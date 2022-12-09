ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man faces charges after leading Kalamazoo County deputies and Battle Creek police officers on a chase Sunday afternoon. The chase began in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and a stolen car from Battle Creek, but the chase was turned over to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies once the driver made their way onto eastbound I-94, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has launched a new hiring campaign. KDPS has opened the application process for “Public Safety Officer” positions until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23rd. Applications may be submitted online at the following websites:. City of Kalamazoo employment opportunities website.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

First responders in Portage help a local food pantry

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The 11th annual Calhoun County Shop with a Cop event kicked off Saturday. During breakfast at the Woodland Church, 60 children from Calhoun County were paired with police officers from various departments. Once paired, children and officers headed over to Walmart to start shopping. Children...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent resigns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned Monday evening, after only 2 1/2 years on the job. Raichoudhuri came to Kalamazoo from Chicago public schools where she was executive director of Early College and Career Education. The school district describes Raichoudhuri's departure as a mutual decision. The statement...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Three Rivers Commercial-News is saved, to restart publication Friday

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Three Rivers Commercial-News is breathing new life with a surprise purchase. Mike Wilcox, owner of the Allegan County News among other Southwest Michigan newspapers, purchased the paper with a plan to convert the publication into a weekly newspaper, according to the announcement. The publication...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Before the Board of Education meeting began, trustees honored all employees of Kalamazoo Public Schools. "It's all a part of the hard work during and after the pandemic, as every employee is a part of the KPS family," Board President Patti Sholler-Barber said. "It's a thank you for a job well done."
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Growlers release first episode of docuseries 'Unlikely'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Growlers released their first episode of their two-part documentary series called 'Unlikely.'. 'Unlikely' is about the Growlers' 2022 championship season; their first championship in team history, a spokesperson said. Behind the scenes interviews and never-before-seen footage is included in the docuseries, according to a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage School Board to discuss grant for former 'gender affirming closet'

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools are gearing up for Monday’s Board of Education meeting. The district is preparing for angry parents and will have a school resource officer at the meeting, according to Michelle Karpinski, district spokesperson. GSA: Former 'Gender Affirming Closet' to include all students in...
PORTAGE, MI

