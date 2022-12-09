ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

Comments / 3

What is Up
3d ago

FedEx better get ready because I’d think I just became the new the new CEO for as big of lawsuit I’m filing on you all

Reply
3
Related
CBS DFW

Family, friends say final goodbyes to Athena Strand at her funeral

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Athena Strand in a private funeral Friday.The 7-year-old girl was found dead after police say a contracted FedEx driver abducted her from her father's home in Wise County and later killed her.Police ultimately charged the FedEx driver, 31-year-old Tanner Horner, with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.According to the arrest affidavit, Horner told investigators he was dropping off a package to Strand's home when he accidentally hit her with his truck.Horner told police the girl was not seriously injured and was talking to him, but that...
WISE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal.  Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

CBS News

581K+
Followers
74K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy