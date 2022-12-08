ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Markets Insider

The rally in stocks will trick investors into thinking the bear market is over, but there's still a case for the S&P 500 to fall another 26% next year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

Stocks rallying on hopes of the Fed pausing rate hikes will fool investors into thinking the bear market is over, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. But stocks could be hit with an earnings recession next year, he told Bloomberg, warning a 26% drop in the S&P 500 was still possible.
Markets Insider

Don't be too optimistic that the Fed's going to quickly move between a pause and a pivot, Charles Schwab chief strategist says

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates twice late next year, money-market prices indicate. But recent positive economic data could leave investors waiting longer for rate cuts, according to Charles Schwab's chief strategist. "There's a bit too much optimism around the timespan between pause and pivot," Liz Ann...
kitco.com

UK has no plan to cut interest BoE pays to banks: Treasury official

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry has no plan for the Bank of England to cut the amount of interest it pays to banks, the Treasury's top official said on Monday, following suggestions from some former BoE deputy officials said this should be considered. "There will be no...
kitco.com

Saudi leads fall in major Gulf markets amid Fed policy jitters

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market dropped in early trade on Monday, leading declines in the Gulf region ahead of interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday....
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs: Don't Count on Fed Cutting Rates Next Year

Many economists and investors believe that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes will push the economy down sharply next year, perhaps even triggering a recession. The Fed has lifted rates 3.75 percentage points since it started its campaign in March. And most experts anticipate the Fed will increase rates another 0.5% on Dec. 14, slowing from the last four rate increases of 0.75%..
kitco.com

TUI to repay at least 730 million euros in German state aid

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - TUI (TUIGn.DE) has struck an agreement with the German government to repay at least 730 million euros ($775 million) of state aid that bailed out the German tourism group during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the deal, TUI would fully repay the silent participation provided by...

