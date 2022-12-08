Read full article on original website
What the keystone pipeline shutdown means to you
A Keystone Pipeline System oil spill this week at least briefly caused a spike in oil prices and its environmental impact is yet unknown. What impacts is it expected to have going forward?
Data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
The massive Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after oil was found to be leaking into a Kansas creek.
Major oil pipeline outage to hit U.S. stockpiles, refinery supplies
HOUSTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday.
TC Energy evaluates Keystone pipeline restart plans after major oil spill
Dec 9 (Reuters) - TC Energy TRP.TO said on Friday it is evaluating plans to return its Keystone pipeline to service after it leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. Crews in Kansas continued clean-up efforts...
Keystone Spill Prompts Scrutiny of Permit Allowing Pipeline to Run Faster
WINNIPEG/CALGARY (Reuters) - The largest oil spill in the 12-year history of TC Energy Corp's Keystone pipeline, discovered late Wednesday, raises questions about special permission it received five years ago to run at higher pressure, making it unique among U.S. oil pipelines. Keystone is responsible for three spills of at...
A Trail of Oil: Keystone Pipeline's History of Oil Spills
(Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy Corp shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. The 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline is a critical artery shipping heavy Canadian...
Canada's TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline after one of the largest onshore spills saw 14,000 barrels leak into a Kansas creek
TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline which ships crude from Alberta to the US. It halted operations after 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas. US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is investigating the leak. Canada's TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline —...
