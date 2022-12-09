Read full article on original website
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings available
Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina
Murder suspect Keyon West reported missing.
Sex Offender Last Person To See Teen Before She Vanished
jocoreport.com
Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Shooting investigation; drug charges
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Sunday shortly before 12:30 a.m. Officer N. Powell responded to the area of Chockoyotte Street after a shots fired call. Powell was notified that a man in the 400 block of Chockoyotte Street was trying to get...
WITN
POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
WRAL
8 cars broken into at Creedmoor apartments, police looking for 2 men
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department is searching for two men after cars were broken into last week. According to police, eight cars were broken into at the Holly Creek Apartments on North Main Street between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. All the cars were unlocked.
jocoreport.com
Man Shot In The Leg
SMITHFIELD – Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 8:00pm Friday in the 900 block of South Crescent Drive. Police said the 20 year-old victim was holding a firearm inside a vehicle when the gun discharged. The bullet struck the victim in the leg. The male victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
WITN
Greenville man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of girlfriend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man will serve at least five years in state prison for killing his girlfriend last year. Joshua Kreger was sentenced this morning in Pitt County Superior Court after pleading guilty to the reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Ariana Hagen was found dead in the...
thewashingtondailynews.com
W.P.D. investigating shooting at Dollar General store
At approximately 0115 hours on Monday, December 12, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General store located at 1802 W. 5th Street in reference to an alarm activation. Prior to the alarm activation officers in the area heard several gun shots and were in the area investigating.
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
Nash County deputies say they're investigating after a man was shot in the 'lower extremities' at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.
NC 16-year-old steals gun off man inside Bojangles, police say
Officials said the man, who was not identified, was in the restaurant when the teen took his gun off his hip and ran out of the business.
cbs17
Triangle police increase patrol efforts during holiday season as crime typically spikes
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s often described as the “merriest and most wonderful time” of the year. However, police are warning shoppers to also be aware this holiday season. “Every holiday season you see it,” said Faolan Brooks, a Garner police officer. The Garner Police...
cbs17
Officers run to scene after 6 gunshots fired across street from Garner police station
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police went running late Sunday afternoon to check out gunfire that broke out near police headquarters. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at an apartment complex beside the Garner Police Department headquarters at 912 7th Ave. A CBS 17 crew was interviewing a police...
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s...
cbs17
1 arrested for DWI after crash, vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said someone is charged with a DWI after a crash and vehicle fire in southeast Raleigh Sunday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to a residential area near the intersection of Muxbere Way and Drayford Way. They said someone...
cbs17
Man pulled gun out in front of NC middle school band at Christmas parade in Northampton County, police say
JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Jackson police chief said a man pulled out a shotgun in front of a middle school band as they were lining up for the Jackson Christmas Parade on Saturday. At about 12:50 p.m., Police Chief John Young said a band with Conway Middle School...
WITN
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police: 15 bricks of heroin confiscated during search of hotel room
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they seized 15 bricks of heroin during a search Thursday at a hotel. That translates into 750 dosage units. They say the search warrant at Northgate Suites on North Wesleyan Boulevard was prompted by an ongoing narcotics investigation involving 31-year-old Lamont Williams, who they say is a validated gang member.
Greenville armed drug dealer busted for trafficking operation with 9 minor children at home
A U.S. District Judge handed down a 12-year prison sentence to Dwayne Dantel Thomas, 43, of Greenville for his at-home drug trafficking operation.
wcti12.com
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
