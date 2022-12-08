Read full article on original website
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
Bank of Canada makes oversized rate hike, hints increases may be over
OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its historic tightening campaign was near an end.
Take Five: The grand 2022 central bank finale
(Reuters) - The world’s top central banks dominate the agenda next week with indications abounding that the aggressive pace of rate hikes might slow, but not yet fade away given price pressures.
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently...
Bank of Canada says future rate decisions more data-dependent
OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will study the most recent economic data to gauge whether to raise interest rates further, a deputy governor said on Thursday, adding it would still move forcefully if necessary.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
UK cannot take foreign bond buyers for granted: Treasury official
LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain cannot take for granted that foreign investors will have a strong appetite for its government debt, the finance ministry's top official, permanent secretary James Bowler, told lawmakers on Monday. Harriett Baldwin, the Conservative lawmaker who chairs the House of Commons' Treasury Committee, asked Bowler...
How Inflation Changed the American Economy in 2022
Analysts have blamed the inflation crisis of 2022 on everything from OPEC and Russia to wage hikes and corporate price gouging. Check Out: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose...
Bank of England set to raise rates to 3.5% after inflation hits 41-year high
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of England looks set to raise interest rates to 3.5% or more next week, but policymakers appear increasingly split on how much tightening is needed to tame double-digit inflation as the economy heads into recession.
Egypt inflation jumps to five-year high of 18.7% in November
CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate surged to a five-year high of 18.7% in November, closely matching analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday.
Euro zone economic growth revised up with household, business support
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) grew by slightly more than initially estimated, data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday, with household spending and business investment propping up the economy.
China Drops Zero Covid, Might Be Too Late for Apple, US Companies
On the surface, China's Zero Covid policy appears to have been an unmitigated success. China, a country of 1.5 billion, has reported a little more than 5,000 total deaths and 1.79 million covid infections since the official start of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, according to Our World in Data.
Banco BPM repaid 12.5 billion euros of ECB loans - source
MILAN Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) has repaid on Friday around 12.5 billion euro ($13.2 billion) in loans from the European Central Bank (ECB), a source close to the bank said.
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real up on fiscal relief; Peru's sol falls amid political turmoil
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real rose on Wednesday on relief over lower-than expected fiscal spending and ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision, while the Peruvian sol fell as the Andean country's Congress voted to oust President Pedro Castillo. Peru's Congress voted to remove Castillo in an impeachment...
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Egypt's pound keeps falling on black market ahead of IMF meeting
CAIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The gap between the official rate of the Egyptian pound against the dollar and the price on the black market has widened further, putting pressure on Egypt ahead of a crucial International Monetary Fund board meeting next week. Egypt continues to face a foreign currency...
India's central bank set to raise rates; outlook on growth, inflation in focus
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is widely seen raising its key lending rate by 35 basis points on Wednesday as inflation continues to stay above its tolerance band but markets will be looking to its outlook on growth and prices for direction.
Inflation set to leap to new 40-year high after eye-watering energy bill hike
Painful gas and electricity bill rises in October are expected to send UK inflation surging to a fresh 40-year high in official figures on Wednesday, but experts predict this is likely to mark the peak in the cost-of-living crisis. Most economists forecast that the latest data from the Office for...
Euro zone banks hand back another $472 billion of ECB cash
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to repay early another 447.5 billion euros ($472 billion) in multi-year loans from the European Central Bank, bringing the total reduction of outstanding loans to nearly 800 billion euros in just a few weeks, the ECB said on Friday.
European Central Bank warns that an EU gas price cap risks financial stability
The EU has been in intense discussions for several weeks over how to impose a limit on gas prices and discussions continue ahead of a ministerial meeting Tuesday. The ECB has, in the meantime, warned that the measure could have repercussions for financial markets. The comments are in line with...
