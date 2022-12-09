Read full article on original website
Teens arrested after chase involving four stolen cars in Gaines Township
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers face time behind bars after being arrested in a Gaines Township chase involving four stolen cars, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at 3:15 a.m. when deputies patrolling the area of 60th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue saw three cars,...
18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man faces charges after leading Kalamazoo County deputies and Battle Creek police officers on a chase Sunday afternoon. The chase began in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and a stolen car from Battle Creek, but the chase was turned over to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies once the driver made their way onto eastbound I-94, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
Driver arrested with drugs, guns and ammunition after trying to run from police
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A 43 year old Indiana man was arrested along I-69 in Eaton County, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police. Police say the driver was handcuffed after attempting to run away and get back into his vehicle, according to troopers. VIDEO: Troopers arrest suspect...
Berrien County deputies spread holiday cheer with annual 'Shop with a Cop'
NILES, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office assisted 11 families and 37 children Saturday, during their annual Shop with a Cop program. Holiday season: First responders in Portage help a local food pantry. With the help of about $7,400 in donations, area children in need were able to...
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
Family of Naya Reynolds celebrate her life with 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Naya Reynolds , a former WMU student, was a caring and giving person, according to her family. In the spirit of giving back to the community, and honoring Naya Reynolds, a toy drive event took place Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on the west side of Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has launched a new hiring campaign. KDPS has opened the application process for “Public Safety Officer” positions until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23rd. Applications may be submitted online at the following websites:. City of Kalamazoo employment opportunities website.
First responders in Portage help a local food pantry
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The 11th annual Calhoun County Shop with a Cop event kicked off Saturday. During breakfast at the Woodland Church, 60 children from Calhoun County were paired with police officers from various departments. Once paired, children and officers headed over to Walmart to start shopping. Children...
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
Kalamazoo County hires accountants to monitor treasurer's office amid performance concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Administrator hired a team of accountants after they say the elected county treasurer Thomas Whitener almost defaulted on a large bond payment. The $95 million dollar payment, which was due on November 1st, partially funds the county's under-construction justice center. The payment was...
Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent resigns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned Monday evening, after only 2 1/2 years on the job. Raichoudhuri came to Kalamazoo from Chicago public schools where she was executive director of Early College and Career Education. The school district describes Raichoudhuri's departure as a mutual decision. The statement...
Three Rivers Commercial-News is saved, to restart publication Friday
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Three Rivers Commercial-News is breathing new life with a surprise purchase. Mike Wilcox, owner of the Allegan County News among other Southwest Michigan newspapers, purchased the paper with a plan to convert the publication into a weekly newspaper, according to the announcement. The publication...
Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Before the Board of Education meeting began, trustees honored all employees of Kalamazoo Public Schools. "It's all a part of the hard work during and after the pandemic, as every employee is a part of the KPS family," Board President Patti Sholler-Barber said. "It's a thank you for a job well done."
Kalamazoo Growlers release first episode of docuseries 'Unlikely'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers released their first episode of their two-part documentary series called 'Unlikely.'. 'Unlikely' is about the Growlers' 2022 championship season; their first championship in team history, a spokesperson said. Behind the scenes interviews and never-before-seen footage is included in the docuseries, according to a...
Portage School Board to discuss grant for former 'gender affirming closet'
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools are gearing up for Monday’s Board of Education meeting. The district is preparing for angry parents and will have a school resource officer at the meeting, according to Michelle Karpinski, district spokesperson. GSA: Former 'Gender Affirming Closet' to include all students in...
Overcoming Barriers: The hope of new Portage Public Schools Mental Health Coordinator
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools said it’s addressing a student need by hiring a new staff member to join the school district’s team. Previous Coverage: Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator. ‘Over the past several years, what we've seen is an increase in the...
