kitco.com

Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
Reuters

Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale

(Reuters) - The world’s top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.
kitco.com

Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently...
kitco.com

UK cannot take foreign bond buyers for granted: Treasury official

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain cannot take for granted that foreign investors will have a strong appetite for its government debt, the finance ministry's top official, permanent secretary James Bowler, told lawmakers on Monday. Harriett Baldwin, the Conservative lawmaker who chairs the House of Commons' Treasury Committee, asked Bowler...
TheStreet

China Drops Zero Covid, Might Be Too Late for Apple, US Companies

On the surface, China's Zero Covid policy appears to have been an unmitigated success. China, a country of 1.5 billion, has reported a little more than 5,000 total deaths and 1.79 million covid infections since the official start of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, according to Our World in Data.
kitco.com

Egypt's pound keeps falling on black market ahead of IMF meeting

CAIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The gap between the official rate of the Egyptian pound against the dollar and the price on the black market has widened further, putting pressure on Egypt ahead of a crucial International Monetary Fund board meeting next week. Egypt continues to face a foreign currency...
Reuters

Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
CNBC

European Central Bank warns that an EU gas price cap risks financial stability

The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...

