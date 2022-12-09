Read full article on original website
What is Up
3d ago
FedEx better get ready because I’d think I just became the new the new CEO for as big of lawsuit I’m filing on you all
Fugitive arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of Texas murder
A man allegedly on the run from authorities in Texas has been arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of murder.
Former officer Aaron Dean testifies Atatiana Jefferson had gun "pointed directly at me" before he fatally shot her in her home
A former Texas police officer testified in his murder trial Monday that he made mistakes but fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home in 2019 while staring down the barrel of a handgun she was pointing at him. Aaron Dean said Atatiana Jefferson had the...
Mother of 7-year-old killed after Amber Alert wants to ensure delivery drivers are screened
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The mother of a 7-year-old from Texas, who was killed after an Amber Alert was issued, said her family will continue to investigate the case and wants to ensure this never happens again. Athena Strand was allegedly killed by a FedEx driver. She was kidnapped and found on Dec. 2 […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
Family, friends say final goodbyes to Athena Strand at her funeral
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Athena Strand in a private funeral Friday.The 7-year-old girl was found dead after police say a contracted FedEx driver abducted her from her father's home in Wise County and later killed her.Police ultimately charged the FedEx driver, 31-year-old Tanner Horner, with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.According to the arrest affidavit, Horner told investigators he was dropping off a package to Strand's home when he accidentally hit her with his truck.Horner told police the girl was not seriously injured and was talking to him, but that...
Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal. Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge.
