Rocky Mount, NC

jocoreport.com

Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Shooting investigation; drug charges

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. Officer N. Powell responded to the area of Chockoyotte Street after a shots fired call. Powell was notified that a man in the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street was trying to get...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Man Shot In The Leg

SMITHFIELD – Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 8:00pm Friday in the 900 block of South Crescent Drive. Police said the 20 year-old victim was holding a firearm inside a vehicle when the gun discharged. The bullet struck the victim in the leg. The male victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
SMITHFIELD, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

W.P.D. investigating shooting at Dollar General store

At approximately 0115 hours on Monday, December 12, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General store located at 1802 W. 5th Street in reference to an alarm activation. Prior to the alarm activation officers in the area heard several gun shots and were in the area investigating.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they seized 15 bricks of heroin during a search Thursday at a hotel. That translates into 750 dosage units. They say the search warrant at Northgate Suites on North Wesleyan Boulevard was prompted by an ongoing narcotics investigation involving 31-year-old Lamont Williams, who they say is a validated gang member.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun

Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
KINSTON, NC

