the Jonesboro police desk sergeant, crews were building a trench in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue Monday afternoon when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.
Kait 8
Jury reduces Rector murderer’s life sentence
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In 1996, a jury convicted 44-year-old Aaron Michael Hodge (formerly Flick) of murdering his family and sentenced him to life in prison without parole. At the time of the murders, Hodge was 17 years old. Now, nearly 30 years after the murders, another jury has handed...
neareport.com
Elderly man physically attacked during attempted robbery
Jonesboro, Ark. – An older man was attacked this week in Jonesboro during an attempted robbery. It happened sometime around 4 PM on December 7 (Wednesday) at the 1700-block of East Johnson Avenue. The report made with police said male victim, 82, of Jonesboro, was attempting to get gas on Johnson Avenue. The man said a black female began shouting at him, possibly because he had walked to the wrong car, so he apologized and thought nothing of it.
Kait 8
Jonesboro Police holds child seat safety check
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department held a child seat safety check at Arkansas State University on Saturday, December 10. The event was part of a weeklong awareness campaign regarding child safety. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of three children a day were...
Kait 8
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
Kait 8
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
Newport police: 7-year-old ran over while participating in parade
Newport police said that a child was injured after being run over while participating in a parade Thursday.
Kait 8
FOUND: Police search for missing man
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
KATV
Greene County inmate, convicted of trafficking narcotics, dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — State police are investigating the death of a Greene County inmate who had recently been sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to our Region 8 content partners, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould was found guilty of trafficking narcotics on Nov. 10. Court record...
KATV
100 pounds of meth seized in northeast Arkansas drug bust
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force said during the first week of December, it, along with other law enforcement agencies, was able to seize multiple drugs across Northeast Arkansas, our content partner Region 8 News reported. In a news release sent Wednesday, officers worked...
Kait 8
2 arrested for vehicle theft following Tuesday crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More information has come out about Tuesday afternoon’s crash on Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard. According to the initial incident report, officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at The Links of Jonesboro apartment complex when they began following 19-year-old Montana Xavier Satterfield and 21-year-old Jose Felix Cazares, both of Jonesboro.
YAHOO!
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. According to officials,...
Kait 8
More details released in Monette man’s death
MONETTE. (KAIT) - A 32-year-old Osceola man was arrested in connection with a Monette man’s death after his body was found on the side of a highway. Keith Alan Henderson was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, suspected in the murder of Chad Decker. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland...
actionnews5.com
Reward up to $1,000 in search for missing tracking dog
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News continues to follow a story we brought you on Dec. 5. Sharp County Search and Rescue’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing last Saturday after a gate was left open. Radar’s Handler, Dave Gruger, explained since his interview with Region...
Kait 8
Body found near highway, suspect arrested
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway. A driver discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette. According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland,...
Children, animals removed from ‘extreme dirt and filth’ in West Memphis house
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis couple is charged with endangering their children after police found their home covered with “extreme dirt and filth.” According to a police report, five children live inside the home where officers found roaches, fleas, rotten food and animal feces. A large pile of trash sits outside the home. […]
