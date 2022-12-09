SMITHFIELD – Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 8:00pm Friday in the 900 block of South Crescent Drive. Police said the 20 year-old victim was holding a firearm inside a vehicle when the gun discharged. The bullet struck the victim in the leg. The male victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO