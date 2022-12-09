ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa veterinarian advises pet owners to vaccine their dogs for canine flu

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is now hearing from a veterinarian about cases of canine flu in Oklahoma.

Puppy Haven Rescue said there are cases of canine flu in Oklahoma.

The rescue said it’s being transmitted in setting where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares.

FOX23 spoke with vet Dr. Mike Jones with Woodland West Animal Hospital about symptoms pet owners should monitor.

“It is a viral disease,” Jones said. “It does a little fever, joint pain, body aches. You know, kind of just like us.”

He continued, “The dog flu is a little more serious because they do spike that fever. They do get very sore. And they’ll quite eating and drinking usually from two to three to four days.”

Jones said symptoms can last for a month, but there is a vaccine for the illness.

Pet owners are encouraged to get their dog a flu shot if they go to doggy daycare or interact with other dogs. Jones advised pet owners talk to their vet about the vaccine.

