2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cherokee County on Saturday. The accident happened on Knox Bridge Highway close to Canton at around 4 p.m. On Knox Bridge Highway, a Chevrolet pickup truck was moving east when the driver lost control and crossed the centerline, striking the Hyundai Santa Fe Pallone that was moving west.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 large trees down in Fulton, DeKalb counties
MILTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large tree came down early Monday morning in Milton, completely blocking the road. It happened at Freemanville Road and Fieldstone Way, near the intersection of Birmingham Highway. No injuries were reported. Crews worked for hours to clear the tree from the roadway before...
luxury-houses.net
For $2.59M, This is a Rare Opportunity to Own One of a Kind Custom Mediterranean Style Home in Kennesaw, GA
The Home in Kennesaw is the entertainers delight with large open spaces and a salt water pool with a connecting hot tub and wine cellar, now available for sale. This home located at 4235 Old Stilesboro Rd NW, Kennesaw, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,075 square feet of living spaces. Call Megan Mcneel – McNeel Realty Properties, LLC – (Phone: (678) 324-6882) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Kennesaw.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonegais the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
accesswdun.com
Hall County firefighters battle Sunday-night Buford home fire
Fire damaged a two-story home fire on Maple Valley Drive in Buford about 9:40 Sunday night. Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger reported the bulk of the fire was located in the attic and toward the left side of the home, and that firefighters were able to battle the fire from inside the structure initially.
The Citizen Online
3 arrests, 19 felony counts in Walmart phone kiosks identity fraud scam
A Jonesboro man is in jail on 19 felony counts of financial identity fraud after orchestrating a scam run from a cell phone kiosk at the Walmart stores in Peachtree City and Newnan. The scam claimed more than 60 victims in Fayette and Coweta counties. Curtis C. Ferguson, 30, was...
accesswdun.com
Hall County School District announces its 2022 Pioneer in Education award winner
The Hall County School District recently announced that Rhonda Samples is its Pioneer in Education for 2022. Pioneer RESA presents the award to individuals who positively impact both students and education. Samples, along with the other 15 recipients were honored on Dec. 9 at The Venue at Cenita, in Cleveland...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 12 - Dec. 18
ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. He was a bully on the court, but we hear he's a sweetheart in real life. You and your little one can meet Shaquille O'Neal at a holiday party in the city. If sports aren't your speed, make room after dinner to dig into Santa's Secret (and totally sweet!) 'Stache in Alpharetta. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Georgia football news: Stetson Bennett is motivated and one new offer
Georgia football is finally done with the honors, outside the Joe Moore award, so the Dawgs can now focus on Ohio State for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Enough of the distractions — it’s time to focus on the main thing and win another national championship. Of course,...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
accesswdun.com
Fire destroys Hall County chicken house, nearby camper
No animals or people were hurt when a chicken house fire burned Saturday night in Hall County. “Around 9:40 p.m. Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a commercial chicken house fire on the 3600 block of Bob Bryant Road,” said HCFR spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger. “Upon arrival, crews found the structure to be fully involved, as well as a camper that was in close proximity. Both the structure and the vehicle are a total loss.”
fox5atlanta.com
“He loved this city”: Emerson community devastated by sudden loss of mayor, wife in DUI crash
EMERSON, Ga. - Residents in the small community of Emerson are grieving the sudden passing of city Mayor Al Pallone and his wife Camillia—both victims of a weekend car crash that authorities believe was caused by a drunk driver. According to officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the...
wrganews.com
GSP: Rockmart Man dies in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Accident
On December 10, at approximately 6:15 PM, troopers from the Georgia State Patrol Cartersville branch were dispatched to a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident in Polk County on Bellview Road. The investigation revealed that a Ford Escape was traveling east on Bellview Road. A pedestrian in dark clothing was walking in the eastbound lane. The front of the Escape struck the pedestrian, identified as Christopher Fee, age 37 of Rockmart. Fee succumbed to his injuries on the scene. These are the preliminary findings of the Georgia State Patrol. No charges have been made at the time of this report.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County, Monday Dec. 12: dense fog advisory this morning, heavy rainfall by midweek
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Monday December 12, 2022 due to dense fog this morning and heavy rainfall expected to enter the area by midweek. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
Georgia football recruiting is hitting the sweet spot in 2023 class
Georgia football has its coaching staff on the road recruiting their tails off and finalizing the 2023 class ahead of Early Signing Day. Head coach Kirby Smart has been making in-home visits like a madman, showing the world why Georgia continues to stay as successful as it has been. Smart...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment
Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash
A motorcyclist believed to be one who had been observed by officers earlier traveling at a high rate of speed died Saturday night after crashing on Exit 17 of I-985. Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, of Flowery Branch was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at Northeast Georgia Medical Center from serious injuries he received when he crashed because his blue motorcycle was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the offramp, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month
Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Small plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Georgia highway on Thursday evening. Officials say the plane landed on Highway 36 in Newton County just south of Covington. According to officials, two people were on board...
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
