Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Announced, Arrives in April
Horizon: Forbidden West is officially getting DLC, announced by developer Guerrilla Games in a trailer The Game Awards. Arriving on April 19, 2023, the Burning Shores DLC will take Aloy to Los Angeles, complete with Hollywood sign on display. Forbidden West is the long awaited sequel to 2017's Horizon: Zero...
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
IGN
Tekken 8 - Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Here's a fresh look at Tekken 8, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Check out the newest trailer for the upcoming fighting game to see characters like Jin Kazama, Kazuya, and more battle it out.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
TODAY.com
Gabriel Iglesias spent $100k to throw his dog a lavish quinceañera, complete with outfit changes
When Gabriel Iglesias saw a video of a guy throwing his dog a quinceañera, his first thought was, “No way he loves his dog more than I love my dog. Challenge accepted.”. And that’s when he decided to throw a lavish and over-the-top party for his 4-pound pup, Risa. The comedian recently shared video of the Nov. 12 celebration he threw for his “princess” on his social media — and it truly was a sight to see.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Everything Announced
It's the most wonderful time of the year in the world of video games as The Game Awards has returned for another night of awards, showstopping announcements, beautiful musical performances, and much more. Speaking of announcements, there will be A TON and it can be a lot to keep track...
Idyllic indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets January release date at The Game Awards 2022
Take photos, record audio, and make memories next month
Engadget
'Armored Core VI' won't be a Souls game with mechs
If anything, FromSoftware is returning to the robot battler's roots. With the success of Souls games like Dark Souls III and Elden Ring, you'd think FromSoftware would incorporate some of the gameplay into other titles... right? Not so. From president Hidetaka Miyazaki told IGN in an interview that there's no "conscious effort" to add Souls-style elements to Armored Core VI. Instead, the studio is eager to to stick what makes the Armored Core series "special" — that is, creating a custom mech and taking it into battle. There will still be a mission-driven structure, even if there are elements of exploration.
IGN
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the announcement trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an upcoming action-RPG from Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The trailer gives us a look at the characters, a peek at the story, and a glimpse at the world. New Eden, 1695. Antea...
IGN
Diablo 4 Arrives in June 2023
Blizzard has announced that Diablo 4 will launch on June 6, 2023, with a public beta coming beforehand. Players who preorder Diablo 4 will gain open beta early access. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the 2023 release date was finally narrowed down as Blizzard confirmed the June date for its first take on an open world version of the action-RPG series.
Nintendo announced Three Houses-themed Fire Emblem Engage DLC
Nintendo announced Fire Emblem Engage DLC during The Game Awards 2022, with the first of four waves launching with the game on Jan. 20, 2023. Engage’s first round of DLC will feature Engage heroes from Fire Emblem Three Houses, namely the RPG’s three lords: Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event
It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Death Stranding 2 Made Official With Secret-Filled Trailer
Hideo Kojima made an appearance at The Game Awards 2022, and as many had suspected, he announced the sequel to his acclaimed game "Death Stranding." Currently in development under the working title of "Death Stranding 2" and referred to as "DS2," we also got our first glimpse at the game that is developed using the Decima Engine.
ComicBook
Eminence In Shadow Announces New Episode Order
Eminence in Shadow is one of the biggest new Isekai to arrive this year, following a story of a new mastermind living out his dreams in a magical new world. With major franchises such as Overlord, The Rising of The Shield Hero, and Sword Art Online focusing on "mundane" protagonists finding themselves teleported to a new world with some amazing abilities, Eminence in Shadow flips the script in some ways and apparently has some additional episodes set to arrive from Bandai Namco.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – Part 3’ on Netflix, the Beginning of the End for Humanity As Jolyne Knows It
At long last, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has begun its lumbering march toward conclusion. The massively popular shonen series has seen two completed rounds of episodes, introduced the rowdy Jolyne Cujoh (Kira Buckland), a young woman charged with and convicted of a crime she did not commit. She then lost her father, the indomitable Jotaro Kujo (Matthew Mercer), whose memories were essentially turned into a disc and stolen, with his body remaining as an empty husk. Left alone to serve time for a crime she was framed for in Green Dolphin Street Prison, Jolyne discovers she has the power of...
Comments / 0