Steele City, NE

Related
US News and World Report

Keystone Spill Prompts Scrutiny of Permit Allowing Pipeline to Run Faster

WINNIPEG/CALGARY (Reuters) - The largest oil spill in the 12-year history of TC Energy Corp's Keystone pipeline, discovered late Wednesday, raises questions about special permission it received five years ago to run at higher pressure, making it unique among U.S. oil pipelines. Keystone is responsible for three spills of at...
KANSAS STATE
US News and World Report

A Trail of Oil: Keystone Pipeline's History of Oil Spills

(Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy Corp shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. The 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian...
KANSAS STATE
kitco.com

Tharisa raises $32 mln via bond issue for Zimbabwe mine construction

HARARE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tharisa Plc has raised $31.8 million through a bond issue in Zimbabwe to go towards the construction of a $391 million platinum group metals (PGM) mine in the southern African country, the company said on Monday. Tharisa, a South Africa-based PGM and chrome co-producer, had...
kitco.com

First Mining sells its Goldlund NSR royalty to Sprott for C$9.5 million

"We are very excited to announce the sale of our Goldlund royalty to Sprott," stated CEO Dan Wilton....
kitco.com

Northam Platinum ups bid for RBPlat

Northam Platinum (JSE:NPH) is upping its bid from R10 billion (US$570 million) to R17 billion ($960 million) to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum Limited (RBPlat). Northam Platinum first proposed the acquisition last month. Northam Platinum is a primary integrated producer of platinum group metals. All operating mines and recycling operations are...
kitco.com

Top 10 largest gold mining companies in Q3 2022 - report

This rating excludes Russia's biggest and one of the world's largest gold miners, Polyus, which has decided to...
kitco.com

Toronto stocks scale one-week highs on boost from tech stocks, miners

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a one-week high on Tuesday, lifted by technology and mining stocks, as softer-than-expected U.S. inflation raised hopes the Federal Reserve could shift to smaller rate hikes. At 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was...
kitco.com

European shares hit over one-week highs on U.S. CPI relief

Dec 13 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data spurred bets that the Federal Reserve would scale back the size of its interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy. The region-wide STOXX 600 (.STOXX) was up 1.3%, tracking sharp gains in global markets after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kitco.com

U.S. dollar tumbles across the board as inflation rise eases

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar nosedived across the board on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer price inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate increases after its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The greenback fell to a...
kitco.com

Newmont ranked top miner in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

The company noted that DJSI World represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&...
kitco.com

Centamin increases resources and reserves at its Sukari gold mine in Egypt

The company said it has also delivered a 5% increase in Sukari proven and probable mineral reserves to...

