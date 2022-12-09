Read full article on original website
President Biden is Considering Sending Haitian Migrants Out of Texas
The Biden administration is considering sending Haitian migrants to land used to house dangerous terrorists. But several Haitian rights groups are requesting to prevent ending the refugees to Guantanamo Bay.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Hundreds of migrants released this week to the streets of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the last three days of November, Border Patrol has released 550 migrants to the streets of El Paso, with a total of 1,348 migrants released throughout November. This is once again due to capacity issues. Migrants could be seen standing along the Tornado Express bus station along Paisano on Thursday […]
Venezuelan Migrants are Forbidden to Enter Texas But They are Doing it Anyway
Over the past several months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed over 10,000 migrants to cities such as Washington, DC, and Chicago. Abbott was trying to get support from President Joe Biden and he finally passed an Executive Order forbidding illegal immigration from Venezuelans in October. So migrants who left their home country are in Mexico.
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Biden admin considering revival of Trump-era policy to place limits on asylum seekers: report
The Biden administration, according to multiple reports, is considering the revival of a Trump-era policy that places limits on which immigrants may claim asylum in America.
‘We’re just this close’: Migrants gather on Mexican side as a judge strikes down Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A federal judge struck down Title 42 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 — the public health order that has allowed Border Patrol agents to expel migrants from certain countries who cross into the United States. The City of El Paso says that it is monitoring the situation and working with Customs […]
‘Privileged’ Cuban migrants are not refugees nor exiles, book to be presented at FIU claims
For Professor Susan Eckstein, a Boston University sociologist, the more than a million Cubans who have fled communism for the United States over six decades are neither genuine refugees nor political exiles. Instead, she says, U.S. presidents “imagined” them as refugees to grant them unique privileges at taxpayers’ expense to use them against Fidel Castro and the spread of communism — and later turn them into Republican voters.
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes Again
Laws and guidelines continue to evolve for processing migrants that are crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This week as the weather gets below-freezing temperatures in southwest Texas, migrants see a small victory.
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With Migrants
Migrants in El PasoPhoto byScreenshot from Twitter. In December, Title 42 will be lifted and this could cause a spike in the number of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border. El Paso city council had a discussion about this on Monday.
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
El Paso facing pressure to declare migrant emergency as predicted surge looms
Migrant crisis flashpoint city El Paso has run out of money and is so overwhelmed it released 1,000 people to fend for themselves on the city’s streets in November — but the mayor is refusing to give in to pressure and declare a state of emergency. The Texas city is has become ground zero for the immigration crisis with over 53,000 migrants entering the US in October alone, making it the busiest border crossing in the nation. The number of people flooding in is set to skyrocket in three weeks when Title 42 — a pandemic-era restriction which allows authorities to refuse...
110 Cuban migrants apprehended in Keys expected to be repatriated to Cuba
110 Cuban migrants who arrived in the Florida Keys on Monday are expected to be repatriated to Cuba.
Large group of 50 migrants found near Port of Lukeville
Agents encountered groups of migrants through two different incidents, with over 50 migrants taken into custody.
Border district congressman warns of migrant 'hurricane' at border when Title 42 ends
Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, is warning of a hurricane of mirgation at the southern border when Title 42 ends later this month after a federal court order.
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
Texas videos show illegal immigrants easily crossing border and dashing across highway
Illegal immigrants were seen on videos posted to Instagram, crossing a U.S.-Mexico border fence before darting across a busy highway in El Paso, Texas.
